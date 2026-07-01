News Peachtree Road Race updates: Cool, calm and collected Plus: Your ‘Go Guide’ and post-race festivities. Runners pass through a stream of water during the last mile of the 2025 Peachtree Road Race. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

By Nicole Bennett 28 minutes ago Share

Hello, Peachtree racers, As America turns 250 on Saturday, you’ll be lacing up for the 57th Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race. Be gentle with yourself over the next few days and don’t overdo it. Turn on our “2026 Peachtree Picks 🍑👟” playlist and picture that final stretch into Piedmont Park. “There is only one Peachtree Road Race,” Atlanta Track Club CEO Rich Kenah said. “We’re excited to show runners and walkers from across the country and around the world why it’s such a special Atlanta tradition.” RACE COUNTDOWN: 3 DAYS Set out all your race-day gear the night before — including anything red, white, and blue — so you're not fumbling at 4 a.m. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) It’s the final countdown. Take a minute to hydrate and keep reading for essential Peachtree details, heat safety tips — and where to get free beer at the end of the race.

PEACHTREE ‘GO GUIDE’ 📫 Get your race number: Runners who didn’t purchase UPS shipping when they registered will need to pick up their race numbers at the Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo presented by Publix. 📝 Expo info: This year’s prerace expo returns to Lenox Square, taking place in climate-controlled tents in the Macy’s parking lot. Important dates to remember: Thursday, July 2 Members only: 9-10 a.m.

General: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Friday, July 3 Peachtree Junior: 7-9 a.m.

Members only: 9-10 a.m.

General: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 🪪 What you’ll need at the expo: To pick up your race number, you will need a form of identification, such as a driver’s license or student ID, and a copy of your race number confirmation. You will also need your check-in pass, which can be found in your confirmation email.

A third party can pick up your race number, but they will need to have a copy of your ID and check-in pass. More expo details here. 🚇 Transportation and accommodations: MARTA will start running at 4 a.m. on race day. If you are taking MARTA, Lenox Square is easily accessible from both of the north-south lines. From the Red Line, exit at the Buckhead station and walk two blocks northeast.

From the Gold Line, exit at the Lenox Square station and cut through the mall to get to the Macy’s-side parking lot.

A round-trip MARTA ticket will set you back $5. Find more transportation and accommodation info from the Track Club here.

🚧 Course maps: Keeping with tradition, runners will start at Lenox Square in Buckhead, then travel down Peachtree Road before turning onto 10th Street in Midtown and finishing at Piedmont Park. Download detailed maps of the start area (with starting waves), course and finish area here. ⏰ Start wave times: Wave assignments are performance-based, and runners who submitted times from previous races were assigned to waves according to those times. Participants who didn’t submit results from previous races are assigned to later waves. You can look up your start wave here. 🏅Crossing the finish line: The end of the race is just the start of the fun, which will include:

The official 2026 Peachtree Road Race T-shirt reveal

Free beer from SweetWater (you’ll need to pick up a 21+ wristband from SweetWater at the expo)

Postrace festivities at the Adidas Runners Chill Zone Find your FULL “Go Guide” here, and follow live results for the Peachtree and Peachtree Junior. STAY SAFE IN THE HEAT Hydration stations and water sprays will be set up approximately every mile along the course. (Natrice Miller/AJC) Atlanta is well known for its heat and humidity, so as “feels-like” temperatures climb, we want to make sure you stay safe on race day — one sweaty mile at a time. Over the past few years, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has compiled expert-approved advice on how to recognize the warning signs of heat-related illness.

Daniel Smith, Ph.D., a heat waves researcher with Emory University, has studied the health impacts of climate change. According to Smith, Georgia’s humidity — as much as its warm temperatures — is what makes it feel so hot. How to spot symptoms of dehydration, heatstroke: Muscle cramping, heavy sweating, shortness of breath, dizziness, headaches, nausea — dehydration and heat exhaustion can take many forms. Discolored urine, for instance, is often an early sign that someone is not well-hydrated. Untreated dehydration and heat exhaustion can worsen into heatstroke. “If we think about heat-related illness as a spectrum, those more dangerous parts of the spectrum (are) where you’re becoming confused. Your heart rate starts to increase,” Smith explains. “You’re ultimately becoming dehydrated, and your blood pressure is falling, which then can lead to the next part of the spectrum, which is heatstroke.” Prevention is key: Dr. Jonathan Kim, a sports cardiologist and associate professor at Emory University, suggests Peachtree runners wear light-colored clothing. And of course, make sure you stay hydrated before and during the race. That means drinking water every 15 to 20 minutes, he says. “Everyone’s ability to work out in the heat is going to be very different,” Dr. Michael Kraft, assistant professor in the Department of Family and Preventive Medicine at Emory University, tells the AJC.

Other signs to look out for: If you experience nausea, vomiting or a headache, these are signs of heat exhaustion, and we would definitely encourage you to hydrate and find a way to cool off. If someone suddenly seems confused or disoriented, that’s a strong indication of heatstroke. “If you’re outside running and you’re starting to feel heat exhaustion, sit down in the shade, hydrate, and relax,” Kraft recommends. What else to do: Kim suggests using evaporative cooling methods like putting cold towels under your armpits and on your groin and back. Replace the towels with cold ones before they start to get warm, and again, Kim stresses the importance of drinking plenty of water. Hydration stations and water sprays will be located approximately every mile, on both sides of Peachtree Street, along the course. Here’s a list of other ways to stay safe while sweating it out: 🛁 Try soaking in a hot bath a few times before the big day