What to know about Six Flags Over Georgia coaster Goliath

Riders on the Goliath roller coaster at Six Flags over Georgia in Austell are evacuated by park personnel on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026. One person died and several others were injured, Cobb County Police said Monday evening. (Courtesy WSB-TV)

The ride is closed after one person died and several others were injured in ‘an incident involving a roller coaster.’

The ride is closed after one person died and several others were injured in ‘an incident involving a roller coaster.’

One person died and several others were injured in “an incident involving a roller coaster” at Six Flags Over Georgia, Cobb County Police said Monday evening.

Police have not confirmed the ride that was involved in the incident, but a Channel 2 Action News helicopter spotted an evacuation of the Goliath roller coaster, which was halted on a hill as riders climbed down, the TV station reported.

Six Flags has since temporarily closed similar rides at parks across the U.S. and Canada as a precaution, the station reported, including: