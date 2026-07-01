How virtual runners will submit run times for the Peachtree Road Race

Running a "shadow" version of the Peachtree Road Race outside of Atlanta has long been a part of the event. In 2008, these U.S. Army service members prepare to run a "shadow" version of the race at Camp Victory in Baghdad, Iraq. (Courtesy of Staff Sgt. Michel Sauret/U.S. Army)

Get ready for the world’s largest 10K — wherever you’re running.

Get ready for the world’s largest 10K — wherever you’re running.

The Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race is almost here.

And while Atlanta Track Club expects more than 50,000 runners to make their way down Peachtree Road on race day this Saturday, thousands more will be joining virtually from home — whether home is across town or halfway around the world.

For those virtual runners, here is how you can submit your run times come race day.

Virtual runners must complete their races and submit their results between July 2 and July 5 at noon, according to Atlanta Track Club.

Each registered virtual runner will receive an email that includes a dedicated link that will be used to submit results. Runners also can submit times via the track club’s app. There is no course time limit for virtual runners.