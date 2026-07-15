Politics Jon Ossoff enters fall campaign with $42M on hand The Georgia Democrat raised another $20 million in the second quarter as Republicans prepare to spend millions backing GOP nominee Mike Collins. U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff waves to the crowd at a rally last month in Savannah. (Sarah Peacock for the AJC)

By Greg Bluestein 1 hour ago Share

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff enters the general election campaign with more than $42 million in his account after raising another $20 million during the second quarter, giving the Georgia Democrat one of the nation’s largest war chests in his reelection fight against U.S. Rep. Mike Collins. The campaign said Wednesday that the average contribution was $42 and nearly 90% of the more than 474,000 donations it received from April through June were $100 or less. Collins has not yet reported his latest fundraising totals for the quarter. Through the end of May, he had raised roughly $5 million for his Senate bid.

Ossoff has long ranked among the nation’s most prodigious political fundraisers. He shattered U.S. House fundraising records during his 2017 special election campaign and has continued to post eye-popping totals since winning a Senate seat in 2021. His latest haul is among the biggest Senate fundraising quarters in the country, trailing Texas Democrat James Talarico’s more than $30 million haul as of early Wednesday. Ossoff’s campaign released the fundraising figures ahead of its full Federal Election Commission filing. That report, expected later Wednesday, will provide a more detailed look at its finances, including its largest donors, where contributions came from and how much it spent.

The fundraising edge gives Ossoff another advantage as he enters the fall campaign. Public polls have shown him with an early lead over Collins, and key Republicans worry about their chances in what was once seen as one of the GOP’s best pickup opportunities.