Atlanta Falcons Where Falcons stand in NFC South through five weeks Take a look around the division, where two teams lost, one earned its first win of the season and another enjoyed an early bye week. Share Add AJC on Google Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski cheers on his team during warmups before their game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 22 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons were less than one minute away from holding sole possession of first place in the NFC South exiting Week 5. Then, disaster struck. All that could’ve gone wrong — the Baltimore Ravens scored a touchdown and converted a two-point conversion to tie the game, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. took a big hit and injured his ribs, the game went to overtime and the Ravens emerged with a 30-23 victory on “Sunday Night Football” inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium — went wrong. Related Story Falcons Week 5 wrap: Ravens rally late to take improbable win The season remains young. The Falcons remain confident in their identity. The NFC South remains wide open.

Regardless of any optimism, the Falcons acknowledged their late collapse was a missed opportunity. And for a franchise that’s become painfully well-acquainted with the razor thin margin between winning and losing the division, Sunday night’s defeat certainly wasn’t viewed as insignificant. The page flips. The season rolls on. And all four NFC South teams are back in action in Week 6. Here’s a look at how the division shapes up through five weeks. Related Story ‘Not who we are’: Falcons rue late-game letdown but carry belief in identity Standings Carolina Panthers (2-2) Atlanta Falcons (2-3) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-4) New Orleans Saints (1-4) How each team fared in Week 5 Carolina Panthers Result: Bye week

What it means: The Panthers and Kansas City Chiefs drew an unfortunate Week 5 bye, meaning they’ll play 13 consecutive games to close the regular season. That’s a difficult stretch. Sunday, however, went quite well for the Panthers, who didn’t play but still maintained control of the division.

Injury report: Starting cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson are both on injured reserve and are expected to miss a minimum of two months. Receiver Xavier Legette landed on injured reserve in Week 4, while running back Jonathon Brooks remains sidelined for another three weeks. What’s next: At Philadelphia Eagles (2-3) at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Lincoln Financial Field. Related Story Position grades from Falcons’ blown lead to Ravens Atlanta Falcons Result: Lost, 30-23, to the Ravens What it means: The Falcons were fresh off two primetime wins and carried significant momentum into a home game on “Sunday Night Football.” They didn’t capitalize on the opportunity at home and now enter a critical Week 6 matchup still unsure about Penix’s immediate availability. The loss didn’t take the wind out of the Falcons’ sails, but depending on how this week goes, it certainly could’ve charted Atlanta off course. Injury report: Penix (ribs) and cornerback C.J. Henderson (groin) will be evaluated throughout the week. Consider them day to day. Outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (concussion/neck) didn’t play against the Ravens — he was initially listed as questionable on the Friday injury report but was downgraded Saturday. He appears close to returning. Cornerback A.J. Terrell has at least one more week on injured reserve.

What’s next: Vs. Chicago Bears (3-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Related Story Falcons to see how Penix’s ribs respond before naming starter vs. Bears New Orleans Saints Result: Lost, 23-13, to the Minnesota Vikings What it means: The Saints had a three-game homestand and went winless. Their latest effort Sunday against the Vikings featured an improved defensive performance but a disappointing day from quarterback Tyler Shough, who passed for only 96 yards and threw two interceptions. The Saints have talent, but they haven’t played to it — and perhaps more important, they’ve dug an early hole. Injury report: Shough has a left hand injury and only did hand-offs right-handed against the Vikings. He’s battling through it and didn’t directly answer when asked whether his left hand is broken. Linebacker Kaden Elliss (calf) and edge rusher Anfernee Jennings (knee) missed the loss to Minnesota. Receiver Jordyn Tyson and running back Travis Etienne Jr., key pieces of New Orleans’ offense, are both on injured reserve and will be for multiple weeks. What’s next: At New York Giants (3-1-1) at 1 p.m. Sunday inside MetLife Stadium.