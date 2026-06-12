12 Fourth of July fireworks shows to check out across metro Atlanta

Sandy Springs' Stars & Stripes Fireworks Celebration will take place July 4, starting at 6 p.m. and features a concert by Don McLean. (Courtesy of Visit Sandy Springs)

America’s 250th birthday is around the corner, and that calls for a party. What better way to celebrate the Fourth of July than with some classic fireworks?

Whether you’re looking for a new spot to watch a show or want to revisit an old venue, here are 12 celebrations to check out.

Stone Mountain will present a drone and light show in honor of America’s 250th anniversary, followed by a fireworks finale.

If you can’t make it on July 4, the show will take place the entire week from July 1 to 6.

Attractions 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m., light show and fireworks 9:30 p.m. July 1-6. Attractions tickets $36.99 for a child, $39.99 for adults. Light show and fireworks tickets $5. 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. stonemountainpark.com