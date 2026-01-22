Metro Atlanta Georgia lost 4 officers as U.S. law enforcement deaths decreased in 2025 Nationwide, 53 officers were ‘feloniously killed’ in the line of duty, FBI says. DeKalb County officers attend at a memorial service for officer David Rose, who was killed while responding to the Aug. 8, 2025, shooting at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2025)

Fewer members of U.S. law enforcement lost their lives in the line of duty in 2025, according to the FBI and a national group that honors fallen officers. This week, the FBI said 53 officers were “feloniously killed” while on duty and 28 lost their lives in accidents last year. Firearms were responsible for nearly 80% of those deaths, the agency said.

RELATED Atlanta homicides on the decline, drop below 100 for first time since 2019 In Georgia, three officers were shot to death and a fourth was killed in a crash with an alleged drunken driver, according to investigators. The state’s total decreased from six in 2024, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page, which tracks law enforcement deaths. The number of officers killed nationwide was the lowest in 10 years, the FBI said. That included a 25% decrease from 2024, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund reported. The group, whose numbers are higher because health-related deaths are included, tallied 111 fatalities involving federal, state, county, municipal and U.S. territory officers, according to CEO Bill Alexander. Experts believe improvements in treating trauma victims and antiballistic technology is helping save the lives of those charged with keeping communities safe.

“We lament to document even a single such death, but this encouraging downward trend in fatalities likely reflects the continued adoption of proven best practices by police, sheriff and corrections agencies, as well as a growing emphasis on the physical and psychological health of the men and women who work to keep our communities safe,” Alexander said in a statement.

Some 347 officers were shot in the line of duty last year, according to Patrick Yoes, national president of the Fraternal Order of Police. “Almost daily in 2025, a police officer was shot in this country,” Yoes said in a statement. “This number has remained stubbornly high for five years now, which means since the start of 2021, over 2,000 police officers have been shot in the line of duty. This is a national disgrace and a stain on our society.” According to the FBI’s statistics, 22 officers were killed last year in the South by felonious acts and another 12 died in accidents. Georgia and surrounding states are included in that total, an area that stretches from Texas to Delaware. By comparison, only 21 officer deaths were reported in the western U.S. So far in January, six officers have been killed nationwide in the line of duty, a 20% increase over the same period in 2025, according to the Officer Down page. DeKalb County officer David Rose, 33, was shot and killed Aug. 8 responding to a shooting near Emory and the CDC. (Courtesy of DeKalb County police)

These Georgia officers gave the ultimate sacrifice last year: Aug. 8: DeKalb County police officer David Rose was killed after responding to a report of a shooter in the area of Emory University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He was shot by a 30-year-old man from Kennesaw, Patrick Joseph White, who later took his own life after shooting into the CDC building, according to police. Rose, 33, was a married father of two, with a third child on the way. Months before his death, Rose spoke as class leader at the police department’s 138th academy graduation, congratulating his classmates for their accomplishment. RELATED Atlanta officer grazed by bullet while nabbing murder suspect Columbia County Deputy Brandon Sikes, 31, was shot and killed during a traffic stop along I-20 on April 26. (Courtesy)

April 26: Columbia County Deputy Brandon Sikes was shot during a traffic stop along I-20, according to investigators. A second deputy, Gavin White, was critically injured in the shooting. Investigators were attempting to serve a warrant on James Montgomery when he opened fire. He was later found dead inside his camper, according to police. Sikes, 31, was a seven-year veteran of the department. He is survived by his wife, who also worked for the department, and a daughter. Lt. Helio Garcia, 47, was killed in a crash on April 16. (Courtesy of South Fulton Police Department) April 16: Lt. Helio Garcia with the South Fulton Police Department was killed in a head-on crash on Flat Shoals Road. He was 47.

Garcia had joined the department in 2018, the year it was formed, and was remembered for his leadership and devotion to his family. He was the first South Fulton officer killed in the line of duty. At his funeral, Garcia was promoted to captain by Chief Keith Meadows, who has since retired. “For your ultimate sacrifice to the city of South Fulton, Georgia, we are reminded not only of the life you gave, but the unwavering devotion that led you to serve,” Meadows said. The driver accused of hitting Garcia, Santoria McLean, was charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, DUI and various other violations. She remains in the Fulton County jail. Roswell police officer Jeremy Labonte, 24, was fatally shot on Feb. 7 after responding to a suspicious person call at a shopping complex, officials said. (Courtesy of Roswell Police Department)