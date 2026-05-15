Atlanta Falcons Falcons to open season at Steelers; here’s the rest of their 2026 schedule. Atlanta looks to break playoff slump in first season for new front office, coaching staff. Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs with the ball during warm-ups before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

By Daniel Flick – AJC 40 minutes ago Share

The Falcons’ 2026 schedule has arrived. Here’s the entire rundown, including games, dates, times and television information from the preseason through the regular season in coach Kevin Stefanski’s first year at the helm.

Preseason Week 1: Aug. 14, vs. Denver Broncos, 7 p.m., Fox Week 2: Aug. 22 at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., Fox Week 3: Aug. 28, at Miami Dolphins, 7 p.m. Fox Regular season Week 1: Sept. 13, at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., FOX

Week 2: Sept. 20, vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., FOX

Week 3: Sept. 24, at Green Bay Packers, at 8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime (Thursday Night Football) Week 4: Oct. 5, at New Orleans Saints, at 8:15 p.m., ESPN (Monday Night Football) Week 5: Oct. 11, vs. Baltimore Ravens, at 8:20 p.m., NBC (Sunday Night Football) Week 6: Oct. 18, vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., FOX Week 7: Oct. 25, vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1 p.m., FOX

Week 8: Nov. 1, at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Week 9: Nov. 8, vs. Cincinnati Bengals in Madrid, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network Week 10: Nov. 15, vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m., CBS Week 11: BYE Week 12: Nov. 29, at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., FOX

Week 13: Dec. 6, vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., CBS Week 14: Dec. 13, at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS Week 15: Dec. 20, at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., FOX Week 16: TBD, vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TBD Week 17: Jan. 3, vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., FOX