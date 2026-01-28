Business

Home Depot to cut 800 corporate jobs, require workers back to office full time

CEO Ted Decker informed employees about the workforce reduction and new in-office policy Wednesday.
Home Depot announced corporate job cuts and a new in-office work policy Wednesday. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Home Depot says it is eliminating about 800 corporate jobs tied to its Vinings headquarters.

The home improvement retailer will also require corporate workers to return to the office five days a week, beginning April 6.

Employees were notified about the workforce reduction and new in-office policy Wednesday.

“We are announcing changes designed to increase our speed and agility,” Ted Decker, chair, president and CEO of Home Depot, said Wednesday in a letter to employees, which was obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “To extend our industry-leading position, we must position the company to move faster and stay even more closely connected to our customers and frontline associates.”

The cuts at Home Depot come as Amazon announced plans to cut 14,000 corporate jobs and as Sandy Springs-based UPS said it would cut 30,000 positions this year as it embarks on the next phase of its business transformation.

“We are announcing changes designed to increase our speed and agility,” Ted Decker, chair, president and CEO of Home Depot, said Wednesday in a letter to employees. (Courtesy of Home Depot)
Decker said “this decision was not made lightly,” and he thanked affected associates for their contributions.

Home Depot has said in recent earnings calls that a slow housing market and increased consumer uncertainty have weighed on the retailer.

Many of the affected employees are in technology positions and were working in remote or hybrid roles, Home Depot spokesperson Sara Gorman said.

When asked if the use of artificial intelligence, which Home Depot has embraced across its business, played a role in Wednesday’s announcement, Gorman said: “We’re certainly leveraging AI in our operations, but that had been happening for a while. This really is about aligning our business to our core priorities and to our stores and our frontline associates.”

Affected workers will receive separation packages, transitional benefits and job placement support, Gorman said.

Some affected employees work in other roles across the Store Support Center, what Home Depot calls its headquarters.

Early last year, Home Depot announced that some workers would have to come to the office four days a week.

Now, corporate workers must be in Monday through Friday, Decker said in the Wednesday letter.

“In-person engagement enables more meaningful support for store and field associates, drives results, and reinforces our people-centric culture and inverted pyramid,” Decker said in the letter.

He added that in-office associates would still have the flexibility to “manage life events” in coordination with their team and leader.

“These changes are essential to simplify our business and focus our energy on the priorities ahead,” Decker said in the letter. “As we turn the page to the new fiscal year, we are more aligned to drive our core business and culture, deliver the best interconnected experience in home improvement, and win the Pro.”

Amy Wenk is the consumer brands reporter for the AJC.

