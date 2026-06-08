Food & Dining 8 Atlanta pop-ups you can’t miss this week From smashburger-powered USA World Cup watch parties to global tamales in Avondale Estates, here’s Punk Foodie’s must-do list. Pink Peregrine’s Ryan Stroud (left), Zach Cambria (center) and Justin Bradford (right). (Courtesy of Zach Cambria)

By Sam Flemming 1 hour ago Share

Each week, Punk Foodie highlights Atlanta pop-ups worth catching before they disappear, helping readers find the city’s most interesting chef-driven dining concepts, food trucks, supper clubs and limited-time food events. With the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup this week, it is not surprising to see a number of chefs hosting pop-ups tied to the tournament. What a great opportunity to enjoy some amazing food!

Shogun Matcha’s beverage, called the Wednesday. (Courtesy of Kat Sun) Premium Japanese matcha drinks from Shogun Matcha Who: Shogun Matcha (@shogunmatcha) from Dan Tirmizi. When/Where: Friday, June 12, noon — 3 p.m. Poke House Buckhead (@poke.house.atl). 3280 Peachtree Road NE, Buckhead. Saturday, June 13, 8:30 a.m. — noon. Sandy Springs Farmers Market (@sandy.springs.farmers.market). 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs.

Sunday, June 14, 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. Avondale Estates Farmers Market (@aefarmersmarket). 64 N. Avondale Road, Avondale Estates.

Why go: Shogun Matcha founder Tirmizi focuses strictly on crafting premium Japanese matcha drinks. He travels to Japan annually to spend time with partner farmers in Uji, which allows him to source premium, rare cultivars like Honzu Asahi, a shade-grown tea leaf. All of his unique seasonal syrup blends are made exclusively with organic ingredients. What to get: The Wednesday, Shogun’s nutty roasted-tasting blend of black sesame with hints of ube, or the New York, Shogun’s version of a London fog featuring an Earl Grey blend with floral notes. The menu also features the Elsewhere, which uses an organic strawberry syrup blended with passionfruit, pineapple or mango. Neighborhood Burger’s double hood smashburger. (Courtesy of Couleen LaGon) Classic smashburgers from Neighborhood Burger Who: Neighborhood Burger (@ilovethehoodburger) from Couleen “Al” LaGon.

When/Where: Friday, June 12, 5 p.m. until sold out (ahead of the USA vs. Paraguay match) and Friday, June 19, 3 p.m. until sold out (during the USA vs. Australia match). Three Taverns Craft Brewery (@threetaverns). 121 New St., Decatur. Why go: Entertainer and music producer LaGon said he launched Neighborhood Burger out of his passion for nostalgic, high-quality smashburgers. He draws on experience gained working in a restaurant while living in Todi, Italy, which instilled a deep appreciation for simple ingredients. Applying this less-is-more philosophy to his obsession with the American smashburger, LaGon studied burger historian George Motz and techniques dating back to the late 1800s to develop his own secret sauce and spice blend. What to get: The double hood, with two crispy-edged smashed patties, LaGon’s secret spice blend, onions, dripping American cheese and housemade sauce on a buttery, toasted potato bun. The lineup also includes the gluten-free hood basket, featuring seasoned cheese fries topped with two crispy-edged smashed patties, melting American cheese and homemade ranch dressing. Multicultural tamales and viewing party from Pink Peregrine Who: Pink Peregrine (@pink.peregrine) from Zach Cambria, Justin Bradford and Ryan Stroud.

When/Where: Friday, June 12, 6 p.m. — 9 p.m. (before the USA vs. Paraguay match). Avon Theater (@avontheaterga). 106 N. Avondale Road, Avondale Estates. Why go: Cambria, who has spent years throwing immersive house parties blending cooking, music and design, is teaming up with Stroud Eats’ chef Stroud and pitmaster Bradford from Ford’s BBQ and Ford’s Chicken (opening this summer). The six-course tasting menu will feature tamale-inspired creations from countries around the world. Describing this event as a multicultural mashup that helps guests travel the world through eclectic food, cocktails, music and art, Cambria said the vibe will be part chef’s table and part live cooking show. The event will feature theater-style seating; the chefs will take the stage at a long table to prep dishes and share the inspiration behind their work. Images of the dish components will be projected, while DJ Milhouse spins music specifically paired with the global courses. The dinner concludes with a screening of the USA vs. Paraguay match. What to get: It’s a set menu with lots of interesting tamales, including the poutine tamale (a potato-based tamale with braised and smoked duck filling, mustard-white wine gravy and a fennel apple tarragon salad) and a lemon pepper hot tamale (lemon pepper dill masa, shredded buffalo chicken filling, blue cheese and herb dressing, celery and carrot salad and crispy smoked chicken skins). Other tamales include the gazpacho y nacho, chana masala tamale and esquites dolmades (Mexican street corn stuffed inside grape leaves). There will also be a lemon-sugar tostone dessert and special cocktails. Tickets

Taza de Sol’s empanadas. (Courtesy of Matthew Warren) Uruguayan cuisine from Taza de Sol Who: Taza de Sol (@tazadesol.us) from Estefani Gonzalez. When/Where: Fridays, 6 p.m. until sold out. Green Beans ATL (@greenbeansatl). 760 United Ave SE, Grant Park. Why go: One of the few places in Atlanta dedicated to Uruguayan food, Taza de Sol is a family-run concept from Uruguay native Gonzalez. The pop-up, whose name translates as “cup of sunshine,” represents Gonzalez’s desire to share a piece of her home country during her Friday residency at Green Beans. With strong influences from Spanish and Italian cultures, classic Uruguayan cuisine emphasizes simple ingredients (good-quality meats, potatoes and dairy) rather than heavy spice blends. Gonzalez’s dishes are made with family recipes passed down for generations. What to get: Uruguayan fried empanadas, which feature a slightly thicker, sturdier dough than those from other countries. Gonzalez fills them with beef or spinach and blue cheese. Also get the tortilla de papa, a potato omelet cooked longer than you would find in Spain.

If it’s on the ever-changing menu, you will want to try the Milanesa de pollo and Milanesa Napolitana a caballo, with breaded steak or fried chicken topped with ham, cheese, egg, fries and oregano. Argentine Eats’ choripan sandwich. (Courtesy of Andrew Hetherington) Empanadas and sandwiches from Argentine Eats Who: Argentine Eats (@argentineeats) from Kendrick and Abril Bussard. When/Where: Friday-Saturday, June 12-13, 11 a.m. — 7 p.m. (part of Smorgasburg’s World Grub celebration of the FIFA World Cup). Smorgasburg Atlanta (@smorgasburgatlanta). 140 Forsyth St. SW, South Downtown. Tuesday-Friday, June 16-19, 3—9 p.m. (including the Argentina vs. Algeria game watch party on June 16), Saturday, June 20, noon — 9 p.m., and Sunday, June 21, noon — 8 p.m. Sceptre Brewing Arts (@sceptrebeer). 630 East Lake Drive, Oakhurst.

Why go: Argentine Eats’ husband-and-wife team combines his professional kitchen chops (Bartaco, Fat Matt’s Rib Shack) with her native Argentine roots. Abril draws heavily on recipes she learned from her grandmother and her time working in empanada shops in her native country. What to get: The empanadas, especially those unique to Argentina, including the carne made with Argentine-style ground beef, onions, peppers, spices and a splash of Malbec; the pollo criollo featuring juicy chicken sautéed with onions, peppers and Argentine spices; and the chorizo with grilled Argentine chorizo, sautéed onions and peppers. All empanadas come with a side of chimichurri sauce. The menu also features the choripan, an Argentine street sandwich with grilled chorizo on soft bread with lettuce, tomatoes and chimichurri. In addition to Smorgasburg and Sceptre FIFA World Cup events, Argentine Eats will be at the Decatur WatchFest June 24 and 30; July 3 and 7. Keenan's Pit Barbecue’s platter, aptly named all the meats. It contains sliced prime brisket, St. Louis pork ribs, chicken wings and Carolina pulled pork. (Courtesy of Kelly Tran Photography) Multiregional American barbecue from Keenan’s Pit Bar-B-Que Who: Keenan’s Pit Bar-B-Que (@keenans_pit_bbq) from Brian Keenan.

When/Where: Saturday, June 13, noon until sold out. Variant Brewing (@variantbrewingcompany). 66 Norcross St., Roswell. Why go: Keenan launched one of the first barbecue pop-ups in the Atlanta metro area in 2013. He later opened Meating Street BBQ, and in 2020, started Keenan’s Pit Bar-B-Que. His meat is cooked over wood fires, drawing inspiration from the barbecue traditions of Georgia, North Carolina, Mississippi and Texas, including whole-hog cooking. The recipes for all of the rubs, sauces and side items are Keenan originals. What to get: the full board: sliced prime brisket, St. Louis pork ribs, Carolina pulled pork, and wings with potato salad, barbecue baked beans and coleslaw. Manalo’s Bakery’s pork bola bola siopao steamed buns. (Courtesy of Matthew Macasieb) Filipino American fare from Manalo’s Bakery Who: Manalo’s Bakery (@manalosbakery) from Nia Hammer.

When/Where: Sunday, June 14, 8:30 a.m. — noon. Virginia Highland Farmers Market (@vahifarmersmarket). 1045 N. Highland Ave. NE, Virginia Highland. Thursday, June 18, 5:30—8 p.m. Wanderstate Mercantile (@shopwanderstate). 5502 Peachtree Road, Chamblee. Why go: Hammer, founder of Manalo’s Bakery, learned to cook Filipino food from her mother and grandmother, who both owned food businesses in the United States and the Philippines. Hammer said every dish she makes is rooted in her experience as a multigeneration Asian American in the South. The menu highlights traditional Filipino favorites, Southern U.S. influences and Kapampangan cuisine from Pampanga, a region north of Manila often regarded as the culinary capital of the Philippines. What to get: The Filipino Southern-style chicken salad featuring a Kapampangan-style relish made from a traditional pickled Filipino papaya recipe using pineapples and coconut in the pickling base. You may also want to try the lumpia (Filipino egg rolls). June 14: Check out the calamansi cinnamon rolls and pork bola bola siopaos, which are steamed buns made with seasoned ground pork, boiled eggs and Chinese sausage.

June 18: Try the ube flan cake (free for the first 50 customers), ube brownies and pandan puto steamed rice cakes. Saberico’s patata bravas. (Courtesy of Saberico) Authentic Spanish cuisine from Saberico Who: Saberico (@saberico.us) from Pedro Porras When/Where: Monday, June 15, 6—10 p.m. Commune (@commune_atl). 6 Olive St., Avondale Estates. Thursday, June 18, 6:30—9:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 21, noon — 2 p.m. (Spain vs. Saudi Arabia watch party). VinoTeca (@shopvinoteca). 299 N. Highland Ave. NE, Inman Park.

Why go: With more than 20 years of experience in professional kitchens, Spanish chef Porras brings a serious culinary pedigree to his pop-up concept, Saberico. Having trained and worked across Europe in Michelin-recognized establishments, including Madrid’s one-star Corral de la Moreria and the Michelin-recommended El Senor Martin, Porras now shares authentic Spanish cuisine through pop-ups and private dinners. What to get: June 15: get the traditional chicken paella featuring slow-cooked saffron rice with roast chicken or the roast chicken croquetas. Additional offerings include gazpacho and oysters with an option of caviar; sweet summer melon and Spanish Iberico ham; albondigas en pepitoria; patatas bravas; and a rich, burnt Manchego-Basque cheesecake. June 18: Catalonian dishes paired with wine June 21: Live paella cooking demonstration See Instagram for more information.