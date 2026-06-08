News A.M. ATL: Beep, beep Plus: Election spat, Georgia baseball

By AJ Willingham 2 hours ago Share

Morning, y’all! Fireflies, lightning bugs — whatever you call ‘em, June is the beginning of their brief, twinkly season. Did you know there are more than 170 firefly species across the country, and about 50 in Georgia? The things you learn from a Charles Seabrook column. Let’s get to it.

NEW AUTONOMOUS SHUTTLES ON THE BELTLINE AREN’T WITHOUT CONTROVERSY There is no human driving that shuttle. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Atlanta launched a new autonomous public transit shuttle service, the first of its kind in the city and the first Beltline transit project to go into operation. The shuttle route connects the West End MARTA Station with the Beltline’s Southwest Trail and destinations in the Lee + White district.

ATL Spoke is a 12-month pilot program offering free rides along a 2-mile route seven days a week.

While some residents call it convenient, it’s also seen as a stopgap for larger public transit issues in the city and on the Beltline specifically. 🔎 READ MORE: Details of the program

Allegations of bias, business dealings There are some allegedly ugly dealings underpinning the new project. Let’s break it down:

The shuttle program is powered by Beep, a Florida-based autonomous public transit service provider.

A complaint recently filed to the Atlanta City Council alleges a study used by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens to pull support for an Eastside Beltline rail project represented a conflict of interest between city government and transit company.

The then-CEO of Beep recommended the consultants who drafted the study, which ultimately found autonomous buses were “the preferred solution” for Beltline transit. Autonomous buses, you know, like the ones Beep uses.

This has all sat poorly with residents still resentful that the Eastside Beltline rail project was dismantled sub rosa and apparently in favor of the shuttle program.

and apparently in favor of the shuttle program. Early this year, the AJC found a group of officials with the city of Atlanta, the Beltline and MARTA halted work on the rail project last year without informing the public. 🔎 READ MORE: What the AJC found in records of city leaders and Beep execs Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news. FISH KILL INVESTIGATION Terrible time to shoot the Hooch. (Estela Muñoz/AJC) Investigators are still piecing together what caused a mass fish die-off in the Chattahoochee River last month.

Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management is zeroing in on a network of tunnels that lie beneath the city of Atlanta.

One going theory is, the tunnels filled up rapidly with water during a heavy downpour just before the fish kill. As a result, a mix of sewage and stormwater spilled out of the tunnel straight into Peachtree Creek, which leads to the river. If you were a fan of the parts of “Les Misérables” where Victor Hugo goes on and on about the Paris sewer system or you just like knowing more about how things happen around you, you’ll enjoy the details in this write-up about how Atlanta’s infrastructure history likely played into this ecological disaster. JONES AND JACKSON ARE FIGHTING AGAIN Just when you think it can’t get uglier between Georgia GOP gubernatorial rivals Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and billionaire Rick Jackson, something else gasp-worthy happens. Jones Petroleum, a company run by Jones and his family, filed a $100 million libel lawsuit against Jackson over the latter’s campaign materials.

The company says Jackson’s political ads make it seem like Jones Petroleum’s subcompany Convenience Stores Inc., which operates coin-operated amusement machines, is involved in an illegal casino. This isn’t the first litigation between these two In March, Jackson sued Jones and his campaign for defamation and libel, claiming they falsely accused him of making his fortune by recruiting for Planned Parenthood and helping doctors perform transgender procedures on minors.

The lead counsel for Jackson’s campaign responded to Jones’ recent suit with the conciliatory tone we’ve all come to expect from the two rivals.

“It is sad that Burt Jones apparently still needs his daddy to fight his battles for him,” they said.

Oy. That’s a lot for our mushy morning brains to take in. Read details of the complaint here. MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS 🎓 Spelman announced a robotics and AI expert as the college’s next president. Ayanna Howard, a college dean of engineering and former NASA employee, will lead the Atlanta women’s HBCU. 🏢 The Atlanta Beltline acquired a $16.5 million office building along the Eastside Trail in a move it says will preserve affordable commercial space in “one of Atlanta’s most competitive and rapidly evolving corridors.” HEY, THE BRAVES CAN’T HAVE ALL THE FUN The Georgia Bulldogs are CWS-bound. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Woo! The Georgia Bulldogs are headed to the College World Series!