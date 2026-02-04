Korean automotive supplier promises 200 jobs in rural Georgia county

Kia vehicles travel along the assembly line in its manufacturing facility in West Point, Ga. Dongwon Autopart Technology's first Georgia project supported the Kia factory. Dongwon, which makes parts such as door, seat and battery frames, will bring its second Georgia facility to Emanuel County. It did not publicly announce specific companies it will supply. (Kia Motors 2011)

Dongwon Autopart Technology, which makes parts such as door, seat and battery frames, will bring its second Georgia facility to Emanuel County, about 175 miles southeast of Atlanta. Gov. Brian Kemp made the announcement Wednesday.

A Korean automotive supplier plans to invest $30 million into a new production facility in South Georgia, promising to create 200 jobs.

“It is literally the biggest new industrial development project that we ever had in Emanuel County,” Ken Warnock, CEO of the Swainsboro-Emanuel County Chamber of Commerce and Development Authority, said in a phone call Wednesday.

Warnock said the county has been known as a hub for metal working, and Dongwon was drawn to that local expertise.

“We had a lot of people in that metal working sector that were still around,” he said. “And although automation and technology has really advanced in the last 25 years, they still understand the process, which helps (Dongwon) with their workforce.”

The new facility will be located near Swainsboro, about an hour drive from Hyundai Motor Group’s electric vehicle factory near Savannah, the state’s largest economic development project.