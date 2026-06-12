12 Fourth of July fireworks shows to check out across metro Atlanta

Stone Mountain will present a drone and light show in honor of America’s 250th anniversary, followed by a fireworks finale.
If you can’t make it on July 4, the show will take place the entire week from July 1 to 6.
Attractions 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m., light show and fireworks 9:30 p.m. July 1-6. Attractions tickets $36.99 for a child, $39.99 for adults. Light show and fireworks tickets $5. 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. stonemountainpark.com
The Fantastic Fourth Celebration at Stone Mountain Park will feature a drone and light show with 250 drones creating the image of an eagle. Most of the drones making up the head and tail will release fireworks, and a fireworks show will follow the drones and lights display. (Courtesy of Stone Mountain Park)
In addition to fireworks, this festival will feature live music, and food available for purchase. Guests may also bring picnic baskets and coolers. Most seating is general admission, but reserved seating is first-come, first-served for $75 per chair.
Festival begins at 4 p.m., fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 3. Free. Historic downtown Kennesaw, 2828 Cherokee St., Kennesaw. kennesaw-ga.gov
Decatur’s celebration begins with a Pied Piper Parade, where members of the community can join “by foot, bike, wagon, vintage/specialty car, float or any creative method of your choice,” according to the event description.
Fireworks are planned to begin at dark (approximately 9 p.m.) with viewing spots at downtown Decatur Square, the lawn of First Christian Church and the community greenspace at the corner of Commerce Drive and Trinity Place (346 W. Trinity Place, Decatur).
One of the largest fireworks displays in Cobb County will include live music starting at 5:30 p.m. The event also includes kids’ face painting, bounce houses, local craft vendors and games. The fireworks display will begin at dark.
Fireworks will begin at 9:15 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets, picnics and games. Concessions will be available at Wills Park Equestrian Center from 5-9 p.m. and at Wills Park Pool 7-9 p.m.
Saturday, July 4. Free. Wills Park, 11925 Wills Road, Alpharetta. alpharetta.ga.us.
This celebration is an all-day affair, kicking off with the Let Freedom Ring Parade at 10 a.m. The event will feature food, free concerts and a kids’ zone. The fireworks be at 9:30 p.m., following the performance of Journey tribute band Departure.