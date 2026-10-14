News A.M. ATL: Bad law Plus: Roller coaster, Atlanta Dream Share Add AJC on Google (Broly Su/AJC)

By AJ Willingham 1 hour ago

Morning, y’all! Time for the occasional A.M. ATL check-in: What’s one thing you’ve accomplished recently and one thing you’re grateful for? Remember: No accomplishment or item of gratitude is too small! They all count! I accomplished (almost) catching up on emails from vacation, and I’m grateful for the enormous Joro spider outside my kitchen window that treats me to daily web-crafting tutorials. (I know they’re invasive, but that’s not the individual spider’s fault. Also, if I speak ill of it, I’m genuinely afraid it will eat me.) Let’s get to it. ATTORNEYS CALLED OUT FOR BAD LAWYERING Georgia Supreme Court justices, pictured hearing arguments in June, have rebuked several state attorneys for the "inexcusable" poor quality of representation provided to some indigent defendants appealing convictions. (Jason Getz/AJC) Georgia’s top judges are calling out state-appointed attorneys for their poor work with indigent defendants*. (“Indigent” means suffering from poverty and/or unable to acquire basic resources.)

The Georgia Supreme Court recently admonished a lawyer after warnings about their inadequate defense of a client. Several judges have also alerted the State Bar of Georgia to multiple instances of shoddy defense work. Legal professionals in the state point to issues with Georgia’s indigent defense system, specifically chronic understaffing and overloaded public defenders.

“It’s just been beyond sad to see,” said Atteeyah Hollie, deputy director of the Southern Center for Human Rights. “What we are seeing right now is beyond the pale. And we can do better in our state. It’s a matter of whether we want to do better.”

How bad are we talking? Hollie says some casework she’s seen shows “profound errors that you wouldn’t expect to see in a middle school student’s paper.”

The Georgia Public Defender Council, the state agency responsible for providing lawyers to indigent defendants, says it’s reviewing policies and procedures. 🔎 READ MORE: Lawyers speak out about the consequences of poor representation *Remember: Since legal representation is a constitutional right for those charged with a crime, the state steps in when a defendant can’t afford a lawyer.

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WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE SIX FLAGS COASTER DEATH Six Flags has temporarily closed several roller coasters across the country after a man was thrown from the Goliath coaster and died Monday at Six Flags Over Georgia. Investigators and park officials have not said how the fall occurred, but several investigations have been opened.

Georgia’s Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, which oversees ride inspections, is “conducting an in‑depth and comprehensive review.”

Bolliger & Mabillard, the company that manufactured the coaster, says it is “actively investigating the incident.” Roller coaster deaths are rare and attributed to a variety of factors, like preexisting health conditions, misadventure or malfunction. This incident comes less than two weeks after Six Flags announced the shutdown of the X2 roller coaster at its Magic Mountain location in California following lawsuits claiming the coaster caused serious brain injuries. 🔎 READ MORE: The history and specifications of the Goliath coaster

THE STITCH SITCH An aerial of the first phase of the Stitch, which aims to cap the Downtown Connector and build a park. (Courtesy of Atlanta Downtown Stitch Inc.) Could the Stitch be back in business? The Stitch is a planned project to build raised park areas over the roadways known as Atlanta’s Downtown Connector, attracting economic growth and filling a dead zone between downtown and Midtown. The plan hit a huge roadblock when more than $150 million of federal funding for the project was eliminated under President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act.”

Now, the team behind the project has applied for a $60 million federal transportation grant through the Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient and Cost-saving Transportation program. (Boy, that one really rolls off the tongue.)

The PROTECT program aims to make surface transportation “more resilient” to current and future weather events. Fun water infrastructure details That fits the Stitch, which will also double as stormwater infrastructure.

The project is designed to capture more than 3 million gallons of rainwater per year that otherwise could flood the Downtown Connector and surrounding areas.

That water would be reused for things like park irrigation.