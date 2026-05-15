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Falcons to open season at Steelers; here’s the rest of their 2026 schedule.

Atlanta looks to break playoff slump in first season for new front office, coaching staff.
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs with the ball during warm-ups before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs with the ball during warm-ups before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
By Daniel Flick – AJC
40 minutes ago

The Falcons’ 2026 schedule has arrived.

Here’s the entire rundown, including games, dates, times and television information from the preseason through the regular season in coach Kevin Stefanski’s first year at the helm.

Preseason

Week 1: Aug. 14, vs. Denver Broncos, 7 p.m., Fox

Week 2: Aug. 22 at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., Fox

Week 3: Aug. 28, at Miami Dolphins, 7 p.m. Fox

Regular season

Week 1: Sept. 13, at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., FOX

Week 2: Sept. 20, vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., FOX

Week 3: Sept. 24, at Green Bay Packers, at 8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime (Thursday Night Football)

Week 4: Oct. 5, at New Orleans Saints, at 8:15 p.m., ESPN (Monday Night Football)

Week 5: Oct. 11, vs. Baltimore Ravens, at 8:20 p.m., NBC (Sunday Night Football)

Week 6: Oct. 18, vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., FOX

Week 7: Oct. 25, vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1 p.m., FOX

Week 8: Nov. 1, at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m.,

Week 9: Nov. 8, vs. Cincinnati Bengals in Madrid, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network

Week 10: Nov. 15, vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: Nov. 29, at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., FOX

Week 13: Dec. 6, vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 14: Dec. 13, at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 15: Dec. 20, at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., FOX

Week 16: TBD, vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TBD

Week 17: Jan. 3, vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., FOX

Week 18: TBD, at Carolina Panthers, TBD

Postseason

Should the Falcons snap their eight-year postseason drought, the wild-card round begins Jan. 16. The divisional slate starts Jan. 23, while the conference championship games will be Jan. 31. The Super Bowl is Feb. 14 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

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Daniel Flick

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