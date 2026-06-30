Peachtree Road Race Go Guide: What to know if you’re running the 2026 Peachtree Road Race Let New York and Boston have their marathons — the Peachtree’s 10K distance ensures this race is for everyone.

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On July Fourth, runners from around the metro — and around the world — will set off in the world’s largest 10K race, the Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race. “There is only one Peachtree Road Race,” Atlanta Track Club CEO Rich Kenah said. “And we’re excited to show runners and walkers from across the country and around the world why it’s such a special Atlanta tradition.” For more than 50 years, the Peachtree Road Race has been the city’s signature running event. Let New York and Boston have their marathons — the Peachtree’s 10K distance ensures this race is for everyone, from elite world-class runners to people participating in their first-ever running event. And that inclusivity is what has made the Peachtree Road Race the largest 10K event in the world.

Here’s what runners should know ahead of the big day: Get your race number Runners who didn’t purchase UPS shipping when they registered will need to pick up their race numbers at the Peachtree Health and Fitness Expo presented by Publix. The expo will be held Thursday and Friday at Lenox Square. Runners pick up their bibs at the 2024 Peachtree Health and Fitness Expo at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. (Courtesy of Paul McPherson for Atlanta Track Club) The expo is a free, two-day event where runners can pick up their bibs. It’s also an opportunity for competitors to meet, mingle, visit dozens of booths and participate in other fun activities.

You’ll need to present an ID and your check-in pass to collect your bib. A friend or family member can pick up your number for you, but they’ll need the same items (a photo or copy of your ID will work).

Course maps The course for the Peachtree Road Race hasn’t changed much over the years. Runners will start at Lenox Square in Buckhead, then travel down Peachtree Road before turning onto 10th Street in Midtown and finishing at Piedmont Park. Atlanta Track Club has detailed maps of the start area (with starting waves), racecourse and finish area available for download on its site. Start waves Start wave assignments are performance-based, and runners who submitted times from previous races were assigned to waves according to those times. Participants who didn’t submit results from previous races are assigned to later waves. You can look up your start wave here. Crossing the finish line As Piedmont Park comes into view, runners will feel the thrill of accomplishment. But the end of the race is just the start of the fun.