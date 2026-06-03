Elections Top Georgia politicians rake in cash as lawsuits that could stop them drag Critics say a Georgia law allowing some candidates to skirt contribution limits gives them an unfair advantage. Lt. Gov. Burt Jones's leadership committee allows him to raise unlimited campaign cash and to raise money during the legislative session — something other candidates for lieutenant governor can't do. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By David Wickert 11 minutes ago Share

Georgia political leaders from both parties used a questionable state law to raise $6.7 million this year to position themselves and their allies to win statewide races. Leadership committees chaired by Gov. Brian Kemp, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and legislative leaders accepted scores of donations this year in excess of contribution limits that apply to other candidates for public office.

Jones, who finished first in a crowded Republican primary for governor last month to advance to a runoff, has raised $2.1 million so far through his committee. That’s the most by any of the state’s 10 leadership committees, besting Kemp’s committee by about $475,000, according to an analysis by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. But the legality of the fundraising advantage remains an open question. Federal judges have said the committees appear to give their beneficiaries an unconstitutional advantage over rival candidates. Three lawsuits challenging the committees — including one filed by Jones’ chief rival — are still pending. But for now leadership committees remain a valuable tool for top politicians to influence Georgia politics and boost their own prospects as they seek higher office. Georgia law caps contributions to political candidates to limit corruption or even the appearance of corruption. Candidates for statewide office can accept up to $8,400 from individual donors for both the primary and general elections, plus another $4,800 for runoff elections.

The law also prohibits legislators and statewide elected officials from accepting contributions during the legislative session.

But in 2021, the Republican-controlled state Legislature created leadership committees that allow certain officials to bypass contribution limits. Such committees can accept unlimited campaign cash and take donations during the legislative session. And unlike independent political committees, they aren’t required to disclose which candidates benefit from their spending. Under the law, only the governor, lieutenant governor, the Democratic and Republican nominees for those offices and legislative leaders of both parties can create leadership committees. That gives them a powerful advantage over their political rivals. This year, Georgia’s leadership committees accepted 132 contributions larger than the $8,400 maximum contribution permitted to statewide candidates under Georgia law. That includes 15 contributions of $100,000 or more. The committees raised $3.1 million while the state Legislature was in session and most state lawmakers were barred from raising money. That’s up more than a third from the $2.3 million they raised during last year’s legislative session. About 40% of the total raised during the legislative session came from Jones’ WBJ Leadership Committee. So far, it has received 56 donations this year that are greater than the maximum contribution other candidates for governor have been allowed to accept. His largest contributor: the antitax group Fighting for Georgia, which donated $526,742.

In total, Jones’ committee has raised $4 million since announcing his candidacy for governor in July. That’s in addition to his traditional campaign committee, which has raised $4.7 million and is subject to contribution limits. Rick Jackson (center), a Republican candidate for governor, greets a supporter at his election night party last month. (Jason Getz/AJC) Though leadership committees bestow advantages, they’re no guarantee of success. Rick Jackson, a billionaire healthcare executive who will face Jones in a runoff for the Republican nomination for governor later this month, has spent $93 million of his own money to challenge Jones. Meanwhile, a mysterious political group has spent millions more attacking the lieutenant governor. Jackson’s campaign accused Jones of “abusing” his leadership committee by raising unlimited cash and accepting contributions during the legislative session.