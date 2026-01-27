Georgia News More than 1,000 alleged rights abuses in immigration detention, Ossoff finds The Georgia Democrat’s office has produced a report that describes ‘an undeniable pattern of human rights abuses in immigration detention.’ Sen. Jon Ossoff speaks during a town hall in 2025 at the Cobb County Civic Center. The Georgia Democrat's office says it has identified more than 1,000 credible reports of human rights abuses inside the U.S. immigration detention system over the course of the past year. (Jason Allen/AJC 2025)

The office of U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff says it has identified more than 1,000 credible reports of human rights abuses inside the U.S. immigration detention system over the course of President Donald Trump’s first year back in the White House. Alleged violations include instances of medical neglect, physical and sexual abuse, denial of adequate food and water, and the mistreatment of children and pregnant women, according to a report released by Ossoff on Tuesday, which was first obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Those alleged violations amount to “an undeniable pattern of human rights abuse in immigration detention,” the report says. Among the reported violations identified by Ossoff’s staff are 44 credible reports of family separation, according to the document. During the first Trump administration, the systematic separation of migrant children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border sparked domestic and international outrage. More than 5,000 children were split from their caregivers before the explosive “zero tolerance” policy was scrapped. As late as 2024, U.S. authorities remained unable to confirm the reunification status of hundreds of impacted minors.

The new iteration of family separation is more limited in scope, according to reporting from The New York Times which found it concerns families already living in the U.S., who are separated to pressure parents into leaving the country.

An aerial image depicts the Stewart Detention Center, a privately run all-male detention center operated by CoreCivic in Lumpkin, Georgia. This controversial immigration jail can hold nearly 2,000 detainees. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) In Tuesday’s report, Ossoff’s staff describe speaking with the attorney of an immigrant detainee who gave birth in an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility and was separated from her breastfeeding infant for several months. When the detainee was released, she was unable to continue breastfeeding because of the separation, according to the report. Additionally, multiple detainees told Ossoff’s investigators that immigration officials threatened to take their children away if they refused to voluntarily self-deport. “The American people demand and deserve secure borders. The American people also believe every human being should be treated with dignity and respect, and these reports of unacceptable abuse and mistreatment shock the conscience and demand accountability,” Ossoff said in a statement. The Department of Homeland Security did not respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for comment on Monday.

In response to a prior report released last year by Ossoff’s office — this one centered on allegations of abuse from pregnant women and children in immigration custody — DHS officials published a lengthy statement on the agency’s website repudiating Ossoff’s findings, calling the senator’s claims “false” and “garbage.” “Senator Ossoff’s false allegations of subprime conditions have been debunked time and time again by DHS,” the statement said. “ICE detention facilities have higher standards than most U.S. prisons that detain American citizens. All detainees are provided with comprehensive medical care, proper meals, and are given the opportunity to call their family members and attorneys.” Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Greg Bluestein talks with Sen. Jon Ossoff at the AJC Headline House event Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. (Kitchen Table for the AJC) To compile Tuesday’s report, Ossoff staff interviewed dozens of witnesses and sources, including correctional staff, law enforcement officials, attorneys, detainees and their family members, doctors, and nurses. Investigators also inspected six immigrant detention facilities, including three in Georgia: the Stewart Detention Center, the Folkston ICE Processing Center and the federal prison in Atlanta, which began holding ICE detainees last year.

In total, 137 of the more than 1,000 reports of abuse originated from facilities in Georgia, the fourth most behind Texas (179), Florida (168) and California (146). The single most recurring kind of abuse documented by Ossoff’s office pertained to medical neglect, a practice that “reportedly led, in some cases, to life-threatening injuries and complications,” the report notes. The report references the case of a detainee at an ICE facility who drank tap water that was contaminated with high levels of chlorine. The water reportedly caused an allegoric reaction and severe burns to the detainee’s throat and nasal passages. But the detainee was reportedly denied medical assistance for more than seven hours, and lost consciousness before being transferred to a clinic, according to the report. Tuesday’s report also notes that investigators were able to find 181 credible reports of overcrowding and unsanitary conditions. The Atlanta Field Office of the U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Ted Turner Drive. Wednesday, October 1, 2025 (Ben Hendren for the AJC)