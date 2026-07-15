Business L.L.Bean to open first Georgia store at major Atlanta-area development Outdoor retailing giant to open 15,000-square-foot store at Lulah Hills, the redevelopment of the former North DeKalb Mall. L.L.Bean, the famed outdoors retailer, plans to open its first Georgia store in Lulah Hills, the redevelopment of the former North DeKalb Mall, project developer Edens said. (Courtesy of Edens)

By J. Scott Trubey 1 hour ago Share

A former indoor mall being reborn as a live-work-play community near Decatur is adding a bit of adventure to its retail mix. Outdoors retailer L.L.Bean plans to open its first Georgia store in Lulah Hills, the redevelopment of the former North DeKalb Mall, project developer Edens said in a news release. The Maine-based retailer known for rugged outdoors gear, footwear and home goods was founded in 1912 and has more than 70 stores across the U.S., according to its website. The company would join other adventure retailers such as REI, Orvis, Patagonia and High Country Outfitters with locations in the Atlanta area.

“We’re always focused on bringing together brands that complement one another and create places where people genuinely want to spend their time. All new deals start with a conversation about what will make a community even stronger.” Natalie Abt, senior director of leasing at Edens, said in the release. “We’re grateful for the trust L.L.Bean has placed in us, and we’re excited to welcome retailers who share our commitment to creating vibrant, engaging destinations.” An opening date for the new 15,000-square-foot L.L.Bean store was not announced, but the project is expected to be part of Lulah Hills’ second phase of retail openings in 2028. Lulah Hills, the redevelopment of the former North DeKalb Mall, has landed several new retailers and restaurants as the project begins to rise. (Courtesy of Edens) North DeKalb Mall opened in 1965. For years it struggled to attract and retain major retailers amid the rise of e-commerce and consolidation in the retail sector. In 2021, South Carolina-based Edens acquired the 78-acre site at North Druid Hills Road and Lawrenceville Highway and set out to reinvent it as an outdoor shopping and dining destination, mixed with residential and green space.

Some 1,800 residential units are planned for the site in addition to about 320,000 square feet of retail. Residential development partner Crescent Communities is currently building a 303-unit apartment project called Novel Lulah Hills, and Empire Communities is developing 92 townhomes, with both projects slated to open next year.