ICE opens new satellite field office in College Park

Demonstrators protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement in front of the Atlanta ICE Field Office on Ted Turner Drive on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. At least 200 people participated. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

News of Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s growing presence in metro Atlanta comes amid a surging protest movement against immigration enforcement.

The agency has opened a new satellite field office around College Park, where it will accommodate more administrative officers, ICE spokesperson Lindsay Williams confirmed to WABE on Tuesday .

Immigration and Customs Enforcement is expanding its footprint in metro Atlanta.

Williams has not told WABE nor The Atlanta Journal-Constitution where the office is located, or how many ICE employees it will house.

The College Park office will likely play a supporting role to ICE’s existing Atlanta field office, located downtown on Ted Turner Drive. Immigrants visit that field office every day during the week for mandatory check-in appointments with authorities or to attend immigration court.

Not all states have ICE field offices.

The Atlanta office oversees immigration enforcement across Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.