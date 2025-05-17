The driver accused of causing a head-on crash that killed a South Fulton police officer is behind bars, one month after the crash.
Santoria McLean, 31, of Atlanta was driving on Flat Shoals Road the evening of April 15 when she allegedly crossed the center line and struck a patrol vehicle, the Georgia State Patrol previously said.
Lt. Helio Garcia was killed in the crash, becoming his department’s first officer killed in the line of duty. He was 47.
McLean was seriously injured in the crash and was being treated at Grady Memorial Hospital, according to investigators. On Thursday, she was booked into the Fulton County jail, booking records show. McLean has been charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving, driving too fast for conditions and making an improper lane change.
At her first court appearance Friday, McLean was denied bond.
Garcia’s leadership guided the South Fulton department after it formed in 2018. He rose to the rank of lieutenant.
During his funeral, police Chief Keith Meadows said Garcia had posthumously been promoted to captain.
“For your ultimate sacrifice to the City of South Fulton, Georgia, we are reminded not only of the life you gave, but the unwavering devotion that led you to serve,” Meadows read.
Garcia was as devoted to his family as he was to his law enforcement career, according to those who spoke during his service at World Changers Church International in College Park.
“My father is one of the most kindhearted, considerate and brave people you will ever know,” Isabella Echeverri, 16, said through tears. “He had so much left to share with the world.”
A candlelight vigil is planned at 8:15 p.m. Saturday at the South Fulton police headquarters to honor Garcia. A GoFundMe page was created to assist his family.
Garcia is one of three Georgia officers killed in the line of duty this year.
