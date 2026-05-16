Metro Atlanta Henry County employee found dead with woman, infant AK-style firearm was located near the man at the scene. McDonough police are investigating the deaths of a Henry County laborer, a 20-year-old woman and an infant. (AJC FILE)

By Reed Williams 1 hour ago Share

Authorities discovered the bodies of a man who worked for Henry County, a woman and an infant in a McDonough home on Tuesday night, leaving the woman’s family devastated and the man’s coworkers within the county’s Department of Transportation stunned. Officials with the City of McDonough on Friday identified the man as Naquavious Brazil, 22, who worked as a laborer for the county’s DOT. The woman was identified as Ryleigh Hartley, 20. Both appeared to have been fatally shot. Officials did not say what caused the child’s death.

City officials said the incident was still under investigation and declined to say exactly what they believe happened. However, they said that “an AK-style firearm was located near the male at the scene,” and that police have arrested no one and were not looking for any suspects. Hartley’s mother, Jessica Dixon, said Brazil was her daughter’s boyfriend and the child found dead in the home was their son, who would have turned 1 this coming Sunday. “We’re still in shock,” Dixon said in a brief interview. “She was my baby. It was an evil act.” Brazil had worked for Henry County for about six months as a DOT laborer, and was considered a “model employee,” said county spokesperson Melissa Robinson.

There are about 70 employees in the department, and they are taking the news hard, officials said.