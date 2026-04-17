‘Atlanta speaks for itself’: Angel Reese speaks on the city and joining Dream

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese reacts during the second half at the Gateway Center Arena on July 2, 2024, in Atlanta. Chicago Sky won 85-77 over Atlanta Dream. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

With the addition of the All-Star forward, Dream elevates to elite level in WNBA.

With the addition of the All-Star forward, Dream elevates to elite level in WNBA.

With her new Dream teammates surrounding her on the dais, Angel Reese made a clear and concise statement Friday afternoon about why she came to Atlanta.

And so the new era of the Dream kicked off, not only with Reese, but with new squad surrounding her: Allisha Gray, Brionna Jones, Naz Hillmon, Jordan Canada and Rhyne Howard.

It seemed a little unlikely that all of them would be sitting on the same stage, until the Dream announced the trade with the Chicago Sky to add Reese, an All-Star forward.

The Dream finished the season with a first-round loss to the Fever and general manager Dan Padover and the front office had to go to work to get better. And that started with retaining the core players on the stage.

It wasn’t just an introductory press conference for Reese; rather, it was a platform to showcase all of the core players on a new-look Dream roster that is looking to make a deeper playoff run this season.