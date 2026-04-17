Politics Monday is your last chance to register to vote before the May primary You can register by mail, in person or online for Georgia’s upcoming elections. Voters leave the Oak Road Lutheran Church in 2025. If you want to vote in Georgia's upcoming primaries, you need to register soon. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Chris Joyner 17 minutes ago Share

Advance voting for Georgia’s May 19 primary elections begins April 27. There is still time to register to vote, but you need to act fast. The deadline is Monday. Here’s what you need to know.

Are you already registered? If you are unsure if you are registered or just want to check to make sure, visit the state’s My Voter Page and enter your information. The My Voter Page has information about your voter history and shows if your registration is active. You also can update your address and other personal information and see a sample ballot. How to register You can register to vote by mail or in person at your county election office or any state motor vehicle office. You can also register at a voter registration drive, but you should be sure the organization conducting the drive is complying with state law. But the easiest and most direct way to register is online through the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.

To be eligible to vote in the primary, you must be at least 18 years old, a citizen of the United States, a legal resident of your county of registration and have not been judged mentally incompetent. In most cases, you cannot vote if you are serving a sentence for a felony.

What’s on the ballot? Voters will choose either a Democratic or Republican ballot in the primary. Georgia does not require voters to register by party, so voters can choose either one. You can also choose a nonpartisan ballot, but that will not include as many races. All statewide offices are on the ballot, including U.S. Senate, governor and lieutenant governor. Voters can also select their choice for U.S. House member, state senator and state representative. The political parties also have questions placed on the ballot. These are nonbinding questions the parties use to sharpen their political messages for the general election in November. Although most of these races will not be settled until the November general election, voters will decide judges from the state Supreme Court down to state court judges. In cases where a single candidate does not get a majority of the vote, the winner will be determined in a runoff in June. When can I vote? Advance voting for the primary begins April 27, and ends May 15. The primary is May 19. The runoff date is June 16.