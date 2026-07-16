News A.M. ATL: Rockin’ Underground Plus: Prison break, ‘Flagship’ podcast launch

By Adam Van Brimmer 1 hour ago Share

Morning, y’all! A.M. ATL’s gone coastal for the rest of the week as AJ enjoys some well-deserved time off. I’m the AJC’s man in Savannah. Judging by all the metro Atlanta and other “upland” county license plates I’ve seen on our gray brick streets during the summer vacation season, I’ve crossed paths with some of you. Thanks for visiting, and come back again soon. The pleasantries done … Let’s get to it. UNDERGROUND ARGENTINA? Argentina soccer fans packed into Underground Atlanta on Tuesday night ahead of the World Cup semifinal game against England. (Access Atlanta) At Underground Atlanta, they’re partying like it’s the late 1900s again during the World Cup, particularly when Argentina is on the pitch. The ever-searching-for-reinvention downtown entertainment district morphed into north B.A. (that’s Buenos Aires to the gringos) Wednesday for the second time in 10 days as La Albiceleste rallied to defeat England at Atlanta Stadium (The Benz).

Some 20,000 Argentines (and Argentines for the day) packed Underground for a semifinal tailgate, watch party and post-match celebration that went into the early morning hours.

The gathering was a sequel to one staged July 6 and 7 when Argentina faced Egypt in a round of 16 game in Atlanta. Argentina followers found the more official watch party at Centennial Park too um … impartial … for their tastes and moved their festivities a few blocks east. 🔎 READ MORE: Another Argentina comeback in Atlanta The good cheer at Five Points was reminiscent of Underground’s heydays of the 1970s, 1980s and during the 1996 Olympics and hints at what its owner, Shaneel Lalani, envisioned for the district when he bought it in 2020. Underground’s occupancy rate has climbed from 5% to 65% during Lalani’s tenure.

Nightclubs Masquerade and MJQ have reestablished Underground as a dance-and-drink destination. One Atlanta nightlife expert — my daughter, a Georgia Tech undergrad — says “they are real clubs” compared to the “wannabees” of Buckhead and Midtown.

Said Lalani of Underground: “There is great activity going on around the property that wasn’t here five years ago. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to continue this momentum to bring the downtown to its core, to its potential, where it needs to be.”

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news. LOW-KEY PRISON BREAK Arthur Lee Cofield Jr. went missing from a federal prison in Jesup in May. (Courtesy) Arthur Lee Cofield Jr. is a prison inmate on the lam, but he didn’t tunnel his way out El Chapo-style or swim to freedom a la Clint Eastwood in “Escape From Alcatraz.” Instead, the convicted fraudster and gang leader pulled what is known as a “walkaway” from an unfenced, minimum-security camp near Jesup in coastal Georgia. ‘Walkaways happen’ Cofield escaped May 26 by exiting the prison property and walking through a neighboring woods. It was hours before prison staff noticed he was gone.

The escape has brought scrutiny on the Bureau of Prisons and the decision to incarcerate Cofield in such a low-security facility given his extensive criminal history that includes organized crime and orchestrations of violent acts.

Plus, Cofield meets the very definition of “escape risk” — he was in prison for defrauding a billionaire of $11 million, much of which has never been recovered. Speculation is he’s used those funds to flee the country.

🔎 READ MORE: How a dangerous and very rich con artist escaped federal prison MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS 💵 U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff has set the financial bar for what promises to be a free-spending 2026 general election campaign season. The Democrat raised $20 million for his reelection run in Q2 and now has $42 million on hand. He’ll need it against Republican Mike Collins, a wealthy businessman, and a GOP Super PAC that has pledged $44 million to his campaign. 🪫 A data center developer has hit ctrl-alt-del on plans for a blighted and environmentally contaminated site near MARTA’s West End rail station. The project requires an exemption to a city ban on new data centers and lacked the support of an Atlanta City Council Zoning Committee. Like Ah-nold in “The Terminator,” though, the developer says “I’ll be back” with a reboot in the future. ⚡ President Donald Trump takes to the airwaves tonight with a national address, and Georgia elections could be a “yuge” talking point. “Free and fair” elections are the topic, and Georgia is the president’s ground zero. Earlier this year, the FBI seized hundreds of boxes of 2020 Fulton County election materials. More recently, a memo surfaced outlining plans for an investigation involving 260 agents. ‘FLAGSHIP’ LAUNCH Buddy Red, whose real name is Messiah Harris, is the oldest son of rapper T.I. At 26, Red is charting new territory for his family: being a blues-rock musician with a lot of soul. (Courtesy of Kim Reed) Miss AJ already? Don’t fret. You can catch up with her “in the voice” today with the debut of “Flagship,” a weekly podcast that takes listeners inside the most important stories shaping the South through conversations with the reporters who cover them. If that sounds similar to “The Daily” from The New York Times and “The Journal” from WSJ, you’ve got the idea — only ours is better, IMAO.

Here’s a teaser … Alternative medicine is a cottage industry in loosely regulated Georgia. Reporters Greg Bluestein and Carrie Teegardin share the deets.

Come hungry … and bring tissues. Food & Dining Editor Monti Carlo shares the secrets of honey pie and her heart-wrenching personal connection to the dish.

Buddy Red, son of rapper T.I., found his own voice as a blues-rocker — and tells us about it. As someone with a face for radio and a voice for newspapers, I wish AJ godspeed on this endeavor. But I’ll darn sure be subscribing, rating and commenting. You should, too. NEWS BITES College Park council under fire again. This time, for meeting in Savannah Government dysfunction in Savannah? Say it ain’t so. We do well enough at that on our own.