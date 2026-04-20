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A.M. ATL: Feeding frenzy

Plus: CDC reactions, MARTA advice
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1 hour ago

Morning, y’all! Did you know people who vote in their local and state primary elections are 80% more likely to be cool and attractive? It’s totally true. Today is the last day to register to vote before May’s primaries and April’s early voting dates. Double-check your voter status here and brush up on the main primary races here.

Let’s get to it.

THE GOOD KIND OF FOOD FIGHT

Legal professionals organize boxes for food donations at the Atlanta Community Food Bank in Atlanta. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Legal professionals organize boxes for food donations at the Atlanta Community Food Bank in Atlanta. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Lawyers are a competitive lot. Starting today, they’ll be putting their famed tenacity toward a worthy cause during the 15th annual Georgia Legal Food Frenzy.

I love this insight from Feeding Georgia Executive Director Julie Kuykendall:

“That’s not just a number. That’s a child who didn’t go to bed hungry. That’s a senior who didn’t have to choose between food and medicine. That’s a family who had one less burden to carry.”

🔎 READ MORE: The legal community’s contributions by the numbers

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

ATLANTA WEIGHS IN ON NEW CDC HEAD NOM

Dr. Erica Schwartz is nominated to lead the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Courtesy of US Department of Health and Human Services)
Dr. Erica Schwartz is nominated to lead the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Courtesy of US Department of Health and Human Services)

President Donald Trump’s nomination of Dr. Erica Schwartz as the next head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has inspired cautious optimism among Atlanta health professionals.

Who is Dr. Schwartz?

What are people saying?

There’s a lot to fix at the CDC: “You’re putting a director in place into an organization that is so deeply dismantled that it’s going to take much longer than a year or six months to get it up and functioning the way that it was just a year and a half ago,” said Abby Tighe, who was fired from the CDC last year and is now the executive director of the National Public Health Coalition.

Public trust and reliable info are critical: “As a clinician, I rely upon the CDC for so many things, for so much evidence that sort of translates into my clinical practice. And so, I think, this regrouping and, hopefully, new direction will help us have a more reliable partner in the CDC,” said Dr. Stephen Patrick, a newborn ICU doctor at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

🔎 READ MORE: What else Atlanta health professionals want to see

A MOMENT OF SILENCE

Tianah Robinson, the 16-year-old girl killed in a Piedmont Park shooting in early April, was mourned by family, friends and community members at a funeral service at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church this weekend.

The teen’s killer hasn’t been found, and the tragedy prompted calls for better safety measures in the area. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, who attended the funeral, has pledged change.

🕊️ READ MORE: How family will remember their beloved ‘Princess Tianah’

We’re also thinking of our friends in Louisiana today. Eight children, including seven siblings, were killed in a domestic mass shooting in Shreveport this weekend. The suspect died after a police pursuit.

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

💰 Starting today, qualifying businesses can apply for refunds for Trump administration tariffs that were eventually deemed unconstitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court.

✈️ Airline flight costs are getting uglier by the day as the war in Iran drags on. Advice for summer travelers? Act quickly, because jet fuel stores are dwindling.

DON’T TREAD IN THE RED

Purple bus goes in red lane. Not purple bus? No red lane. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
Purple bus goes in red lane. Not purple bus? No red lane. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

MARTA’s long-delayed Rapid A-Line bus project debuted this weekend. The rapid bus system connects downtown, Summerhill and Peoplestown neighborhoods.

🟢 The system works by utilizing red bus-only lanes.

🔴 The system does not work if non-buses are in the bus-only lane.

Capisce? No go in red lane. Red for bus. Are you bus? No. You are 2006 Toyota Highlander. Red lane not for you.

🔎 READ MORE: Details on the project, routes, availability

ATLANTA’S ANGEL

Atlanta speaks for itself.

- WNBA All-Star and newly minted Atlanta Dream member Angel Reese

Basketball superstar Angel Reese is finally in Atlanta, and she bigged up her new team and new city during a new player news conference.

What keeps Angel dreaming of a WNBA championship?

“Being able to push everybody every single day and also have a sisterhood that really pushes me,” she said.

NEWS BITES

Hey, look at that — the Atlanta Braves are in first place in the NL East

Keep up the momentum, boys! Only … five more months until the playoffs.

Ultra-fast humanoid robot wins half marathon race, beats human record

New mortal fear unlocked: being chased by an ultra-fast humanoid robot.

You can put beef tallow and salmon sperm on your face. But should you?

A question that’s plagued philosophers for centuries.

Life jacket worn by Titanic survivor auctioned off for over $900,000

Well, at least you know it works.

ON THIS DATE

April 20, 1985

Coca-Cola will change secret mix. They’re changing the good doctor’s formula. After 99 years, the ingredients Dr. John Pemberton mixed to create Coca-Cola are being altered. The Coca-Cola Co. has scheduled a Tuesday morning news conference in New York where “the most significant soft drink marketing development in the company’s nearly 100-year history will be announced.”

I contend New Coke would have been far better received if they had put a little cocaine back in it.

ONE MORE THING

Last week, while I was in Tybee Island, I visited the Oatland Island Wildlife Center. 10/10, highly recommend. Fascinating, family-friendly, and will rejuvenate your appreciation for our beautiful state and its inhabitants.

It got me thinking: Earth Day is Wednesday. In celebration, tell me your favorite place to appreciate Georgia’s natural beauty. Maybe it’s a park, a trail, a wildlife rescue or a secret spot by the river; any place that makes you go, “Wow. Earth is freaking amazing.” Make sure to include your name and where you’re from.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.

About the Author

AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.

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