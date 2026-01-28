Politically Georgia Georgia’s youngest state legislator discusses his priorities for session The Gen Z lawmaker weighs in on his first few weeks at the Georgia General Assembly and reaching young voters. Rep. Akbar Ali waits for the elevator on the first day of the legislative session at the Capitol in Atlanta on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026. The 21-year-old is the youngest lawmaker in the Georgia General Assembly. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Akbar Ali is the youngest legislator under the Gold Dome. But he says being the oldest in his family prepared him for leadership roles. “Being the eldest sibling and the eldest cousin in a very immigrant household, you kind of get used to that,” Ali said.

When Ali won a runoff special election last month for a Gwinnett state House seat, the 21-year-old became the youngest lawmaker in the Georgia General Assembly. He spoke to Greg Bluestein on Wednesday's edition of the "Politically Georgia" podcast. Ali has already cast his first vote and he is working on his first piece of legislation, which would protect teachers from being disturbed during lunch and planning periods. "I'm sure that you enjoy your lunchtime. I enjoy my lunchtime, and I don't want any disturbances during that," he said.

“But public schoolteachers are the one profession where that’s oftentimes infringed upon.”

Ali also offered some advice on how politicians can engage Gen Z voters this midterm cycle. "Celebrity is not the way to do it. And, yeah, I feel that both parties made that mistake by sending out singers, songwriters and podcasters," he said. "However, if I were to speak for a generation for a split second, we just want to see foundational change. Tangible change," he said. "Again, we're going back to home prices. We're going back to health care. It shouldn't cost me $450 every time I exit the house."