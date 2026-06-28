Metro Atlanta Summer heat rises in Atlanta ahead of World Cup, July 4th events Heat advisory impacts most of North and central Georgia on Monday while ‘extreme’ heat risk arises later in the week. People dip their feet in the water in an attempt to fight the heat at the FIFA Fan Festival in Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta on Saturday, June 27, 2026. (Estela Muñoz/AJC)

By Taylor Croft 16 minutes ago Share

If it didn’t already feel like summer, it definitely will this week as June ends, July begins and summer festivities draw people outside. As the “feels-like” temperatures climb with the Georgia heat and humidity, some areas are under a heat advisory and will likely face “extreme” heat risk levels later in the week, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday, a heat advisory will be in place across central Georgia and parts of North Georgia during the worst heat of the day from noon to 8 p.m., according to the NWS bulletin issued Sunday.

In Atlanta, the high is expected to be 96 degrees, which will feel closer to 103 degrees, the NWS predicts. Other parts of the state, including Athens, Macon and Columbus, will feel more like 105 and even 107. When July begins Wednesday, the heat will likely only get worse as people head outdoors to partake in FIFA World Cup activities and Fourth of July events. Kids play at a splash pad at the FIFA Fan Festival in Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta on Saturday, June 27, 2026. (Estela Muñoz/AJC).

The heat and humidity did little to turn away FIFA Fan Festival attendees Saturday as Centennial Olympic Park hit maximum capacity and temporarily closed. The FIFA World Cup continues at noon Wednesday with a match at Atlanta Stadium, the tournament name for Mercedes-Benz Stadium.