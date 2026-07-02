Heat Check 12 essential Georgia songs that helped shape American music over 250 years From Ma Rainey to Monica, these songs by Georgia artists defined the American songbook. (Illustration: Shannon Wright for the AJC)

By DeAsia Paige 31 minutes ago Share

Georgia’s influence on the pantheon of American music cannot be understated. While Atlanta is known as a global rap capital, Macon is known for its blues roots and Athens for its indie/alternative scene. Still, geographic borders simply can’t define the depths of Georgia’s musical legacy. As longtime Atlanta blues and Americana singer Diane Durrett puts it, Georgia is a “crossroads” where genres of soul, funk, gospel, country and rock & roll seamlessly merge. “There’s always an influence of soulfulness or an authenticity of whatever the experience that the writer might be having,” Durrett, who’s also a board president of the Atlanta chapter of the Recording Academy, said of Georgia’s musical history. “It touches into the soul.”

As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, below are songs by Georgia artists with all the soul and humanity that influenced the country’s popular music. Ma Rainey - “See See Rider Blues” Elvis Presley, the Animals and the Grateful Dead are just a few who’ve covered “See See Rider Blues” over the past century. But Ma Rainey was the first to record the blues staple in the 1920s — setting a standard that cemented the Columbus singer’s status as the “Mother of the Blues.” The song, recorded with her band that included Louis Armstrong on cornet, is notable for employing the 12-bar chord progression (one of the most common blues forms) explores a tale of an unfaithful lover. UGA would like to present R.E.M. in concert at Sanford Stadium. (Celine Bufkin/AJC) R.E.M.- “Losing My Religion” A song in a minor key and anchored by a mandolin riff wouldn’t typically produce a hit, but R.E.M. defied expectations with “Losing My Religion.” The 1991 single became the Athens band’s most successful song to date, taking them from alt-rock popularity to mainstream prominence — paving the way for other rock groups with underground roots to do the same. “Losing My Religion” earned two Grammys in 1992, including best music video.

James Brown - “I Got You (I Feel Good)” One of James Brown’s definitive hits, “I Got You (I Feel Good),” released in the 1960s, is a funk classic. The Augusta native completely embodied the song’s alluring riffs and infectious groove — so much so that his raspy voice and dance moves felt like he was baptized in funk and soul. His signature screams throughout the song later became a go-to sample for many rap songs (from Public Enemy to Kendrick Lamar), solidifying Brown’s lasting presence in popular music.

Brandy & Monica - “The Boy Is Mine” In the 1990s, Brandy (raised in Carson, California) and Monica (raised in College Park) were the premier teen R&B stars. “The Boy Is Mine” marked their grand foray into adulthood. On its surface, the 1998 duet sounds like a bitter romantic feud over a guy who may not be worth feuding over. But it’s deeper than that. The song shines for the singers’ infectious chemistry and sultry harmonies that yielded one of the best musical pairings of all time, a Grammy Award, an Ariana Grande collaboration and a tour nearly 30 years later — remaining a defining chapter in their respective careers. Otis Redding - “(Sittin’ On) the Dock of the Bay” The great Otis Redding, native of Macon. (Courtesy of Zelma Redding) Recorded only a few weeks before Otis Redding’s 1967 death, “(Sittin’ On) the Dock of the Bay” is a staple in the Macon singer’s discography. The song finds Redding taking a more folksy turn in his sound, inspired by Bob Dylan and the Beatles. In turn, “(Sittin’ On) the Dock of the Bay” maintains Redding’s hefty soul while giving listeners a taste of what his evolving creativity could have been. The song became the first posthumous No. 1 single in the country. Migos - “Bad and Boujee” A decade ago, Migos’ “Bad and Boujee” seemed nearly inescapable, and not just in the streets of Atlanta. The song wasn’t solely another trap anthem. It was a dazzling mainstream introduction of a Lawrenceville trio (Quavo, Offset and Takeoff) that wielded the unrelenting crossover power of Atlanta’s trap sound. “Bad and Boujee” embodied the city’s soul, style and rhythm with Migos’ effortless synergy and amorphous rap flow — yielding a No. 1 hit and countless memes. TLC - “Waterfalls” TLC, from left, Tionne Watkins, Lisa Lopes and Rozonda Thomas, display the Grammys they received in Los Angeles Feb. 28, 1996. Lopes was killed in a car crash in Honduras, her record company said early Friday, April 26, 2002. (Reed Saxon/AP) “CrazySexyCool” was the 1994 album that made TLC stars — and one of the bestselling girl groups of all time. “Waterfalls” was the hit that crystallized those feats for the Atlanta trio. The Organized Noize-produced single was part new jack swing and part alternative pop, simultaneously tackling societal issues. “Waterfalls” (accentuated by a catchy hook) poignantly addressed gang violence and the AIDS epidemic (crises that defined the 90s) in lyrics and visuals while proving that TLC was made to be leaders of their generation.

Ray Charles - “Georgia on My Mind” In 1960, Ray Charles made a No. 1 hit (his first) out of his version of the 1930 song “Georgia on My Mind.” Though Charles’ interpretation of the track remains ambiguous (is it about a love interest or a love for his home state?), what’s clear is the Albany singer’s pristine voice that makes melancholy and yearning sound beautiful. It’s an intricate rendition that became the Georgia state song in 1979 and a staple in Charles’ groundbreaking blues legacy. Usher - “Yeah!” While Usher’s blockbuster 2004 album “Confessions” spawned many hits, “Yeah!” was its most definitive. Not just because it’s the Atlanta singer’s bestselling song, but because he centered Atlanta culture while creating it. Featuring fellow Atlantans Ludacris and Lil Jon, the song catapulted the rowdy soundscapes of crunk music to another stratosphere while having the entire world dancing along to the A-Town stomp (as Lil Jon chants in the outro). In turn, the song became the top single of 2004 and won a Grammy the following year. Allman Brothers Band - “Whipping Post” A famed guitar of Duane Allman (front left) sold for $1.25 million at a recent auction. (Courtesy of Polygram) If looking for songs that fully embrace a lush mix of southern blues and rock, it’s likely that the Allman Brothers Band‘s “Whipping Post” would be at the center of the mood board. Fronted by the late Gregg Allman and his stirring voice, “Whipping Post” includes all the elements that made the Macon band one of the greatest rock groups of all-time: bleeding musicality, improvisational blues, palpable lyricism. The 1969 song, with a studio version that’s over 5 minutes long and a live version that’s over 20 minutes, makes you savor every second. Outkast - “B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad)” “B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad)” isn’t an anti-war anthem. Instead, the song signified something more personal for the Atlanta rap duo: pushing the boundaries of hip-hop beyond its once-rigid origins. “B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad),” the lead single to Outkast’s 2000 album “Stankonia,” defied genre with a heavy-hitting bass, busy guitar strings, dizzying rap cadences and a raucous energy that proved to be a bold statement of Big Boi and André 3000’s penchant for anything otherworldly, inspiring generations of rappers to follow suit.