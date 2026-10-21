Business How State Farm Arena will shift from Atlanta Dream to Hawks to concerts The downtown Atlanta staple is no stranger to moving from one major event to the next with little downtime. Share Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese drives against New York Liberty forward Leonie Fiebich during the first half in game two of the WNBA semifinal playoffs at State Farm Arena, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026, in Atlanta. The Dream won 101-98 in overtime. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Savannah Sicurella 32 minutes ago

Seven events, six days, multiple floor configurations. State Farm Arena has its work cut out for itself throughout the rest of this week, as it prepares to play host to two WNBA Finals games between the Atlanta Dream and the Golden State Valkyries, the home opener for the Atlanta Hawks and concerts spliced in between. Hundreds of workers will be scurrying around the downtown arena each day, ensuring the marathon run of events unfolds smoothly. The arena is no stranger to moving from one major event to the next with little downtime. Last year, State Farm was ranked the second-busiest NBA venue in the U.S., trailing only behind Madison Square Garden, according to a report from Billboard. Nearly 1 million people attended concerts, comedy shows and other non-sporting events between November 2024 and 2025.

Related Story Inside the team that transforms State Farm Arena overnight, from games to concerts Where this week differs from many of the others is that it culminates in a doubleheader on Saturday, which State Farm has never done outside of college basketball championships, said Amanda Mann, the arena’s executive vice president and chief facilities officer. Plus, two of its marquee events, Games 3 and 4 of the WNBA Finals, were added to the calendar less than two weeks ahead of them taking place, after the league and other stakeholders navigated scheduling challenges to have the Dream play at the larger venue than its College Park home court. “We like to say around the office, it’s what we do,” Mann said. “We’re very used to weeks like this.” State Farm, which has 17,000 seats, was initially booked for all three days of the Atlanta-based Finals games, with a Sombr concert scheduled on Thursday and Hawks games scheduled on Saturday and Oct. 29. There was some concern the Dream would have to play their biggest games of the WNBA season at the smaller Gateway Center Arena, which has a basketball seating capacity of about 3,500. Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker shoots against Oklahoma City Thunder center Aday Mara during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, in Atlanta. (Mike Stewart/AP)

State Farm Arena leadership began thinking about the possibility of hosting Finals games as it was watching the Dream triumph in the second round of the WNBA playoffs, Mann said.

“Us planners and operators were like, there’s no way these games aren’t happening here, so let’s start thinking about the scenarios that this might entail,” Mann said. After coordination between each of the stakeholders and ensuring State Farm could find enough staff on such short notice for reconfiguring the floor, housekeeping, security and other functions, Game 3 was rescheduled to Wednesday at 8 p.m. The time for Game 4 was also moved to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Where Game 6, if necessary, will be played on Oct. 29 still is unclear. Journey rhythm guitarist Jonathan Cain and founding member and lead guitarist Neal Schon performing at the Atlanta State Farm Arena Monday, Oct. 19, 2026. (Akili-Casundria Ramsess for the AJC) This week started with Monday night’s concert by rock titans Journey and Tuesday night’s show from Conyers-based Teddy Swims. The logistics of these events, as well as the Sombr show and another from country artist Johnny Blue Skies & The Dark Clouds later this week, are planned out months in advance, Mann said.