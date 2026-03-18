News A.M. ATL: Shutting off ICE Plus: Sterilization facility shutdown, WADA

Morning, y’all! Still terrible times at the airport due to the partial government shutdown and storm issues. You know, you hear about long TSA waits all the time, but pictures of this weekend’s TSA lines snaking through baggage claim at Hartsfield-Jackson were almost nauseating. Let’s get to it.

TOWN DEFIES ICE WAREHOUSE PLANS Social Circle residents have been vehemently opposed to ICE warehouse plans. The Trump administration has plans to convert a warehouse in Social Circle into a massive 8,500-person immigrant detention facility despite city officials’ warnings that local water and sewer infrastructure can’t support such an enormous facility. Now, Social Circle is getting serious. Officials placed a lock on the warehouse’s water meter, cutting off water and sewer service to the empty building before it can be converted.

City manager Eric Taylor said the lock will stay in place until federal officials respond to the city’s questions and concerns.

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news. A CONTROVERSIAL GA FACILITY SHUTS DOWN A 2019 show of opposition in Marietta against facilities using high levels of carcinogenic gas. Kendall Patient Recovery, a medical sterilization facility in Augusta, will shutter after years of lawsuits over its use of a toxic gas. The gas ethylene oxide is used to sterilize medical devices and other products. It’s at the center of hundreds of Georgia-based lawsuits brought by people who claim they’ve been harmed by exposure to the gas.

Ethylene oxide is a known carcinogen.

In 2018, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency revealed that areas close to facilities using the gas were at increased long-term risk of cancer. 🔎 READ MORE: The future of the lawsuits

WHO’S EXCITED TO PAY MORE FOR PARKING? Ah, street parking in a major city. So relaxing. If only it cost more! Hourly parking at one of the city’s 2,644 metered spaces will now cost $3.50 instead of $2. It’s an Atlanta City Council decision aimed at regulating access to some of the city’s most in-demand real estate, especially during big events. Expect more changes to follow, including increased enforcement. 🔎 READ MORE: How the fee increase will be used

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS ⚖️ Gov. Brian Kemp suspended Hall County’s longtime sheriff for two months after a February DUI arrest that allegedly involved the sheriff drinking Four Loko before driving his SUV. ... Wait, can he do that? Yes! Georgia law gives the governor authority to investigate, suspend and take other actions against an elected sheriff who faces criminal charges. 🎤 Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens will give his State of the City address today. Community groups are expected to gather outside the invitation-only event to protest corporate control of the World Cup. PRE-WORLD CUP INTERNATIONAL DRAMA The World Anti-Doping Agency is considering banning U.S. government officials from attending major sporting events. You know, like the World Cup — partially taking place in the U.S. Lots of questions there, including today’s second query of, “Can they do that?”

The U.S. has a long history of beef with WADA over its handling of several doping-related issues.

That includes both political parties, so it’s not really a partisan issue.

However, WADA just decided to delay its decision until after this summer’s World Cup tournament. That puts off a potential conflict with the Trump administration.

Ugh, what a good series. We are now well and completely juiced for baseball season. Magic City got love from Hawks fans during game even after promo cancellation Zero surprise there. Why saying someone’s name during conversation is such an effective personal touch There is, however, a fine line between “Wow, so thoughtful!” and “Hello, 911? There’s an alien out here trying to imitate a person.”

ON THIS DATE March 18, 1930 Picture of new planet discovered by farm lad. The small arrow within the circle points to the newly discovered planet — far beyond Neptune — of the fifteenth magnitude. The bright spot is Delta Geminora. The picture of the planet, which was discovered by Clyde Tombaugh, 23-year-old farm lad, was taken by Dr. C.C. Lampland, assistant director of Lowell Observatory, Flagstaff, Ariz., March 1. Yes, a “farm lad” (and capable amateur astronomer) discovered Pluto. Let that be the inspiration you need today to follow your passions. ONE MORE THING I’ve decided “farm lad” is the male version of “pretty girl” in old-timey, “too much information” newspaper parlance.