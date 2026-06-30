Celebrate America 250, 4th of July at these metro Atlanta events

On Thursday, check out a patriotic concert at Brook Run Park Amphitheater featuring music from the Callanwolde Concert Band, the national colors presented by the Georgia State Defense Force Color Guard, games and food available for purchase.
On Saturday, the city will host its 50th annual Fourth of July parade, including floats, bands and vintage cars. A festival immediately following will offer food vendors and music.
Concert 7 p.m. Thursday. Free. Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody.
Parade 9 a.m. Saturday. Free. Along Mt. Vernon Way to Dunwoody Village, 5511 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. discoverdunwoody.com
The Center for Civil and Human Rights will host a weekend of programs recognizing America’s milestone birthday, including “We Hold These Truths,” a dinner and play marking the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence; free admission Friday; and interactive activities and crafts Saturday.
The home of the Braves is going all out Saturday with patriotic tributes, military flyovers, fireworks, promotions and family-friendly entertainment. The day will feature a pregame block party; on-field presentations, including a Sons of the American Revolution cannon display and a giant America 250 flag display, and a national anthem performance by the City Springs Theatre Company; C-130 aircraft flyover from Dobbins Air Reserve Base; and a postgame fireworks show.
The week will also offer Americana merchandise, $17.76 Independence Week tickets Sunday and Monday, eating competitions Thursday-Saturday and an America 250 All-Star Gallery Wall in the Monument Garden.
A long display of military uniforms worn by women in World War II is a cornerstone of the "Our War Too: Women in Service" exhibit at the Atlanta History Center. Each uniform represents a different branch of service women volunteered for, including the Air Force, Army, Marines and Navy. (Courtesy of National WWII Museum)
On Friday, the Atlanta History Center will host a party with a DJ, community resources from across the city, books and merchandise available for sale, bar, trivia and information on Atlanta’s role in the American story.
Stick around to recognize the sacrifices made for freedom at“Our War Too” exhibit featuring artifacts from the National WWII Museum’s collection, honoring the nearly 350,000 American women who answered the call to serve their country during World War II.
Party 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday. Free. Exhibit 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays. $27. Atlanta History Center, 130 West Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta. atlantahistorycenter.com.
The library will offer kids activities and crafts, cupcakes, scavenger hunts, decorations and giveaways. Author Denise Kiernan will discuss her new book, “Obstinate Daughters: The Rebels, Writers, and Renegade Women Who Ignited the American Revolution.”
This exhibit at the Georgia Archives explores the state’s connection to the Declaration of Independence through Button Gwinnett, Lyman Hall and George Walton, the three Georgians who signed the Declaration, and Georgia’s recorded copy of the Declaration of Independence.
9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays through July 18. Free. 5800 Jonesboro Road, Morrow. georgiaarchives.org
Join Georgia Public Broadcasting and the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation for a panel featuring authors including Greg Brooking and Paul M. Pressly as they discuss their works that delve into Georgia’s role in the American Revolution.
7-9 p.m. July 9. Free. 260 14th St. NW, Atlanta. gpb.org
Looking to escape the heat and celebrate America’s birthday at the same time? Head to Beat the Bomb for its America 250-themed games, including Grilling Out (deliver burgers, hot dogs, corn on the cob and other barbecue musts before time runs out) and Beach Ballin (bounce beach balls off towels to smash bricks) to disarm a red, white and blue paint bomb before times runs out.