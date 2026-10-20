Food & Dining Where to celebrate Halloween in metro Atlanta Attend a Halloween party, carve pumpkins with the family or catch a scary movie Share AltaToro has transformed into a Halloween pop-up throughout October. (Courtesy of AltaToro)

By Olivia Wakim 28 minutes ago

Halloween festivities take over metro Atlanta throughout the entire month of October as restaurants and organizations host parties, pop-ups, movie nights and pumpkin carving events. There is an assortment of activities to take part in, from family-friendly celebrations to adults-only gatherings. Put on your best costumes and make the most of the spooky Halloween season with more than 15 events through the end of the month. Halloween parties, movie nights and more “Artisan Resource Center: Grand Reopening” The Wedded Youngs, a North Georgia couple that creates immersive experiences, will present this show for Halloween that reimagines the beginnings of the Artisan Resource Center for working artists and craftsmen in Marietta. Each performance will be held in the Creator’s Den at Out of Box Theatre, a cozy venue with no stage to separate the audience and performers. The show is set in 1989 as Marietta prepares to celebrate the grand reopening of the former Nunn Better Cabinet Company. The party seems cheerful with music and drinks, but something under the surface feels amiss. “Beneath the thrills is a story about greed, power and who gets erased so someone else can get rich,” according to the show synopsis.

Shows at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 24, 30 and 31. 2:30 p.m. Oct. 24. $24 per person. 585 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta. zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/a-halloween-experience-for-adults-only View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bar Crawl USA ™ (@barcrawlusa) Boos & Booze Halloween Bar Crawl The Atlanta Beltline’s Eastside Trail will host this Halloween bar crawl as attendees make their way through several spots along the trail, costumes highly recommended. Tickets include two complimentary shots and discounted drinks. The crawl includes registration at Chiringa O4W and stops at LikeMinds, McCray’s Tavern, Duke’s Hideaway, Northern China Eatery, Eclipse di Luna and THChill Lounge.

5 p.m. - midnight, Oct. 31. 678 Edgewood Ave. NE, Atlanta. barcrawlusa.com/event/atlanta-beltline-halloween-bar-crawl

Haunting at High Street The Dunwoody mixed-use development High Street will hold this family-friendly Halloween event with a trick-or-treat scavenger hunt, kettle corn and cotton candy and a costume contest with prizes. Expect live music, face painting and a bounce house. 5:30-8:30 p.m., Oct. 31. 101 High St., Atlanta. 470-688-5828, highstreetatlanta.com/events/haunting-at-high-street Monster Ball Halloween Party Celebrate the Monster Ball at the recently opened Grand Ballroom in the 207 Peachtree development in downtown Atlanta. The event will include live entertainment, DJ sets, costumes, prizes and cocktails. Tickets, which start at $25 for early-bird pricing, include one Halloween cocktail and entry into a raffle.

8 p.m. - 1 a.m., Oct. 31. $25-$50 per person. 207 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. freshtix.com/events/monsters-ball-grand-ballroom-2026 Movie night at the Interlock Bring the family for a Halloween movie night at the Interlock on the big screen at Highline Park. Attendees can bring their lawn blankets to watch “Hocus Pocus.” The Interlock will provide snacks at this free event. 8-11 p.m. Oct. 31. 1115 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta. theinterlockatl.com/events/halloween-movie-night Roaring Social in Decatur and Alpharetta will offer a collection of special Halloween cocktails for the season. (Courtesy of Roaring Social) Roaring Social Halloween Party Both locations of Roaring Social in Decatur and Alpharetta will hold Halloween parties with live music, DJs and Halloween cocktails. Attendees can also enter a costume contest for a chance to win a $500 prize.

Alpharetta. 5 p.m. - 2 a.m., Oct. 31. $20 per person. 35 Milton Ave., Alpharetta. 678-580-1970, sevenrooms.com/events/roaringsocial Decatur. 6 p.m. - midnight, Oct. 31. Free. 101 W Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. 678-752-1191, roaringsocialdecatur.com Spooktacular at the Works The Works development in the Upper Westside will celebrate Halloween with a day of festivities, including trick-or-treating across the property, live music, face painting and a viewing of the University of Georgia vs. University of Florida football game. Once the sun sets, there will be an outdoor screening of “Hocus Pocus.” 11 a.m. - 9 p.m., Oct. 31. 1295 Chattahoochee Ave., Atlanta, theworksatl.com

Trick-or-Treat at the Roof Kids can enjoy some daytime trick-or-treating at the Roof at Ponce City Market with plenty of candy available and two costume parades. There will be games, trick-or-treat stations and costumes are encouraged. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Oct. 31. $10 for 5- to 12-year-olds. $15 for adults. 675 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-607-8472, poncecityroof.com Atlanta restaurants hosting Halloween events A Proper Halloween Bash Marietta Proper in Marietta Square will host a Halloween experience with options to enjoy a dinner buffet starting at 6 p.m. that includes one cocktail, or a late-night experience that starts at 8 p.m. and includes two cocktails and small bites. Throughout the night, enjoy a Halloween costume contest, games, live music and a ghost tour.

6 p.m. - midnight, Oct. 31. $65 per person. 9 West Park Square, Marietta. 678-744-2882, mariettaproper.com AltaToro’s Wicked Hideaway AltaToro has once again transformed into a Halloween pop-up, the Wicked Hideaway, with plenty of themed decor, specialty cocktails and weekend entertainment. Every Friday and Saturday through October, catch live fire shows from 7:30-10 p.m. Through Nov. 1. 33 Peachtree Place, Atlanta. k5hospitality.com/the-wicked-hideaway-altatoro Amore e Amore has transformed its dining room with spooky decor for the fall. (Courtesy of Brandon Amato) Amore e Amore pop-up This longtime Inman Park Italian restaurant has brought back its Halloween pop-up, “A Nightmare on Highland,” featuring over-the-top decorations and themed cocktails. Head to the restaurant for family-friendly celebrations on Oct. 24 and 25, or bring the adults for a Halloween evening on Oct. 31 with a four-course menu, roaming magician and costume contest.

Through Nov. 1. 467 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-600-2176, amoreeamore.com Boo’s Bash The Office Bar at Epicurean Atlanta in Midtown will hold this festive party with live music, special food and beverages and costumes. Guests who come in costume will receive a complimentary house beer, wine or appetizer. 7-10 p.m., Oct. 29. 1105 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. theofficebaratl.com El Ponce Head to Poncey-Highland for a family-friendly event with trick-or-treating for kids, a costume contest with three categories (adults, youth and pets) and Día de los Muertos drink specials. On Oct. 26, the restaurant will install its ofrenda, an altar with photos and memorabilia of lost loved ones surrounded by marigolds and candles.

Noon - 11 p.m., Oct. 31. 939 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-881-6040, elponce.com El Super Pan will offer several Halloween cocktails, including El Fantasma with Don Q, coco, lime, mint and soda. (Courtesy of Lucia Gonzalez) El Super Pan’s Noche de Muertos El Super Pan’s location at the Battery will host a weekend of Halloween and Día de los Muertos events. It starts Oct. 30 with Noche de Brujas, featuring DJs, Halloween cocktails and a costume contest. On Oct. 31, the party continues with more music, dancing and another costume contest with an even larger prize. On Nov. 1, celebrate Día de los Muertos with brunch featuring mimosas, pan de muerto con chocolate and pozole. 11 p.m. - 2 a.m., Oct. 30. 11 p.m. - 2 a.m., Oct. 31. 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Nov. 1. 455 Legends Place, Atlanta. elsuperpan.com/the-battery

Enzo Steakhouse & Bar Head to Town at Trilith for a “Spooktacular” celebration at Enzo Steakhouse with festive decorations and specialty cocktails. Guests are encouraged to come in costume for a chance to take home some prizes. Oct. 31. 300 Trilith Parkway, Fayetteville. 770-756-9188, enzo-itl.com Halloween Costume Party at Cork & Glass Cork & Glass in Alpharetta will hold a costume party and complimentary tasting of Frank Family Wines. Prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place in a costume contest. 5:30-7:30 p.m., Oct. 28. 5670 Atlanta Highway, Alpharetta. 678-694-8812, corkandglass.com Southern Belle will hold a Halloween-themed royal tea service. (Courtesy of Southern Belle) Halloween Tea at Southern Belle

Southern Belle will host a Halloween royal tea experience, featuring a tower of Southern-inspired tea sandwiches, biscuits, scones, pastries and petit fours, as well as tea service and specialty drinks. Noon - 3 p.m., Oct. 25. $105 per person. 1043 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-698-3961, southernbelleatl.com Sweet Auburn Barbecue: Pumpkins, Pours & Barbecue Bites Head to the Poncey-Highland location of Sweet Auburn Barbecue for a family-friendly celebration the Monday before Halloween. Attendees can carve pumpkins, enjoy barbecue and seasonal cocktails and catch classic horror movies playing through the night. Costumes are encouraged. Tickets include a pumpkin, carving utensils and a cocktail of choice for adults, and a pumpkin, goodie bag and coloring sheet for kids. 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 26. $20 for adults, $25 for kids. 656 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-515-3550, sweetauburnbbq.com

The red blood moon margarita will return to the Wicked Pig, a Halloween pop-up bar taking over Tin Lizzy's Midtown location. (Courtesy of Brandon Amato) The Wicked Pig Popular Halloween pop-up the Wicked Pig has returned to Atlanta, this time at Tin Lizzy’s in Midtown. Diners will find a variety of spooky cocktails and Halloween-themed menu specials, like Oreo grave-dirt cheesecake and mummy jalapeño poppers. Through Nov. 1. 77 12th St. NE, Atlanta. theblindpigparlourbar.com TWO urban licks: 7th Annual Barre, Brunch and Boos TWO Urban Licks is teaming up with Barre3 to combine fitness and food. The morning begins with a 45-minute barre class followed by brunch at TWO Urban Licks. All levels are welcome; attendees should just bring a yoga mat, towel and water bottle. During brunch, adults can expect a complimentary Bloody Mary or mimosa and 10% off brunch.