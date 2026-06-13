Metro Atlanta Drones are already flouting no-fly zones before Atlanta’s first World Cup game Pilots who enter restricted airspace without authorization face potential fines or even jail amid security crackdown, federal officials say. The FBI grounded more than a dozen recreational drones Thursday, the first day of the FIFA Fan Festival at Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta. Here, FBI officials demonstrate a drone in May after announcing flight restrictions in Atlanta during the World Cup. (Akili-Casundria Ramsess for the AJC)

By Alex Nettles 27 minutes ago Share

Days before the first kickoff in Atlanta, the FBI already grounded 13 drones as multiple pilots flew over restricted World Cup airspace. Law enforcement seized three of those aircraft as they swept the skies during Thursday’s launch of the FIFA Fan Festival at Centennial Olympic Park.

The Federal Aviation Administration placed temporary flight restrictions on cities with World Cup stadiums across the U.S. The FBI enforces those bans, which went into place in Atlanta this week and will continue on numerous days through July 15, when Atlanta hosts its final game, a semifinal. All drone pilots caught in the first day’s enforcement action were recreational flyers, according to the FBI’s Atlanta office. It is unclear whether anyone will face federal criminal charges. The FBI referred such questions to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, which did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Fans attend the opening ceremony of the FIFA Fan Festival at Centennial Olympic Park on Thursday, June 11, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC) The Atlanta-based FBI office previously warned that drone pilots found to have violated the flight restrictions could face fines of up to $100,000 and a year in jail.

Atlanta FBI spokesperson Tony Thomas said drones in airspace are restricted because they are dangerous to crowds.

“To be frank, they can be used as a weapon,” he said. The flight restriction grounds prospective pilots in a 3-nautical-mile radius and up to 3,000 feet above ground level near Atlanta Stadium during the city’s eight game days, starting Monday, according to the FAA. During events at Centennial Olympic Park, the no-drone zone covers mile from that location and up to 1,000 feet above ground level. Those days include this weekend through Monday, June 17-21, June 24 and 26-27. July 1, 7 and 14-15 are also off-limits. Mexico supporters watching a screen at the FIFA Fan Festival at Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta celebrate after the team scored a goal in its game against South Africa on Thursday, June 11, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) The city expects an estimated 300,000 people during the international event, according to the Metro Atlanta Chamber.