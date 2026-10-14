More people voted on Tuesday than the first day of early voting in 2022

A voter enters the Southwest Arts Center voting site on the first day for early voting in Georgia, Tuesday in Atlanta. (Mike Stewart/AP)

It’s a sign of increased interest in key midterm races for U.S. Senate, governor and other statewide offices.

It’s a sign of increased interest in key midterm races for U.S. Senate, governor and other statewide offices.

Georgians showed up in force Tuesday. Day one early voting turnout exceeded the first day of early voting in the 2022 midterms.

In all, more than 188,600 voters cast ballots in-person on Tuesday. More than 10,200 voters have returned mail ballots.

Tuesday’s showing surpassed in-person turnout numbers for any single day of early voting during the previous midterm election cycle in 2022 except for the final day that year, when about 203,000 voters cast ballots.

The turnout reflects high interest in the midterm elections that will shape control of Congress and the makeup of state government. Voters will select one of Georgia’s two U.S. Senate seats, the state’s next governor and many other statewide officers.