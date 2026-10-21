A.M. ATL: Booked and busy

Morning, y’all! The Orionids meteor shower peaks tonight into Thursday morning. With clear skies and patient eyes, you may see some flashes of otherworldly light. More info here.
Let’s get to it.
MORE POLL-ITICS
Yesterday, the AJC released a poll showing a dead heat in the Georgia governor’s race. Today, we have new AJC poll numbers that shed light on the high-stakes U.S. Senate race between incumbent Sen. Jon Ossoff and GOP challenger U.S. Rep. Mike Collins.
Here’s what the numbers show:
47.7% of voters surveyed said they would vote to re-elect Ossoff
40.3% said they support Collins for the seat
Margins matter: That’s a 7.4% spread, which is well above the poll’s 3.1% margin of error. That’s a sign Ossoff is firmly in the lead.
The method matters, too: The poll was conducted by the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs from Oct. 7 through 15.
Four concerts, two WNBA Finals games and an Atlanta Hawks home opener, all in the same week? State Farm Arena can handle that.
One of the busiest venues in the country is especially busy this week. Here’s how it happens.
Conversion stats:
Along with staffing and planning logistics that begin months in advance, the crux of a successful event lies in the “conversion,” or the process of transforming the venue from one event setup to another.
Converting the arena floor from a concert configuration to the basketball court typically takes about five to six hours.
Oh, and don’t forget making sure crucial teams like housekeeping and security are properly staffed.
A Dream complication
Things got even busier when the Atlanta Dream made the WNBA Finals and were faced with accommodating outsized playoff crowds in their small-capacity home arena.
Amanda Mann, the arena’s executive vice president and chief facilities officer, said they immediately saw an opportunity.
“Us planners and operators were like, there’s no way these games aren’t happening here, so let’s start thinking about the scenarios that this might entail.”
It’s a lot, but it’s not unprecedented. State Farm Arena was ranked the second-busiest NBA venue in the U.S. last year. Nearly1 million people attended non-sporting events at the arena between November 2024 and 2025.
“It’s what we do,” Mann said. “We’re very used to weeks like this.”
🎡At the Georgia National Fair, which closed Sunday, politics was on full display — but with decidedly less partisan rancor (and much more nuance) than you may assume.
LIL JON ON GRIEF
When I slowed down, I let it hit me, and I broke down. I was pushing it away so I could do what I had to do, but it finally came over me, and I felt a nice release. I felt more at ease and at peace after that happened. I didn't even realize how I was tucking it away. Every day is another day, and it's hard. It comes and goes. But we have to keep living for our loved ones.
Atlanta rap icon Lil Jon
Whew. Anyone who’s known grief can see the truth in Lil Jon’s words.
The Atlanta rapper opened up about the death of his 27-year-old son last year, how making music keeps him going and the importance of health in his new memoir, “I Only Shout So You Can Hear Me.” The AJC’s DeAsia Paige connected with him for a poignant interview.
Can I say what a treat it is to support a team called the Dream, with a star player named Angel? The headlines write themselves.
ON THIS DATE
Oct. 21, 1994
Don’t know much about geography? Can your fourth-grader name all the continents and oceans of the world? Can your eighth-grader map the locations of the countries trading with the United States to understand trading patterns? Can your 12th-grader explain the increasing population of the Laurentian Shield in northern Ontario and Quebec as a consequence of the area’s mining and hydroelectric power potential? If no is the answer to any of those questions, your child wouldn’t measure up to the new national standards proposed by geography educators.
Trivia time! Can you name the four commonly recognized geographic oceans? Answer (and reason for the weirdly phrased question) below.
ONE MORE THING
Regarding oceans: Do you need a wave while you think?
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OK. The four oceans are the Atlantic, Pacific, Indian and Arctic. More recently, some groups have begun to recognize the Southern or Antarctic Ocean as a fifth division.