Things to do Celebrate America 250, 4th of July at these metro Atlanta events Exhibits, fireworks and parties mark the occasion. Beat the Bomb in Atlanta will host America 250-themed games in July. (Courtesy of Beat the Bomb)

By Yvonne Zusel 57 minutes ago Share

From fireworks and patriotic concerts to special exhibits and events, there are plenty of ways to celebrate the Fourth of July and America’s milestone anniversary around metro Atlanta. Dunwoody Let Freedom Ring concert and Fourth of July Parade Head to Dunwoody for two U.S.-themed events. On Thursday, check out a patriotic concert at Brook Run Park Amphitheater featuring music from the Callanwolde Concert Band, the national colors presented by the Georgia State Defense Force Color Guard, games and food available for purchase. On Saturday, the city will host its 50th annual Fourth of July parade, including floats, bands and vintage cars. A festival immediately following will offer food vendors and music.

Concert 7 p.m. Thursday. Free. Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody. Parade 9 a.m. Saturday. Free. Along Mt. Vernon Way to Dunwoody Village, 5511 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. discoverdunwoody.com America at 250: A Weekend of Celebration and Reflection The Center for Civil and Human Rights will host a weekend of programs recognizing America’s milestone birthday, including “We Hold These Truths,” a dinner and play marking the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence; free admission Friday; and interactive activities and crafts Saturday.

Thursday-Sunday. Prices vary. 100 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd., Atlanta. civilandhumanrights.org/america-at-250

The Braves will offer fireworks displays Friday and Saturday as part of their America 250 and Fourth of July celebrations. (Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves) America 250 at Truist Park The home of the Braves is going all out Saturday with patriotic tributes, military flyovers, fireworks, promotions and family-friendly entertainment. The day will feature a pregame block party; on-field presentations, including a Sons of the American Revolution cannon display and a giant America 250 flag display, and a national anthem performance by the City Springs Theatre Company; C-130 aircraft flyover from Dobbins Air Reserve Base; and a postgame fireworks show. The week will also offer Americana merchandise, $17.76 Independence Week tickets Sunday and Monday, eating competitions Thursday-Saturday and an America 250 All-Star Gallery Wall in the Monument Garden. Events through Sunday. Prices vary. Truist Park, 755 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. mlb.com/braves/ballpark

A long display of military uniforms worn by women in World War II is a cornerstone of the "Our War Too: Women in Service" exhibit at the Atlanta History Center. Each uniform represents a different branch of service women volunteered for, including the Air Force, Army, Marines and Navy. (Courtesy of National WWII Museum) Welcome to Atlanta Party and “Our War Too: Women in Service” at the Atlanta History Center On Friday, the Atlanta History Center will host a party with a DJ, community resources from across the city, books and merchandise available for sale, bar, trivia and information on Atlanta’s role in the American story. Stick around to recognize the sacrifices made for freedom at “Our War Too” exhibit featuring artifacts from the National WWII Museum’s collection, honoring the nearly 350,000 American women who answered the call to serve their country during World War II. Party 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday. Free. Exhibit 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays. $27. Atlanta History Center, 130 West Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta. atlantahistorycenter.com.

Woodstock Celebrates America 250 Woodstock Arts welcomes the Georgia Symphony Orchestra for a free patriotic concert in honor of America 250 at the Woodstock Arts Event Green. The concert is free, but registration is required. 7:30 p.m. Friday. Free. 111 Elm St., Woodstock. woodstockarts.com The Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta will host a Family Fourth of July celebration on Saturday. (John Spink/AJC 2015) America 250 at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library The library will offer kids activities and crafts, cupcakes, scavenger hunts, decorations and giveaways. Author Denise Kiernan will discuss her new book, “Obstinate Daughters: The Rebels, Writers, and Renegade Women Who Ignited the American Revolution.” 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Free. 441 Freedom Parkway, Atlanta. jimmycarterlibrary.gov

Georgia in the American Revolution: An Author Panel Join Georgia Public Broadcasting and the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation for a panel featuring authors including Greg Brooking and Paul M. Pressly as they discuss their works that delve into Georgia’s role in the American Revolution. 7-9 p.m. July 9. Free. 260 14th St. NW, Atlanta. gpb.org Suwanee’s America 250 Celebration Head to Suwanee Town Center for a free concert, parade, games, cake and pie contest and hot dog eating contest. 3-9 p.m. July 11. Free. 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee. suwanee.com