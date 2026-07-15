Sports Underground Atlanta welcomes Argentina fans ahead of World Cup semifinal Before kickoff, Argentina supporters have a dedicated spot to gather. Fans of Argentina's soccer team show their support as the team prepares to take on England Wednesday in a World Cup semifinal in Atlanta. (Courtesy of Access Atlanta)

By Amna Subhan – For the AJC 25 minutes ago Share

As Argentina fans flock to Atlanta ahead of the FIFA World Cup semifinal, Underground Atlanta is once again turning into Underground Argentina. This is the second time Atlanta has welcomed Argentina in the last week, as it defeated Egypt in an all-time classic, last-minute comeback game in the round of 16. Now, La Albiceleste is set to face England in the semifinal on Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET. Before kickoff, Argentina supporters have a dedicated spot to gather. Underground Atlanta is hosting a two-day festival. It started at 2 p.m. Tuesday and will rage on until 2 a.m. Wednesday. It picks back up at 11 a.m. Wednesday with a watch party for fans who can’t get into Atlanta Stadium, with a post-match celebration — or a place to drown out sorrows — through 11 p.m.

“It turned into a snowball effect where we wanted to do something smaller, but the fan fest at Centennial Park was so successful that it was getting sold out, and they couldn’t limit the country, so we decided to host something for one country, and it just kept getting bigger and bigger,” Underground Atlanta owner Shaneel Lalani said. For the round of 16 match, Lalani said the celebrations continued into 3 a.m. to celebrate the unlikely win. Across the two days, the venue welcomed around 10,000 fans. This time around, Lalani is expecting that number to double, with the city also shutting off neighboring streets. Diehard supporter groups who travel across the world to follow Argentina saw what the historic downtown venue was doing and wanted to get involved. Hinchas Argentinos have fans from all over the South American country. Oscar is from Mar del Plata, a coastal city in southeastern Argentina. He has road-tripped in a large van decked out to showcase his Argentina fandom from Kansas City to Dallas to Miami to Atlanta back to Kansas City and finally returning to Atlanta for the semifinal. “This is a movement,” Oscar said. “This is part of us; we got people coming from Argentina, (they) fly, leave a family, leave everybody and save money for four years for this.”

Supporter groups gathered at Piedmont Park ahead of the knockout game last time in Atlanta, but the location was too far from the stadium, and they did not have enough space as they do at Underground Atlanta to tailgate, flag raising ceremony, complete with a rally that includes fireworks, drums and chants.

“It’s phenomenal. It gives me goosebumps that I’m able to have a space for 10,000, 15,000 fans to gather and celebrate,” Lalani said. “I don’t think they can do that anywhere else in the city.” Since Lalani purchased the property six years ago, he’s been planning to do something “iconic” for the World Cup ever since. Now that Atlanta’s participation in the global tournament is almost over, he feels Underground Atlanta has met the benchmark they hoped to reach. The next goal is the Super Bowl in 2028. “There is great activity going on around the property that wasn’t here five years ago,” Lalani said. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to continue this momentum to bring the downtown to its core, to its potential, where it needs to be.” When Lalani took over the more than 50-year-old downtown venue, it was about 5% occupied; now Lalani said it is 65%. For some longtime tenants, this summer has felt like a return to the glory days. “Our family has been at this property for more than 30 years,” Soon Tan of China Breeze said. “I remember working alongside my dad during the ‘96 Olympics and feeling that same energy downtown. This global soccer moment brings me right back to it.”