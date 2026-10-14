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A.M. ATL: Bad law

Plus: Roller coaster, Atlanta Dream
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(Broly Su/AJC)
(Broly Su/AJC)
AJ Willingham
By
1 hour ago

Morning, y’all! Time for the occasional A.M. ATL check-in: What’s one thing you’ve accomplished recently and one thing you’re grateful for?

Remember: No accomplishment or item of gratitude is too small! They all count!

I accomplished (almost) catching up on emails from vacation, and I’m grateful for the enormous Joro spider outside my kitchen window that treats me to daily web-crafting tutorials.

(I know they’re invasive, but that’s not the individual spider’s fault. Also, if I speak ill of it, I’m genuinely afraid it will eat me.)

Let’s get to it.

ATTORNEYS CALLED OUT FOR BAD LAWYERING

Georgia Supreme Court justices, pictured hearing arguments in June, have rebuked several state attorneys for the "inexcusable" poor quality of representation provided to some indigent defendants appealing convictions. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Georgia Supreme Court justices, pictured hearing arguments in June, have rebuked several state attorneys for the "inexcusable" poor quality of representation provided to some indigent defendants appealing convictions. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Georgia’s top judges are calling out state-appointed attorneys for their poor work with indigent defendants*. (“Indigent” means suffering from poverty and/or unable to acquire basic resources.)

The Georgia Supreme Court recently admonished a lawyer after warnings about their inadequate defense of a client. Several judges have also alerted the State Bar of Georgia to multiple instances of shoddy defense work.

🔎 READ MORE: Lawyers speak out about the consequences of poor representation

*Remember: Since legal representation is a constitutional right for those charged with a crime, the state steps in when a defendant can’t afford a lawyer.

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE SIX FLAGS COASTER DEATH

Six Flags has temporarily closed several roller coasters across the country after a man was thrown from the Goliath coaster and died Monday at Six Flags Over Georgia.

Roller coaster deaths are rare and attributed to a variety of factors, like preexisting health conditions, misadventure or malfunction.

This incident comes less than two weeks after Six Flags announced the shutdown of the X2 roller coaster at its Magic Mountain location in California following lawsuits claiming the coaster caused serious brain injuries.

🔎 READ MORE: The history and specifications of the Goliath coaster

THE STITCH SITCH

An aerial of the first phase of the Stitch, which aims to cap the Downtown Connector and build a park. (Courtesy of Atlanta Downtown Stitch Inc.)
An aerial of the first phase of the Stitch, which aims to cap the Downtown Connector and build a park. (Courtesy of Atlanta Downtown Stitch Inc.)

Could the Stitch be back in business?

The Stitch is a planned project to build raised park areas over the roadways known as Atlanta’s Downtown Connector, attracting economic growth and filling a dead zone between downtown and Midtown.

Fun water infrastructure details

Developers and proponents are optimistic and hope the project can be Atlanta’s next Beltline.

🔎 READ MORE: How the project would work

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🎤 Candidates for statewide offices, including the commissioners of agriculture, labor and insurance, all faced off during the second day of the Atlanta Press Club debates. Here are five takeaways on everything from Six Flags and unemployment to “explosive diarrhea.”

🗳️ More Georgians voted on the first day of early voting this year than in 2022, which could be a sign of increased interest in key midterm races. More than 178,000 voters cast in-person ballots on Tuesday.

📍 Not sure where your early voting spot is? We got you.

THE DREAM IS HEADED TO STATE FARM FOR THE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Atlanta Dream will host the Golden State Valkyries in Game 3 and Game 4 of the WNBA Finals at State Farm Arena, allowing for larger attendance. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr., File)
The Atlanta Dream will host the Golden State Valkyries in Game 3 and Game 4 of the WNBA Finals at State Farm Arena, allowing for larger attendance. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr., File)

After a few days of uncomfortable venue limbo, the Atlanta Dream finally scored State Farm Arena for their WNBA Finals home games.

Oh, the challenges of being a successful women’s team in a men’s team world. (On the positive side, the venue’s top brass said they were “thrilled” to be able to accommodate the team. “Playing for a championship is special, and we want the Dream to feel the full support of the city during this amazing run,” said Andrew Saltzman, president of business enterprise and chief commercial officer for the Hawks and State Farm Arena.)

The Dream will move to State Farm Arena full-time next year.

🏀 READ MORE: Updated times and dates, plus more on how it happened

NEWS BITES

First look at a newly imagined “Chronicles of Narnia” on Netflix

Some people may call it Turkish delight propaganda, but those people are Philistines. Turkish delight is delicious.

5 big-picture questions as Braves enter offseason

Surely we can talk about this rationally, a single week removed from their ignominious postseason exit.

Where Falcons stand in NFC South through five weeks

They don’t call us [Excrement] Mountain for nothing.

ON THIS DATE

Oct. 14, 1964

Dr. King wins Nobel Peace Prize. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., American civil rights leader, won the 1964 Nobel Peace Prize Wednesday. King, leader of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, became the 12th American (and the third Black man) to win the award. King’s candidacy was sponsored by political figures in Europe and the United States and by newspapers of all political leanings in Norway.

When I feel discouraged about the state of the world, I find comfort in Dr. King’s words from his 1965 speech at the conclusion of a Civil Rights march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama:

“ … the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”

Full text of the speech here, if you want to bawl your eyes out on a Wednesday.

ONE MORE THING

Can’t think of a worthy way to follow an MLK speech, so imagine me tap-dancing off the stage. Fin!

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.