Go Guide: What to know if you’re running the 2026 Peachtree Road Race
Let New York and Boston have their marathons — the Peachtree’s 10K distance ensures this race is for everyone.
14 minutes ago
On July Fourth, runners from around the metro — and around the world — will set off in the world’s largest 10K race, the Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race.
“There is only one Peachtree Road Race,” Atlanta Track Club CEO Rich Kenah said. “And we’re excited to show runners and walkers from across the country and around the world why it’s such a special Atlanta tradition.”
For more than 50 years, the Peachtree Road Race has been the city’s signature running event. Let New York and Boston have their marathons — the Peachtree’s 10K distance ensures this race is for everyone, from elite world-class runners to people participating in their first-ever running event. And that inclusivity is what has made the Peachtree Road Race the largest 10K event in the world.
Here’s what runners should know ahead of the big day:
Runners pick up their bibs at the 2024 Peachtree Health and Fitness Expo at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. (Courtesy of Paul McPherson for Atlanta Track Club)
The expo is a free, two-day event where runners can pick up their bibs. It’s also an opportunity for competitors to meet, mingle, visit dozens of booths and participate in other fun activities.
You’ll need to present an ID and your check-in pass to collect your bib. A friend or family member can pick up your number for you, but they’ll need the same items (a photo or copy of your ID will work).
Course maps
The course for the Peachtree Road Race hasn’t changed much over the years. Runners will start at Lenox Square in Buckhead, then travel down Peachtree Road before turning onto 10th Street in Midtown and finishing at Piedmont Park.
Atlanta Track Club has detailed maps of the start area (with starting waves), racecourse and finish area available for download on its site.
Start waves
Start wave assignments are performance-based, and runners who submitted times from previous races were assigned to waves according to those times. Participants who didn’t submit results from previous races are assigned to later waves.
As Piedmont Park comes into view, runners will feel the thrill of accomplishment. But the end of the race is just the start of the fun.
As the first runners cross the finish line, the official 2026 Peachtree Road Race T-shirt will be revealed. The T-shirts are coveted mementos of the big day, and longtime participants often have collections of T-shirts from races past.
A runner holds the T-shirt after finishing the 56th running of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta on Friday, July 4, 2025. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Once you’ve received your T-shirt, grab some refreshments and have your picture taken. Racers are invited to stop by one of the SweetWater Brewing booths for a free beer. (You’ll need to pick up a 21+ wristband from SweetWater at the expo.)
After you’ve grabbed a drink, check out the Adidas Runners Chill Zone for some post-run fun.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I get water on the course?
Yes. There will be hydration stations and water sprays along the course.
Does the course have a time limit?
Yes, the course will officially close at 10:45 a.m. It is also a timed event.
Is the course closed to traffic?
Yes, but participants should remain aware of their surroundings.
What’s not allowed on the course?
Pets, backpacks and wheeled conveyance, including baby strollers, bicycles, scooters, skateboards and inline skates, are not allowed.
Can I get water on the course?
Yes. There will be hydration stations and water sprays along the course.
Does the course have a time limit?
Yes, the course will officially close at 10:45 a.m. It is also a timed event.
Is the course closed to traffic?
Yes, but participants should remain aware of their surroundings.
What’s not allowed on the course?
Pets, backpacks and wheeled conveyance, including baby strollers, bicycles, scooters, skateboards and inline skates, are not allowed.