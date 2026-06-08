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A.M. ATL: Beep, beep

Plus: Election spat, Georgia baseball
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2 hours ago

Morning, y’all! Fireflies, lightning bugs — whatever you call ‘em, June is the beginning of their brief, twinkly season. Did you know there are more than 170 firefly species across the country, and about 50 in Georgia? The things you learn from a Charles Seabrook column.

Let’s get to it.

NEW AUTONOMOUS SHUTTLES ON THE BELTLINE AREN’T WITHOUT CONTROVERSY

There is no human driving that shuttle. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
There is no human driving that shuttle. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Atlanta launched a new autonomous public transit shuttle service, the first of its kind in the city and the first Beltline transit project to go into operation.

🔎 READ MORE: Details of the program

Allegations of bias, business dealings

There are some allegedly ugly dealings underpinning the new project. Let’s break it down:

🔎 READ MORE: What the AJC found in records of city leaders and Beep execs

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

FISH KILL INVESTIGATION

Terrible time to shoot the Hooch. (Estela Muñoz/AJC)
Terrible time to shoot the Hooch. (Estela Muñoz/AJC)

Investigators are still piecing together what caused a mass fish die-off in the Chattahoochee River last month.

If you were a fan of the parts of “Les Misérables” where Victor Hugo goes on and on about the Paris sewer system or you just like knowing more about how things happen around you, you’ll enjoy the details in this write-up about how Atlanta’s infrastructure history likely played into this ecological disaster.

JONES AND JACKSON ARE FIGHTING AGAIN

Just when you think it can’t get uglier between Georgia GOP gubernatorial rivals Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and billionaire Rick Jackson, something else gasp-worthy happens.

This isn’t the first litigation between these two

Oy. That’s a lot for our mushy morning brains to take in. Read details of the complaint here.

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🎓 Spelman announced a robotics and AI expert as the college’s next president. Ayanna Howard, a college dean of engineering and former NASA employee, will lead the Atlanta women’s HBCU.

🏢 The Atlanta Beltline acquired a $16.5 million office building along the Eastside Trail in a move it says will preserve affordable commercial space in “one of Atlanta’s most competitive and rapidly evolving corridors.”

HEY, THE BRAVES CAN’T HAVE ALL THE FUN

The Georgia Bulldogs are CWS-bound. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
The Georgia Bulldogs are CWS-bound. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Woo! The Georgia Bulldogs are headed to the College World Series!

🔎 READ MORE: Great pics and quotes from a historic win

NEWS BITES

Your hottest summer concert accessories: earplugs

Life changing and sanity saving. If I could enter into a civil partnership with my Loop earplugs, I would.

What are the chances the U.S. men’s national team plays a World Cup match in Atlanta?

Not good, but not zero!

Judge orders retrial detention for ex-CIA official accused of stashing $40M in gold bars at home

That would make for a really awkward house tour.

FIFA cancels World Cup tickets to about 60 fans who got them for free due to error

Aw man :(

ON THIS DATE

June 8, 1964

House eyes court in vote code toil. With nervous attention diverted to the U.S. Supreme Court and a possible decision affecting its own apportionment, the Georgia House of Representatives moved Monday toward creating a State Election Board with power to crack down on vote frauds in primaries and general elections. … The proposed state election board would be empowered to intervene as a party in any court to compel compliance with election laws in any election or primary. This would include the power to seek relief for an anticipated irregularity.

The chief author of the State Election Board plan was George Busbee, who would go on to serve as Georgia governor from 1975 to 1983.

ONE MORE THING

Someone needs to produce a play called “Reverse Les Misérables,” that’s all the parts of the novel that weren’t deemed stage-worthy for the original iconic production. So basically, a musical about convents and sewers.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.

About the Author

AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.

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