Tomato feasts, peach food festival and more metro Atlanta food events this July

Savor the flavor of Georgia tomatoes, attend a peach food festival and check out more than 80 halal food vendors in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood this July.
Here’s our running lineup of things to do in metro Atlanta.
Tanabata Festival
Celebrate the Japanese Stars Festival, also known as Tanabata, at Nakato with educational activities for both kids and adults. The restaurant will offer free, guided crafting for kids along with learning opportunities about what the festival means to owner Sachi Nakato Takahara. Kids will create origami figures, write wishes on them and hang them on bamboo. Children must be registered in advance to participate.
Head to the Poncey-Highland location of this barbecue restaurant for festive cocktails and a patriotic drag brunch called Olive & Agatha’s ‘MURICA: A Drag BBQ Brunch.’ It will include specialty cocktails and a performance hosted by duo Olive d’Nightlife and Agatha Boogie. Attendees are encouraged to dress in over-the-top red, white and blue.
The Summer Halal Food Festival will take place in Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark with more than 80 halal food vendors. (Courtesy of the Halal Food Festival)
Summer Halal Food Festival
This seasonal halal food festival returns for the summer to the Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark along the Atlanta Beltline’s Eastside Trail, featuring more than 80 halal food vendors, an artisan market and live entertainment.
La Tavola will celebrate Georgia’s tomatoes with a tasting event where attendees can try dishes starring Georgia’s tomatoes, all paired with wine from Southern Italy.
Later in the month, the restaurant will offer a special menu highlighting Georgia tomatoes for 10 days. Offerings include red snapper crudo, risotto with Georgia shrimp and blistered tomato and grilled rib-eye with heirloom tomato.
Tomato tasting. Noon - 3 p.m. July 11 and 12. $95 per person.
Indulge in Georgia's namesake fruit at this food festival. (Courtesy of Peachfest)
Peachfest
Atlanta’s annual culinary festival celebrating peaches comes this month to Underground Atlanta. The all-inclusive event will feature peach-forward dishes and cocktails from a lineup of more than 50 chefs and mixologists, including The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s senior dining editor Monti Carlo. Tickets include unlimited tastings of all food and drinks.
Cooks & Soldiers will celebrate this Basque festival with live entertainment and specialty dishes from the unique region on the border of France and Spain. General admission tickets include all food, while VIP tickets include all food and drinks.
Amasa Mexican Kitchen, the forthcoming Alpharetta restaurant from the Chicheria team, will host three pop-ups at the Standard in downtown Alpharetta. For three nights in July, Amasa will take over the menu and beverage program with Baja-inspired, seafood-forward offerings.
Bar Blanc will celebrate Bastille Day with a steak carving station and a frite bar. (Courtesy of Rocket Farm Restaurants)
Bastille Day at Bar Blanc
Celebrate Bastille Day at Bar Blanc with steak frites, French cocktails, music and festive surprises. Tickets include heavy hors d’oeuvres, a steak carving station, a frites station with topping options and miniature desserts.
Chicheria Mexican Kitchen will team up with Herradura for a tequila tasting, margarita class and taco dinner. Attendees can enjoy a guided tasting of Herradura tequilas while Chicheria’s bar manager offers tips and techniques for making a margarita. The evening ends with tacos, chips and dip and churros.
Epicurean Atlanta will hold a wine dinner highlighting the flavors of Portugal this month. (Courtesy of Epicurean Atlanta)
Flavors of Portugal
Epicurean Atlanta will hold a Portuguese Wine Dinner, featuring a multicourse menu paired with five Portuguese wines and olive oils from Cultivamos. Attendees can expect a chef-led demonstration and guided tasting of dishes like peach and heirloom tomato crostini, herb-citrus scallop carpaccio and olive oil cake.
The Kimpton Shane Hotel is hosting a Great American Whiskey Throwdown in honor of Independence Day. The tasting includes a lineup of Atlanta-based distilleries showcasing their spirits. After sampling the flight, guests can cast votes to decide which distillery will win. The winner will have a takeover of Hartley’s signature drink menu for the month of July.