A.M. ATL: Shutting off ICE

Morning, y’all! Still terrible times at the airport due to the partial government shutdown and storm issues. You know, you hear about long TSA waits all the time, but pictures of this weekend’s TSA lines snaking through baggage claim at Hartsfield-Jackson were almost nauseating.
Let’s get to it.
TOWN DEFIES ICE WAREHOUSE PLANS
Social Circle residents have been vehemently opposed to ICE warehouse plans.
The Trump administration has plans to convert a warehouse in Social Circle into a massive 8,500-person immigrant detention facility despite city officials’ warnings that local water and sewer infrastructure can’t support such an enormous facility.
Now, Social Circle is getting serious.
Officials placed a lock on the warehouse’s water meter, cutting off water and sewer service to the empty building before it can be converted.
City manager Eric Taylor said the lock will stay in place until federal officials respond to the city’s questions and concerns.
A 2019 show of opposition in Marietta against facilities using high levels of carcinogenic gas.
Kendall Patient Recovery, a medical sterilization facility in Augusta, will shutter after years of lawsuits over its use of a toxic gas.
The gas ethylene oxide is used to sterilize medical devices and other products. It’s at the center of hundreds of Georgia-based lawsuits brought by people who claim they’ve been harmed by exposure to the gas.
Ethylene oxide is a known carcinogen.
In 2018, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency revealed that areas close to facilities using the gas were at increased long-term risk of cancer.
There is, however, a fine line between “Wow, so thoughtful!” and “Hello, 911? There’s an alien out here trying to imitate a person.”
ON THIS DATE
March 18, 1930
Picture of new planet discovered by farm lad. The small arrow within the circle points to the newly discovered planet — far beyond Neptune — of the fifteenth magnitude. The bright spot is Delta Geminora. The picture of the planet, which was discovered by Clyde Tombaugh, 23-year-old farm lad, was taken by Dr. C.C. Lampland, assistant director of Lowell Observatory, Flagstaff, Ariz., March 1.
Yes, a “farm lad” (and capable amateur astronomer) discovered Pluto. Let that be the inspiration you need today to follow your passions.
ONE MORE THING
I’ve decided “farm lad” is the male version of “pretty girl” in old-timey, “too much information” newspaper parlance.
Have a great day, all you farm lads and pretty girls! (And farm girls and pretty lads, too.)
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.