A.M. ATL: The beavers and the butterflies

IT BEGINS WITH SOME WILD HOG
Despite politics, everyone can agree on the Wild Hog Supper.
The 2026 Georgia General Assembly kicked off yesterday in the same way it has for more than six decades: with some delicious meat. The traditional Wild Hog Supper is a celebration of Georgia’s agricultural industry and supports the Feeding Georgia Farm to Food Bank program. Plus, it may be the last time certain politicians, lobbyists and state bigwigs are friendly with each other until the session closes.
MORRIS BROWN PRESIDENT OUT AFTER YEARS OF REPUTATION REPAIRS
Atlanta’s Morris Brown College unexpectedly fired its president, Kevin E. James, on Monday. The historically Black college suffered a yearslong setback after a previous leader’s financial mismanagement and embezzlement got the institution’s accreditation revoked in 2002.
Accreditation isn’t just a cornerstone of a college’s reputation. It also opens up federal funding. Morris Brown regained accreditation in 2022 under James.
The scandal hurt admissions, too, which have been slowly improving.
James has made no secret of his feelings. He said his firing was the result of “board overreach and interference” and he will be pursuing action against the school.
💳 Atlanta-based Global Payments, a giant in the world of payments processing, completed a complex purchase of its rival, Worldpay. The deal makes Global an even bigger player in online and in-store payments, serving about 6 million locations and processing some $3.7 trillion in payments per year.
🪧 Advocacy groups crowded the Georgia Capitol on the first day of the new legislative session to encourage lawmakers to protect civil rights through free speech, voting and reproductive health care laws. Contrary to rumors of mass protests, the gathering of citizens (a commonplace sight at crucial legislative periods), was unobtrusive and orderly.
WHERE HAVE ALL THE BUTTERFLIES GONE?
So sorry, little guys.
Extremely un-fun fact: North America’s monarch butterfly populations have shrunk dramatically since the 1990s, and could disappear completely in some areas by 2080.
Scientists have already identified the usual suspects: habitat loss, insecticides and climate change. However, a new study from the University of Georgia and Emory University adds a critical piece to the puzzle.
Researchers found rising temperatures are likely making monarchs more disease-prone.
They made the connection after investigating a debilitating parasite that’s been lethal to monarchs in recent years.
🦋 It’s worth reading into, because the relationship is complex and involves the butterflies’ preferred snack of milkweed. Basically, the plant emits toxins that may help monarchs fend off the parasite, but something about heat disrupts this delicate balance.
Now everyone is going to think about monarch butterflies all day. Sad. But interesting!
Is AI going to bag up the leaves and put in a new toilet seat? No, didn’t think so.
ON THIS DATE
Jan. 9, 1998
Widow wins judgment for unauthorized donation of husband’s eyes. Three weeks after her husband died of cancer in 1993, Shelley McCown received a baffling letter from the Georgia Eye Bank. It thanked her for the donation of her husband’s eyes, even though he had made it clear — both on his driver’s license and verbally — that he didn’t want to be a donor. A DeKalb County jury on Thursday awarded McCown $418,000 in her lawsuit against two registered nurses and the Peachtree Hospice at DeKalb Medical Center for allowing the eyes of her 57-year-old husband to be removed without permission.
Yes, this is from a few days ago but c’mon! It’s too haunting to keep to ourselves.
ONE MORE THING
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.
