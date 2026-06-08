A.M. ATL: Beep, beep

Morning, y’all! Fireflies, lightning bugs — whatever you call ‘em, June is the beginning of their brief, twinkly season. Did you know there are more than 170 firefly species across the country, and about 50 in Georgia? The things you learn from a Charles Seabrook column.
Let’s get to it.
NEW AUTONOMOUS SHUTTLES ON THE BELTLINE AREN’T WITHOUT CONTROVERSY
There is no human driving that shuttle. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Atlanta launched a new autonomous public transit shuttle service, the first of its kind in the city and the first Beltline transit project to go into operation.
The shuttle route connects the West End MARTA Station with the Beltline’s Southwest Trail and destinations in the Lee + White district.
ATL Spoke is a 12-month pilot program offering free rides along a 2-mile route seven days a week.
While some residents call it convenient, it’s also seen as a stopgap for larger public transit issues in the city and on the Beltline specifically.
There are some allegedly ugly dealings underpinning the new project. Let’s break it down:
The shuttle program is powered by Beep, a Florida-based autonomous public transit service provider.
A complaint recently filed to the Atlanta City Council alleges a study used by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens to pull support for an Eastside Beltline rail project represented a conflict of interest between city government and transit company.
The then-CEO of Beep recommended the consultants who drafted the study, which ultimately found autonomous buses were “the preferred solution” for Beltline transit. Autonomous buses, you know, like the ones Beep uses.
This has all sat poorly with residents still resentful that the Eastside Beltline rail project was dismantled sub rosa and apparently in favor of the shuttle program.
Terrible time to shoot the Hooch. (Estela Muñoz/AJC)
Investigators are still piecing together what caused a mass fish die-off in the Chattahoochee River last month.
Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management is zeroing in on a network of tunnels that lie beneath the city of Atlanta.
One going theory is, the tunnels filled up rapidly with water during a heavy downpour just before the fish kill. As a result, a mix of sewage and stormwater spilled out of the tunnel straight into Peachtree Creek, which leads to the river.
If you were a fan of the parts of “Les Misérables” where Victor Hugo goes on and on about the Paris sewer system or you just like knowing more about how things happen around you, you’ll enjoy the details in this write-up about how Atlanta’s infrastructure history likely played into this ecological disaster.
JONES AND JACKSON ARE FIGHTING AGAIN
Just when you think it can’t get uglier between Georgia GOP gubernatorial rivals Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and billionaire Rick Jackson, something else gasp-worthy happens.
Jones Petroleum, a company run by Jones and his family, filed a $100 million libel lawsuit against Jackson over the latter’s campaign materials.
The company says Jackson’s political ads make it seem like Jones Petroleum’s subcompany Convenience Stores Inc., which operates coin-operated amusement machines, is involved in an illegal casino.
This isn’t the first litigation between these two
In March, Jackson sued Jones and his campaign for defamation and libel, claiming they falsely accused him of making his fortune by recruiting for Planned Parenthood and helping doctors perform transgender procedures on minors.
The lead counsel for Jackson’s campaign responded to Jones’ recent suit with the conciliatory tone we’ve all come to expect from the two rivals.
“It is sad that Burt Jones apparently still needs his daddy to fight his battles for him,” they said.
House eyes court in vote code toil. With nervous attention diverted to the U.S. Supreme Court and a possible decision affecting its own apportionment, the Georgia House of Representatives moved Monday toward creating a State Election Board with power to crack down on vote frauds in primaries and general elections. … The proposed state election board would be empowered to intervene as a party in any court to compel compliance with election laws in any election or primary. This would include the power to seek relief for an anticipated irregularity.
The chief author of the State Election Board plan was George Busbee, who would go on to serve as Georgia governor from 1975 to 1983.
ONE MORE THING
Someone needs to produce a play called “Reverse Les Misérables,” that’s all the parts of the novel that weren’t deemed stage-worthy for the original iconic production. So basically, a musical about convents and sewers.
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.