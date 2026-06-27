Food & Dining Best hot dogs in Atlanta? Check out these 5 restaurants. From a gas station to a Cuban kitchen, these hot dog spots in and around Atlanta deserve a stop. The Southsider, a 1/3-pound Vienna beef hot dog with onions, diced pickles and mustard at NFA Burger. (Henri Hollis /AJC)

By Justin Brown 16 minutes ago Share

Atlanta is filled with restaurants that know how to take a simple food and make it memorable. A hot dog may seem like one of the most straightforward things you can order, but in the right hands, it can turn into something unexpectedly delicious. Metro Atlanta restaurants are taking the simple dog and giving it new life. These five hot dog spots in and around Atlanta offer hot dogs with everything from Cuban flavors to elevated gas station vibes. Ole' Cuban Kitchen's Cuban hot dog is loaded with flavor. (Justin Brown for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Ole’ Cuban Kitchen I’m sure you’ll enjoy the Cuban hot dog from Ole’ Cuban Kitchen inside Krog Street Market; it goes beyond the basics. The grilled hot dog is served on a toasted bun, loaded with pico de gallo, sweet green relish, crisp diced onions and finished with a rich, creamy cilantro-garlic sauce that brings everything together. This bold hot dog with a twist delivers big flavor in a good way.

Ole’ Cuban Kitchen. 99 Krog St. NE, Atlanta. 404-228-9924, olecubankitchenatl.com. Just Dogs ATL chili dog. (Justin Brown for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Just Dogs ATL When you know exactly what kind of hot dog you’re in the mood for, visit Just Dogs ATL. Their Chicago dog gives you all the classic toppings: a poppy seed bun, mustard, pickle spear, neon relish, celery salt, tomatoes, white onion and sport peppers. It’s bright, crunchy, tangy and loaded the way a Chicago dog is supposed to be. Then there is the Red Hot chili dog, which goes in a different direction. It is heartier, messier and made for the person who wants a hot dog with some weight to it. The chili brings the comfort-food feel, while the red link gives it a little more kick and personality than your regular dog. Also, the red links take me back to 1994 when everybody was eating red links, or “red hots” as we called them. It’s a nostalgic hot dog.

Just Dogs ATL is where the hot dog is not an afterthought; it’s the reason you’re there. Whether you go Chicago-style or chili dog, this spot gives you options without making things complicated.

Just Dogs ATL. 1059 Meredith Park Drive, McDonough. 470-507-4170, justdogsatl.com. Oh K-Dog Korean dog. (Justin Brown for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Oh K-Dog Oh K-Dog takes the hot dog out of the bun completely by deep frying it in a rice-based coating that creates a crispy outside. The hot dog is covered like a pillow in a pillowcase. That first bite delivers the crispy outside with a soft chew of rice, followed by the hot dog. Depending on what you order, cheese might be involved, too, which takes it into the stretchy, pull-apart territory that makes Korean corn dogs so popular. Go all the way and ask for the sugar sprinkle to finish it off. Located inside H Mart in Doraville, Oh K-Dog is a snack, a meal and an experience all at the same time.

Oh K-Dog. 6035 Peachtree Road, Doraville. 770-234-9866, ohkdog.com. Loaded hot dogs from Pepper's. (Justin Brown for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Pepper’s Hot Dogs What is a baseball game without a hot dog? That is where Pepper’s Hot Dogs enters the chat, with a location at Truist Park in the Outfield Market. With names like the red dawg and NYC dog, only goodness can follow. Start with the red dawg. It is a must-have, topped with turkey chili, a cheddar-Jack cheese blend, raw onions, spicy mustard and garlic aioli. It gives you everything you need for an amazing hot dog: richness, spice, creaminess, crunch and the chili-dog comfort all in one bite.

The NYC dog brings a different balance. It combines tangy sauerkraut, sweet caramelized onions, creamy garlic aioli and spicy mustard. You get that tanginess up front, followed by a slightly sweet aftertaste. Pepper’s understands that a hot dog should be fun, dressed up and full of flavor. And if you are not able to catch them at Truist Park, they have another location on Peachtree Street. Pepper’s Hot Dogs. Truist Park, 755 Battery Ave. SE; also at 84 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta. peppershotdogs.com. NFA Burger's chili dog. (Justin Brown for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) NFA Burger To be known for a smash burger and have a chili dog on the same level is mind-blowing.