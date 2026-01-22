Georgia lost 4 officers as U.S. law enforcement deaths decreased in 2025
Nationwide, 53 officers were ‘feloniously killed’ in the line of duty, FBI says.
DeKalb County officers attend at a memorial service for officer David Rose, who was killed while responding to the Aug. 8, 2025, shooting at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2025)
In Georgia, three officers were shot to death and a fourth was killed in a crash with an alleged drunken driver, according to investigators. The state’s total decreased from six in 2024, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page, which tracks law enforcement deaths.
The number of officers killed nationwide was the lowest in 10 years, the FBI said.
That included a 25% decrease from 2024, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund reported. The group, whose numbers are higher because health-related deaths are included, tallied 111 fatalities involving federal, state, county, municipal and U.S. territory officers, according to CEO Bill Alexander.
Experts believe improvements in treating trauma victims and antiballistic technology is helping save the lives of those charged with keeping communities safe.
“We lament to document even a single such death, but this encouraging downward trend in fatalities likely reflects the continued adoption of proven best practices by police, sheriff and corrections agencies, as well as a growing emphasis on the physical and psychological health of the men and women who work to keep our communities safe,” Alexander said in a statement.
Some 347 officers were shot in the line of duty last year, according to Patrick Yoes, national president of the Fraternal Order of Police.
“Almost daily in 2025, a police officer was shot in this country,” Yoes said in a statement. “This number has remained stubbornly high for five years now, which means since the start of 2021, over 2,000 police officers have been shot in the line of duty. This is a national disgrace and a stain on our society.”
According to the FBI’s statistics, 22 officers were killed last year in the South by felonious acts and another 12 died in accidents. Georgia and surrounding states are included in that total, an area that stretches from Texas to Delaware. By comparison, only 21 officer deaths were reported in the western U.S.
So far in January, six officers have been killed nationwide in the line of duty, a 20% increase over the same period in 2025, according to the Officer Down page.
DeKalb County officer David Rose, 33, was shot and killed Aug. 8 responding to a shooting near Emory and the CDC. (Courtesy of DeKalb County police)
These Georgia officers gave the ultimate sacrifice last year:
Aug. 8: DeKalb County police officer David Rose was killed after responding to a report of a shooter in the area of Emory University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He was shot by a 30-year-old man from Kennesaw, Patrick Joseph White, who later took his own life after shooting into the CDC building, according to police.
Rose, 33, was a married father of two, with a third child on the way.
Months before his death, Rose spoke as class leader at the police department’s 138th academy graduation, congratulating his classmates for their accomplishment.