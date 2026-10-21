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A.M. ATL: Booked and busy

Plus: AJC polls, Urban Cowboy lawsuit
(Broly Su/AJC)
(Broly Su/AJC)
AJ Willingham
By
1 hour ago

Morning, y’all! The Orionids meteor shower peaks tonight into Thursday morning. With clear skies and patient eyes, you may see some flashes of otherworldly light. More info here.

Let’s get to it.

MORE POLL-ITICS

(Photo Illustration: AJC; Source: Arvin Temkar/AJC)
(Photo Illustration: AJC; Source: Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Yesterday, the AJC released a poll showing a dead heat in the Georgia governor’s race. Today, we have new AJC poll numbers that shed light on the high-stakes U.S. Senate race between incumbent Sen. Jon Ossoff and GOP challenger U.S. Rep. Mike Collins.

Here’s what the numbers show:

Margins matter: That’s a 7.4% spread, which is well above the poll’s 3.1% margin of error. That’s a sign Ossoff is firmly in the lead.

The method matters, too: The poll was conducted by the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs from Oct. 7 through 15.

🔎 READ MORE: More insights from the latest AJC Senate poll

The AJC has been crunching critical midterm election numbers, and they’re all here in our Georgia poll archive.

If you missed yesterday’s insights from the governor’s poll, I’ve made the article free to read here even if you’re not a subscriber. Cheers.

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

HOW STATE FARM’S TACKLING ITS PACKED SKED

State Farm Arena has already hosted three Atlanta Dream playoff games this postseason. (Jason Getz/AJC)
State Farm Arena has already hosted three Atlanta Dream playoff games this postseason. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Four concerts, two WNBA Finals games and an Atlanta Hawks home opener, all in the same week? State Farm Arena can handle that.

One of the busiest venues in the country is especially busy this week. Here’s how it happens.

Conversion stats:

A Dream complication

It’s a lot, but it’s not unprecedented. State Farm Arena was ranked the second-busiest NBA venue in the U.S. last year. Nearly 1 million people attended non-sporting events at the arena between November 2024 and 2025.

“It’s what we do,” Mann said. “We’re very used to weeks like this.”

🔎 READ MORE: The full scope of arena logistics will make your head spin

ATL’S ‘URBAN COWBOY’ STARS IN HIGH-STAKES PROPERTY RIGHTS CASE

Brandon Fulton, pictured with his horse, Mexico, by the Atlanta Beltline. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC 2025)
Brandon Fulton, pictured with his horse, Mexico, by the Atlanta Beltline. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC 2025)

Brandon Fulton, a Black horseman known in Atlanta as the “Urban Cowboy,” is locked in a long legal battle with Fulton County that could have wider implications for property owners.

Background: An arrest and a demand for recompense

What’s at stake now

🔎 READ MORE: Fulton’s lawyers say the problem is simple. County lawyers say it’s complicated

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🗳️ More than 1 million ballots have already been cast in Georgia during early voting. Obviously we don’t know who’s voted for whom, but the AJC Politics team made some informed generalizations on what the numbers mean for both sides, based on turnout in heavily Democratic and heavily Republican areas.

🎡 At the Georgia National Fair, which closed Sunday, politics was on full display — but with decidedly less partisan rancor (and much more nuance) than you may assume.

LIL JON ON GRIEF

When I slowed down, I let it hit me, and I broke down. I was pushing it away so I could do what I had to do, but it finally came over me, and I felt a nice release. I felt more at ease and at peace after that happened. I didn't even realize how I was tucking it away. Every day is another day, and it's hard. It comes and goes. But we have to keep living for our loved ones.

Atlanta rap icon Lil Jon

Whew. Anyone who’s known grief can see the truth in Lil Jon’s words.

The Atlanta rapper opened up about the death of his 27-year-old son last year, how making music keeps him going and the importance of health in his new memoir, “I Only Shout So You Can Hear Me.” The AJC’s DeAsia Paige connected with him for a poignant interview.

NEWS BITES

Suffering from allergies? An Atlanta allergist explains histamines and how they affect you

The allergy sufferers puzzle: Is it a communicable respiratory disease that will endanger everyone around me, or ragweed pollen?

Where to celebrate Halloween in metro Atlanta

A bar crawl is just adult trick-or-treating, after all.

A look at Angel Reese’s historic night in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals

Can I say what a treat it is to support a team called the Dream, with a star player named Angel? The headlines write themselves.

ON THIS DATE

Oct. 21, 1994

Don’t know much about geography? Can your fourth-grader name all the continents and oceans of the world? Can your eighth-grader map the locations of the countries trading with the United States to understand trading patterns? Can your 12th-grader explain the increasing population of the Laurentian Shield in northern Ontario and Quebec as a consequence of the area’s mining and hydroelectric power potential? If no is the answer to any of those questions, your child wouldn’t measure up to the new national standards proposed by geography educators.

Trivia time! Can you name the four commonly recognized geographic oceans? Answer (and reason for the weirdly phrased question) below.

ONE MORE THING

Regarding oceans: Do you need a wave while you think?

🌊

🌊

OK. The four oceans are the Atlantic, Pacific, Indian and Arctic. More recently, some groups have begun to recognize the Southern or Antarctic Ocean as a fifth division.

However, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration makes a very definitive clarification: “There is only one global ocean.”

Wonder if that would have flown with geography educators in 1994.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.