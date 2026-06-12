Arts & Entertainment

12 Fourth of July fireworks shows to check out across metro Atlanta

Celebrate America’s 250th anniversary with these events.
Sandy Springs' Stars & Stripes Fireworks Celebration will take place July 4, starting at 6 p.m. and features a concert by Don McLean. (Courtesy of Visit Sandy Springs)
Sandy Springs' Stars & Stripes Fireworks Celebration will take place July 4, starting at 6 p.m. and features a concert by Don McLean. (Courtesy of Visit Sandy Springs)
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America’s 250th birthday is around the corner, and that calls for a party. What better way to celebrate the Fourth of July than with some classic fireworks?

Whether you’re looking for a new spot to watch a show or want to revisit an old venue, here are 12 celebrations to check out.

Stone Mountain Park’s Fantastic Fourth Celebration

Stone Mountain will present a drone and light show in honor of America’s 250th anniversary, followed by a fireworks finale.

If you can’t make it on July 4, the show will take place the entire week from July 1 to 6.

Attractions 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m., light show and fireworks 9:30 p.m. July 1-6. Attractions tickets $36.99 for a child, $39.99 for adults. Light show and fireworks tickets $5. 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. stonemountainpark.com

The Fantastic Fourth Celebration at Stone Mountain Park will feature a drone and light show with 250 drones creating the image of an eagle. Most of the drones making up the head and tail will release fireworks, and a fireworks show will follow the drones and lights display. (Courtesy of Stone Mountain Park)
The Fantastic Fourth Celebration at Stone Mountain Park will feature a drone and light show with 250 drones creating the image of an eagle. Most of the drones making up the head and tail will release fireworks, and a fireworks show will follow the drones and lights display. (Courtesy of Stone Mountain Park)

Johns Creek America 250 Independence Day Celebration

This event will offer food trucks, a parade, live music and a fireworks display.

6-10 p.m. Fireworks start after 9 p.m. Friday, July 3. Free. The Boardwalk at Town Center, 11362 Lakefield Drive, Johns Creek. johnscreekga.gov

City of Kennesaw Salute to America

In addition to fireworks, this festival will feature live music, and food available for purchase. Guests may also bring picnic baskets and coolers. Most seating is general admission, but reserved seating is first-come, first-served for $75 per chair.

Festival begins at 4 p.m., fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 3. Free. Historic downtown Kennesaw, 2828 Cherokee St., Kennesaw. kennesaw-ga.gov

Norcross’ Red, White and Boom!

Alongside the fireworks display, this event will feature live music, food vendors, face painting and more. Make sure to bring blankets and chairs to relax on the park lawn.

5-10 p.m. Friday, July 3. Free. Lillian Webb Park, 5 College St., Norcross. norcrossga.net

City of Decatur Pied Piper Parade and Fireworks

Decatur’s celebration begins with a Pied Piper Parade, where members of the community can join “by foot, bike, wagon, vintage/specialty car, float or any creative method of your choice,” according to the event description.

Fireworks are planned to begin at dark (approximately 9 p.m.) with viewing spots at downtown Decatur Square, the lawn of First Christian Church and the community greenspace at the corner of Commerce Drive and Trinity Place (346 W. Trinity Place, Decatur).

4 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, July 4. Free. 509 N. McDonough St, Decatur. Free to attend. visitdecaturga.com/july4

Sandy Springs Stars and Stripes Fireworks Celebration

This festival will feature food trucks starting at 6 p.m. and a concert by Don McLean at 8 p.m., followed by a fireworks display.

Doors at 4 p.m., fireworks begin by 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 4. Free. City Green, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. visitsandysprings.org

City of Acworth Fourth of July Celebration

One of the largest fireworks displays in Cobb County will include live music starting at 5:30 p.m. The event also includes kids’ face painting, bounce houses, local craft vendors and games. The fireworks display will begin at dark.

4-10 p.m. Saturday, July 4. Free. Cauble Park, 2293 Beach St, Acworth. acworth.com/fourth-of-july-celebration

Acworth’s Fourth of July Celebration at Cauble Park includes one of metro Atlanta’s largest fireworks displays.
Acworth’s Fourth of July Celebration at Cauble Park includes one of metro Atlanta’s largest fireworks displays.

Powder Springs 4th of July Celebration

Head to downtown Powder Springs to enjoy family fun in the park with a splash pad, DJ, fireworks and concert from 96K.

Starts at 7 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 4. Free. Thurman Springs Park, 4426 Marietta St., Powder Springs. powderspringsga.gov

Alpharetta July 4 Fireworks at Wills Park

Fireworks will begin at 9:15 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets, picnics and games. Concessions will be available at Wills Park Equestrian Center from 5-9 p.m. and at Wills Park Pool 7-9 p.m.

Saturday, July 4. Free. Wills Park, 11925 Wills Road, Alpharetta. alpharetta.ga.us.

Lilburn Sparkle in the Park

Sparkle in the Park is one of Lilburn’s signature events. It will feature live music, food vendors, kids’ zone, face painters and balloon artists.

6-10 p.m. Saturday, July 4. Lilburn City Park, 76 Main St NW, Lilburn. Free. Free to attend. cityoflilburn.com

Marietta’s 4th in the Park

This celebration is an all-day affair, kicking off with the Let Freedom Ring Parade at 10 a.m. The event will feature food, free concerts and a kids’ zone. The fireworks be at 9:30 p.m., following the performance of Journey tribute band Departure.

10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 4. Marietta Square, 99 S Park Square NE, Marietta. mariettaga.gov/194/Fourth-of-July-Celebration

Spectators watch fireworks next to Glover Park in Marietta, on July 4, 2022, as part of the city’s 4th In the Park celebration. (Chris Day/AJC)
Spectators watch fireworks next to Glover Park in Marietta, on July 4, 2022, as part of the city’s 4th In the Park celebration. (Chris Day/AJC)

Chamblee Rocks Summer Concert

Robin Thicke will be headlining the concert, followed by the fireworks. Attendees can bring coolers and blankets.

Concert at 6:30 p.m., fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Saturday, July 4. Free. Downtown Chamblee. Free to attend. chambleega.com