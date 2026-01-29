A.M. ATL: The FBI arrives

Morning, y’all! It’s Thursday. Way back in the day, I worked on HLN’s “Morning Express with Robin Meade.” (She’s an incredible woman.) As she said every week, “Thursday is connected to Friday!”
Let’s get to it.
FBI agents descended on Fulton County’s election operations to seize materials related to President Donald Trump’s ongoing false claims that Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results were rigged.
Here’s what investigators were seeking, according to the search warrant:
Let’s be clear here: The 2020 election was not stolen from Trump. That’s not a partisan line; it’s fact. Multiple state and federal investigations confirmed that. Trump’s own officials confirmed that.
The current administration and Georgia’s own Republican-led state elections board have tried several tactics to get their hands on 2020 voter material and obtain detailed Georgia voter information.
Through the first nine months of the second Trump administration, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement recorded more than 8,500 confirmed arrests in Georgia.
Ossoff investigation finds human rights abuses
ICE opens new office in College Park
The satellite field office will accommodate more administrative officers and will likely play a supporting role to ICE’s existing Atlanta field office. An ICE spokesperson did not say where the office will be located or how many officers it will accommodate.
🔧 Home Depot says it will cut 800 corporate jobs and require corporate workers to return to the office five days a week. It’s 2026, and we’re still doing RTO pushes?
🏛️ At 21, Akbar Ali is Georgia’s youngest state legislator. He won a runoff special election last month for a Gwinnett state House seat. He talked to the AJC about his legislative priorities, and how growing up the eldest sibling in an immigrant household prepared him for leadership.
State GOP lawmakers are already looking at ways to eliminate state income tax in the next few years. Now, House Speaker Jon Burns has added property tax to the mix.
A piece of Coca-Cola’s Atlanta history now could have a new chapter
Victorian architecture + century‑old Coke syrup = at least a 70% chance the house is haunted, scientifically speaking.
The AJC’s Mike Jordan: ‘Here’s what I’ve learned from eating a salad every day since August'
This explains a lot about Mike’s verdant office lunch choices. (He’s also a tea man!)
Takeaways from Kevin Stefanski’s first news conference as Falcons head coach
It was basically a Rorschach test for how you feel about the Falcons right now.
Gay hockey romance show ‘Heated Rivalry’ a big hit in Russia despite anti-LGBTQ+ laws
The angst of two sweaty men pining for each other transcends culture.
Jan. 29, 1985
Smoking snuffed at newspaper
First they did away with manual typewriters, replacing them with expensive computers that don’t clack and reel. Then reporters started dressing well, forsaking mismatched clothes and loosened ties for tweed jackets and three-piece suits. And now, at the Newport Daily News, smoking has been banned.
Drinking while driving legal in 26 states, safety council finds
If a traveler were driving from Key West, Fla., to the Idaho-Canadian border, he could pick a reasonably direct route that would allow him to drink non-stop for 3,700 miles.
Ah, the good old days, when you could light up at your typewriter and crack a few cold ones on the way home. (Not ladies, though. Apparently we don’t work at newspapers or drive. Definitely smoke and drink, though.)
