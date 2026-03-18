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A.M. ATL: Shutting off ICE

Plus: Sterilization facility shutdown, WADA
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27 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! Still terrible times at the airport due to the partial government shutdown and storm issues. You know, you hear about long TSA waits all the time, but pictures of this weekend’s TSA lines snaking through baggage claim at Hartsfield-Jackson were almost nauseating.

Let’s get to it.

TOWN DEFIES ICE WAREHOUSE PLANS

Social Circle residents have been vehemently opposed to ICE warehouse plans.
Social Circle residents have been vehemently opposed to ICE warehouse plans.

The Trump administration has plans to convert a warehouse in Social Circle into a massive 8,500-person immigrant detention facility despite city officials’ warnings that local water and sewer infrastructure can’t support such an enormous facility.

Now, Social Circle is getting serious.

🔎 READ MORE: Plans would more than double Social Circle’s population

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

A CONTROVERSIAL GA FACILITY SHUTS DOWN

A 2019 show of opposition in Marietta against facilities using high levels of carcinogenic gas.
A 2019 show of opposition in Marietta against facilities using high levels of carcinogenic gas.

Kendall Patient Recovery, a medical sterilization facility in Augusta, will shutter after years of lawsuits over its use of a toxic gas.

🔎 READ MORE: The future of the lawsuits

WHO’S EXCITED TO PAY MORE FOR PARKING?

Ah, street parking in a major city. So relaxing. If only it cost more!

Hourly parking at one of the city’s 2,644 metered spaces will now cost $3.50 instead of $2.

It’s an Atlanta City Council decision aimed at regulating access to some of the city’s most in-demand real estate, especially during big events.

Expect more changes to follow, including increased enforcement.

🔎 READ MORE: How the fee increase will be used

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

⚖️ Gov. Brian Kemp suspended Hall County’s longtime sheriff for two months after a February DUI arrest that allegedly involved the sheriff drinking Four Loko before driving his SUV.

🎤 Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens will give his State of the City address today. Community groups are expected to gather outside the invitation-only event to protest corporate control of the World Cup.

PRE-WORLD CUP INTERNATIONAL DRAMA

The World Anti-Doping Agency is considering banning U.S. government officials from attending major sporting events. You know, like the World Cup — partially taking place in the U.S.

It also means any decision will come just in time for the ramp-up to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. Which is, I cannot stress this enough, also in the U.S. We’ll see how that works.

⚽ READ MORE: WADA’s history with the U.S.

NEWS BITES

Live Nation ticketing worker regrets calling customers stupid, he says at antitrust trial

Yeah, I bet he does.

Venezuela beat the U.S. to take the World Baseball Classic crown

Ugh, what a good series. We are now well and completely juiced for baseball season.

Magic City got love from Hawks fans during game even after promo cancellation

Zero surprise there.

Why saying someone’s name during conversation is such an effective personal touch

There is, however, a fine line between “Wow, so thoughtful!” and “Hello, 911? There’s an alien out here trying to imitate a person.”

ON THIS DATE

March 18, 1930

Picture of new planet discovered by farm lad. The small arrow within the circle points to the newly discovered planet — far beyond Neptune — of the fifteenth magnitude. The bright spot is Delta Geminora. The picture of the planet, which was discovered by Clyde Tombaugh, 23-year-old farm lad, was taken by Dr. C.C. Lampland, assistant director of Lowell Observatory, Flagstaff, Ariz., March 1.

Yes, a “farm lad” (and capable amateur astronomer) discovered Pluto. Let that be the inspiration you need today to follow your passions.

ONE MORE THING

I’ve decided “farm lad” is the male version of “pretty girl” in old-timey, “too much information” newspaper parlance.

Have a great day, all you farm lads and pretty girls! (And farm girls and pretty lads, too.)

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.

About the Author

AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.

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