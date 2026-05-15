Falcons to open season at Steelers; here’s the rest of their 2026 schedule.

The Falcons’ 2026 schedule has arrived.
Here’s the entire rundown, including games, dates, times and television information from the preseason through the regular season in coach Kevin Stefanski’s first year at the helm.
The Falcons’ 2026 schedule has arrived.
Here’s the entire rundown, including games, dates, times and television information from the preseason through the regular season in coach Kevin Stefanski’s first year at the helm.
Week 1: Aug. 14, vs. Denver Broncos, 7 p.m., Fox
Week 2: Aug. 22 at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., Fox
Week 3: Aug. 28, at Miami Dolphins, 7 p.m. Fox
Week 1: Sept. 13, at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., FOX
Week 2: Sept. 20, vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., FOX
Week 3: Sept. 24, at Green Bay Packers, at 8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime (Thursday Night Football)
Week 4: Oct. 5, at New Orleans Saints, at 8:15 p.m., ESPN (Monday Night Football)
Week 5: Oct. 11, vs. Baltimore Ravens, at 8:20 p.m., NBC (Sunday Night Football)
Week 6: Oct. 18, vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., FOX
Week 7: Oct. 25, vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1 p.m., FOX
Week 8: Nov. 1, at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m.,
Week 9: Nov. 8, vs. Cincinnati Bengals in Madrid, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network
Week 10: Nov. 15, vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 11: BYE
Week 12: Nov. 29, at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., FOX
Week 13: Dec. 6, vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 14: Dec. 13, at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 15: Dec. 20, at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., FOX
Week 16: TBD, vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TBD
Week 17: Jan. 3, vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., FOX
Week 18: TBD, at Carolina Panthers, TBD
Should the Falcons snap their eight-year postseason drought, the wild-card round begins Jan. 16. The divisional slate starts Jan. 23, while the conference championship games will be Jan. 31. The Super Bowl is Feb. 14 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.