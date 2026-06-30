Food & Dining Tomato feasts, peach food festival and more metro Atlanta food events this July July Fourth parties, a Summer Halal Food Festival and more delicious things to do. Peachfest will be held this month at Underground Atlanta with more than 50 chefs and mixologists serving peach-focused dishes. (Courtesy of Brady Lowe/Taste Network)

By Olivia Wakim 21 minutes ago Share

Savor the flavor of Georgia tomatoes, attend a peach food festival and check out more than 80 halal food vendors in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood this July. Here’s our running lineup of things to do in metro Atlanta. Tanabata Festival Celebrate the Japanese Stars Festival, also known as Tanabata, at Nakato with educational activities for both kids and adults. The restaurant will offer free, guided crafting for kids along with learning opportunities about what the festival means to owner Sachi Nakato Takahara. Kids will create origami figures, write wishes on them and hang them on bamboo. Children must be registered in advance to participate.

4 p.m. July 1. 1776 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta. opentable.com/r/nakato-japanese-restaurant-sushi-bar-and-regular-dining-atlanta Sweet Auburn Barbecue Head to the Poncey-Highland location of this barbecue restaurant for festive cocktails and a patriotic drag brunch called Olive & Agatha’s ‘MURICA: A Drag BBQ Brunch.’ It will include specialty cocktails and a performance hosted by duo Olive d’Nightlife and Agatha Boogie. Attendees are encouraged to dress in over-the-top red, white and blue. 11 a.m. July 5. $20 per person. 656 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. oliveandagatha.com/event-details/murica-a-drag-bbq-brunch

The Summer Halal Food Festival will take place in Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark with more than 80 halal food vendors. (Courtesy of the Halal Food Festival) Summer Halal Food Festival This seasonal halal food festival returns for the summer to the Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark along the Atlanta Beltline’s Eastside Trail, featuring more than 80 halal food vendors, an artisan market and live entertainment.

Noon - 10 p.m. July 11 and 12. $15-$25 per person. 830 Willoughby Way NE, Atlanta. atlantamuslimfestivalcollective.com/atlanta-summer-halal-food-festival-1 Tomato tasting and feast La Tavola will celebrate Georgia’s tomatoes with a tasting event where attendees can try dishes starring Georgia’s tomatoes, all paired with wine from Southern Italy. Later in the month, the restaurant will offer a special menu highlighting Georgia tomatoes for 10 days. Offerings include red snapper crudo, risotto with Georgia shrimp and blistered tomato and grilled rib-eye with heirloom tomato. Tomato tasting. Noon - 3 p.m. July 11 and 12. $95 per person. Tomato feast. July 16-26. 992 Virginia Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-873-5430, latavolatrattoria.com/tomato-feast

Indulge in Georgia's namesake fruit at this food festival. (Courtesy of Peachfest) Peachfest Atlanta’s annual culinary festival celebrating peaches comes this month to Underground Atlanta. The all-inclusive event will feature peach-forward dishes and cocktails from a lineup of more than 50 chefs and mixologists, including The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s senior dining editor Monti Carlo. Tickets include unlimited tastings of all food and drinks. 3-7:30 p.m. July 12. 50 Upper Alabama St., Atlanta. $95-$130 per person. tastenetwork.com/events/peachfest Fêtes de Bayonne Cooks & Soldiers will celebrate this Basque festival with live entertainment and specialty dishes from the unique region on the border of France and Spain. General admission tickets include all food, while VIP tickets include all food and drinks.

Noon - 4 p.m. July 12. $60-$80 per person. 691 14th St., Atlanta. opentable.com/r/cooks-and-soldiers-atlanta Amasa x the Standard pop-up Amasa Mexican Kitchen, the forthcoming Alpharetta restaurant from the Chicheria team, will host three pop-ups at the Standard in downtown Alpharetta. For three nights in July, Amasa will take over the menu and beverage program with Baja-inspired, seafood-forward offerings. Seatings at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. July 13, 20 and 27. 4 S. Main St., Alpharetta. amasamexican.com/popup Bar Blanc will celebrate Bastille Day with a steak carving station and a frite bar. (Courtesy of Rocket Farm Restaurants) Bastille Day at Bar Blanc Celebrate Bastille Day at Bar Blanc with steak frites, French cocktails, music and festive surprises. Tickets include heavy hors d’oeuvres, a steak carving station, a frites station with topping options and miniature desserts.

6-9 p.m. July 14. $50 per person. 1198 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-355-2252, opentable.com/r/bar-blanc-atlanta. Chicheria x Herradura Chicheria Mexican Kitchen will team up with Herradura for a tequila tasting, margarita class and taco dinner. Attendees can enjoy a guided tasting of Herradura tequilas while Chicheria’s bar manager offers tips and techniques for making a margarita. The evening ends with tacos, chips and dip and churros. 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 23. $79 per person. 202 Chattahoochee Row, Atlanta. chicheriamx.com/store/p/herradura Epicurean Atlanta will hold a wine dinner highlighting the flavors of Portugal this month. (Courtesy of Epicurean Atlanta) Flavors of Portugal Epicurean Atlanta will hold a Portuguese Wine Dinner, featuring a multicourse menu paired with five Portuguese wines and olive oils from Cultivamos. Attendees can expect a chef-led demonstration and guided tasting of dishes like peach and heirloom tomato crostini, herb-citrus scallop carpaccio and olive oil cake.

7-9 p.m. July 23. $65 per person. 1117 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. epicureanhotelatlanta.com/events/2026/portuguese-wine-dinner-featuring-cultivamos Ice Cream and Wellness Festival This annual festival in Piedmont Park brings together ice cream and wellness for a day of live music, fitness routines, a wellness zone and, of course, ice cream vendors. 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. July 25. 1320 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta. atlantaicecreamfestival.com Fourth of July events Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails The Kimpton Shane Hotel is hosting a Great American Whiskey Throwdown in honor of Independence Day. The tasting includes a lineup of Atlanta-based distilleries showcasing their spirits. After sampling the flight, guests can cast votes to decide which distillery will win. The winner will have a takeover of Hartley’s signature drink menu for the month of July.