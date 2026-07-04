News Peachtree Road Race updates: Soak it all in Plus: Results, photos and what’s next. A runner reacts after completing Hope Hill during the 2026 Peachtree Road Race. (Estela Muñoz/AJC)

By Nicole Bennett 6 minutes ago Share

Hello, Peachtree racers, How are you feeling? A little sore, I’m sure, and hopefully very proud. After taking on and conquering the “world’s largest 10K,” I hope you’re spending the rest of the holiday weekend celebrating your accomplishment and enjoying some well-deserved downtime. Maybe that means kicking back by the pool with a refreshing summer drink in hand or treating yourself to a creative spin on a classic hot dog from one of these five Atlanta spots. Whatever your post-race plans, crossing that finish line was no small feat, so take a moment to appreciate what you achieved. You absolutely earned it!

AND THE WINNERS ARE ... More than 50,000 of you participated in the 57th running of the Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race on Saturday. A remarkable start-line scene is shown as thousands of runners prepare to take on the 2026 Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Patrick Kiprop won the 2026 elite men’s Peachtree Road Race on Saturday, with a time of 27:36. The Kenyan runner defended his crown after winning last year’s event. Patrick Kiprop won the men's elite division, with a time of 27:36. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Tsigie Gebreselama won the women’s elite division Saturday. It was truly a photo finish, with Gebreselama winning in 31:02 and runner-up Melknat Wudu close behind at 31:03. Tsigie Gebreselama won the 2026 elite women's Peachtree Road Race on Saturday. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Tatyana McFadden won the elite women’s wheelchair division race of the Peachtree Road Race. With a final time of 23:02, McFadden claimed her ninth all-time win at the Peachtree in Atlanta.

Tatyana McFadden claimed her ninth all-time win at the Peachtree on Saturday. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Daniel Romanchuk won the elite men’s wheelchair division race of the Peachtree on Saturday, with a final time of 19 minutes. Romanchuk successfully defended his title after last year’s victory. Wheelchair male division winner Daniel Romanchuk crosses the finish line of the Peachtree Road Race on Saturday. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Bailey Brackett and Carson Dobur were the winners in the girls’ and boys’ high school divisions, respectively. 🏅 Looking for more results? Find Peachtree standings here and Peachtree Junior results here. For more race-day coverage and inspiring photo galleries, head here. ‘THERE ARE NO SMALL PARTS’ Thousands of runners age 14 and younger gathered Friday at Lenox Square for the Peachtree Junior. The next generation of Peachtree runners gets off to a fast start during Friday’s Peachtree Junior race. (Ben Gray for the AJC) Overall winner for male age groups: Elliot B., 14 years old

Elliot B., 14 years old Overall winner for female age groups: Ofelia M., 12 years old

Ofelia M., 12 years old Overall winner for nonbinary age groups: Phoenix M., 11 years old

🥹 More adorable photos here ‘WE THE PEACHES’ The 2026 Peachtree T-shirt design, "We the Peaches," was created by Dyan Szall. (Courtesy of Atlanta Track Club) There are lots of reasons to run the Peachtree, whether it’s the feeling of personal accomplishment or the sense of community one gets running alongside tens of thousands of fellow Atlantans. But there’s one thing that pushes all the runners to go the distance: the coveted Peachtree Road Race T-shirt. This year’s official race T-shirt was designed by Dyan Szall. 👕 Read more about Szall’s background and history with the Peachtree Road Race STARS, STRIPES AND SNEAKERS Many Peachtree racers embraced America’s 250th birthday with patriotic outfits on Saturday. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Whether celebrating America’s 250th in patriotic fashion or showing off their own creative flair, Peachtree runners made the day even more colorful.

📷 See the most interesting costumes from the 57th running KEEP THE MOMENTUM GOING One runner took a decidedly bananas approach to race-day fashion during the 57th running of the Peachtree Road Race. Sorry, I had to. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Looking to ride that race-day high across another finish line before next year? Here are some other Atlanta Track Club events to add to your calendar: Aug. 1: Southside Beltline 8K-3K

Southside Beltline 8K-3K Aug. 22: Atlanta’s Finest 5K

Atlanta’s Finest 5K Oct. 25: PNC Atlanta 10 Miler & 5K 👟 More info and sign-up links here NOW, LET’S PARTY For many runners, Fourth of July festivities began well before the finish line at Saturday’s Peachtree Road Race. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Also, no judgment if even thinking about another race wears you out right now. If you’d rather focus on fireworks, patriotic concerts and other festivities, there are plenty of ways to celebrate the Fourth of July and America’s milestone anniversary around metro Atlanta.

❤️ America at 250: A Weekend of Celebration and Reflection: The National Center for Civil and Human Rights will host a weekend of programs recognizing America’s 250th birthday. Events through Sunday. Prices vary. 100 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd., Atlanta. civilandhumanrights.org/america-at-250 🤍 America 250 at Truist Park The home of the Braves is going all out Saturday with patriotic tributes, military flyovers, fireworks, promotions and family-friendly entertainment. The day will feature a pregame block party; on-field presentations — including a Sons of the American Revolution cannon display, a giant America 250 flag display and a national anthem performance by the City Springs Theatre Company; C-130 aircraft flyover from Dobbins Air Reserve Base; and a postgame fireworks show. The week will also offer Americana merchandise, $17.76 Independence Week tickets Sunday and Monday, eating competitions and an America 250 All-Star Gallery Wall in the Monument Garden.