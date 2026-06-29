Peachtree Road Race Everything you should know about the Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo Kick off the world’s largest 10K with a bang. Runners pick up their bibs at the 2024 Peachtree Health and Fitness Expo at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. (Paul McPherson for Atlanta Track Club)

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The Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race is just around the corner. And that means it’s time for the Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo presented by Publix. And while the expo is an opportunity for runners to pick up their race numbers for Saturday’s road race, the event has a lot more to offer. Here is a breakdown of everything you need to know about this year’s event. What is it? For 2026, the expo will once again take place at Lenox Square. The expo will be a walkable, multiday celebration in the heart of Buckhead. Participants will be able to pick up their race numbers, but they’ll also have a chance to explore and take in the excitement leading up to race day.

“Participants want more than a start-to-finish-line experience,” Atlanta Track Club CEO Rich Kenah said. “We’re creating a vibrant hub where runners can connect, dine, shop and preview their start before race day. It’s about making Peachtree a full celebration, not just a single morning event.” The Peachtree Road Race Health & Fitness Expo presented by Publix will take place Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Atlanta Track Club members get access an hour earlier each day. Pete the Peach greets runners at the 2023 Peachtree Health and Fitness Expo at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. (Courtesy of Atlanta Track Club) And don’t forget to stop by and say hi at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s booth at the expo. We’ll be located just after bib pick-up and before you get to Adidas.

Where is it? The Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo will take place in climate-controlled tents in the Macy’s parking lot at Lenox Square.

During the expo, Peachtree Road between Lenox Parkway and Lenox Road will be closed to traffic as the race’s iconic start truss is erected ahead of race day. The closures will also help create a festivallike atmosphere. How do I pick up my race number? To pick up your race number, you will need a form of identification, such as a driver’s license or student ID, and a copy of your race number confirmation. You will also need your check-in pass, which can be found in your confirmation email. A third party can pick up your race number, but they will need to have a copy of your ID and check-in pass. What else can I do besides picking up my race number? Each year, dozens of exhibitors attend the expo, each featuring unique offerings, apparel and activities for Peachtree Road Race competitors — among them, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Coke, SweetWater Brewing Co., Chick-fil-A, Adidas and the Atlanta Falcons. There will also be several live info sessions for racers.

Peachtree Junior The Northside Hospital Peachtree Junior, held the day before the big race, will also take place at the expo Friday. Kids running in the day’s main event, a timed 1-mile route, will start at the same iconic starting line as the grown-ups’ race. In addition, young runners can check out the Track & Field Zone to try their skills at mini hurdles, standing broad jumps, agility ladders and more. There will also be a photo-op wall, where they can “pose with the peaches,” stand on the Peachtree Junior podium and commemorate their experience with a fun family photo. Kick off the Fourth early with fireworks and DMC The Expo will wrap up Friday with a concert and a prerace fireworks display. Darryl “DMC” McDaniels of Run DMC fame will perform at the start line of the Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race at 8:30 p.m., followed by fireworks launched from the Macy’s parking deck at Lenox Square, starting just after 9 p.m. DMC’s appearance is made possible through Atlanta Track Club’s partnership with Adidas and will blend music, culture and one of the most iconic brand relationships in hip-hop history.