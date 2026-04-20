A.M. ATL: Feeding frenzy

Morning, y’all! Did you know people who vote in their local and state primary elections are 80% more likely to be cool and attractive? It’s totally true. Today is the last day to register to vote before May’s primaries and April’s early voting dates. Double-check your voter status here and brush up on the main primary races here.
Let’s get to it.
THE GOOD KIND OF FOOD FIGHT
Legal professionals organize boxes for food donations at the Atlanta Community Food Bank in Atlanta. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Lawyers are a competitive lot. Starting today, they’ll be putting their famed tenacity toward a worthy cause during the 15th annual Georgia Legal Food Frenzy.
The event is hosted by the Atlanta Community Food Bank. Over the next two weeks, firms and practitioners across the state will donate or solicit at least the equivalent of one billable hour with the goal of generating more than $1 million for food banks.
People get really into it. They form teams, Georgia’s law schools get involved and many participants also volunteer their time to sort donated items.
To date, the Legal Food Frenzy has raised more than $6.6 million for Georgia food banks, representing over 29 million meals.
I love this insight from Feeding Georgia Executive Director Julie Kuykendall:
“That’s not just a number. That’s a child who didn’t go to bed hungry. That’s a senior who didn’t have to choose between food and medicine. That’s a family who had one less burden to carry.”
Dr. Erica Schwartz is nominated to lead the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Courtesy of US Department of Health and Human Services)
President Donald Trump’s nomination of Dr. Erica Schwartz as the next head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has inspired cautious optimism among Atlanta health professionals.
Who is Dr. Schwartz?
Erica Schwartz is a retired rear admiral who served as Deputy Surgeon General during Trump’s first term.
She was also Chief Medical Officer of the U.S. Coast Guard from 2015 to 2019. She holds degrees in biomedical engineering, public health and law.
Schwartz is also a proponent of vaccines, which used to be a given for one of the country’s highest public health leaders but isn’t anymore.
What are people saying?
There’s a lot to fix at the CDC: “You’re putting a director in place into an organization that is so deeply dismantled that it’s going to take much longer than a year or six months to get it up and functioning the way that it was just a year and a half ago,” said Abby Tighe, who was fired from the CDC last year and is now the executive director of the National Public Health Coalition.
Public trust and reliable info are critical: “As a clinician, I rely upon the CDC for so many things, for so much evidence that sort of translates into my clinical practice. And so, I think, this regrouping and, hopefully, new direction will help us have a more reliable partner in the CDC,” said Dr. Stephen Patrick, a newborn ICU doctor at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
Tianah Robinson, the 16-year-old girl killed in a Piedmont Park shooting in early April, was mourned by family, friends and community members at a funeral service at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church this weekend.
The teen’s killer hasn’t been found, and the tragedy prompted calls for better safety measures in the area. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, who attended the funeral, has pledged change.
We’re also thinking of our friends in Louisiana today. Eight children, including seven siblings, were killed in a domestic mass shooting in Shreveport this weekend. The suspect died after a police pursuit.
Coca-Cola will change secret mix. They’re changing the good doctor’s formula. After 99 years, the ingredients Dr. John Pemberton mixed to create Coca-Cola are being altered. The Coca-Cola Co. has scheduled a Tuesday morning news conference in New York where “the most significant soft drink marketing development in the company’s nearly 100-year history will be announced.”
I contend New Coke would have been far better received if they had put a little cocaine back in it.
ONE MORE THING
Last week, while I was in Tybee Island, I visited the Oatland Island Wildlife Center. 10/10, highly recommend. Fascinating, family-friendly, and will rejuvenate your appreciation for our beautiful state and its inhabitants.
It got me thinking: Earth Day is Wednesday. In celebration, tell me your favorite place to appreciate Georgia’s natural beauty. Maybe it’s a park, a trail, a wildlife rescue or a secret spot by the river; any place that makes you go, “Wow. Earth is freaking amazing.” Make sure to include your name and where you’re from.
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.