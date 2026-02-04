Business

Korean automotive supplier promises 200 jobs in rural Georgia county

Parts maker Dongwon Autopart Technology says it will invest $30 million near Swainsboro.
Kia vehicles travel along the assembly line in its manufacturing facility in West Point, Ga. Dongwon Autopart Technology's first Georgia project supported the Kia factory. Dongwon, which makes parts such as door, seat and battery frames, will bring its second Georgia facility to Emanuel County. It did not publicly announce specific companies it will supply. (Kia Motors 2011)
Kia vehicles travel along the assembly line in its manufacturing facility in West Point, Ga. Dongwon Autopart Technology's first Georgia project supported the Kia factory. Dongwon, which makes parts such as door, seat and battery frames, will bring its second Georgia facility to Emanuel County. It did not publicly announce specific companies it will supply. (Kia Motors 2011)
By
36 minutes ago

A Korean automotive supplier plans to invest $30 million into a new production facility in South Georgia, promising to create 200 jobs.

Dongwon Autopart Technology, which makes parts such as door, seat and battery frames, will bring its second Georgia facility to Emanuel County, about 175 miles southeast of Atlanta. Gov. Brian Kemp made the announcement Wednesday.

“It is literally the biggest new industrial development project that we ever had in Emanuel County,” Ken Warnock, CEO of the Swainsboro-Emanuel County Chamber of Commerce and Development Authority, said in a phone call Wednesday.

Warnock said the county has been known as a hub for metal working, and Dongwon was drawn to that local expertise.

“We had a lot of people in that metal working sector that were still around,” he said. “And although automation and technology has really advanced in the last 25 years, they still understand the process, which helps (Dongwon) with their workforce.”

The new facility will be located near Swainsboro, about an hour drive from Hyundai Motor Group’s electric vehicle factory near Savannah, the state’s largest economic development project.

The site for Dongwon Autopart Technology's planned $30 million production facility near Swainsboro. (Courtesy of Swainsboro-Emanuel County Chamber of Commerce and Development Authority)
The site for Dongwon Autopart Technology's planned $30 million production facility near Swainsboro. (Courtesy of Swainsboro-Emanuel County Chamber of Commerce and Development Authority)

Dongwon plans to support Georgia’s automotive manufacturing network but did not publicly announce specific companies it will supply. A Dongwon spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and Wednesday’s announcement did not offer those details.

Dongwon announced its first Georgia project in 2007, located in Hogansville to support the Kia factory in West Point, near the Alabama border. Hyundai is the parent company of Kia.

Many parts suppliers have clustered around Hyundai’s high-tech factory near Savannah, which it calls its Metaplant.

Twenty suppliers were supporting Hyundai’s factory as of May 2025, representing more than 7,000 jobs, according to the Savannah Economic Development Authority.

Hiring for the new facility in Swainsboro is expected to start this year, according to the announcement.

Dongwon will likely qualify for worker training through Georgia Quick Start. A Georgia Department of Economic Development spokesperson said negotiations over discretionary incentives remain active.

“Georgia’s thriving automotive industry is creating new opportunities for Georgians statewide, no matter their ZIP code,” Kemp said Wednesday.

About the Author

Amy Wenk is the consumer brands reporter for the AJC.

More Stories

The Latest

Fuel spill at Atlanta airport goes into the Flint river

10,000 gallons of jet fuel spilled into Flint River, EPA says

The AJC to cut staff as it continues digital transformation

Coca-Cola launches new cherry-flavored soda, brings back another

Keep Reading

These rural expanses could be Georgia’s next big development sites

A UK tech startup is making downtown Atlanta its U.S. headquarters

More than 200 people will be laid off as plant closes south of Atlanta

Featured

FBI raids Fulton County election office seeking ballots from Trump’s 2020 loss
LIVE UPDATES

Elected officials ‘nervous’ about threats to ballot secrecy after FBI raid

Georgia House budget favors property tax relief over income tax rebates

2h ago

Mayor Andre Dickens: ICE not invited to Atlanta for World Cup