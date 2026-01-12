Monarch butterflies are vanishing. UGA, Emory study uncovers a new clue.

The scientists set out to investigate a debilitating and lethal parasite that’s been plaguing monarchs. The culprit is a protozoan called Ophryocystis elektroscirrha, or OE for short.
The single-celled microorganism attacks monarchs when they are caterpillars, causing the butterflies to develop crumpled wings and other deformities during metamorphosis. In severe cases, monarchs infected with OE can be too weak to emerge from their chrysalises after they transform from a caterpillar to a butterfly. If they do make it out, many die soon after.
A monarch butterfly feeds on milkweed Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Chicago. (Erin Hooley/AP)
At a research station in Athens, the scientists raised monarchs with two different species of milkweed — Asclepias incarnata, or swamp milkweed, and Asclepias curassavica, a tropical variety. Half the plants were grown in ambient temperatures. In the others, researchers cranked up the heat in greenhouses, approximating the effects of global warming.
The hotter conditions produced more potent toxins in the milkweed. But the researchers said that surprisingly, the parasitic resistance the insects got from the plants diminished in higher temperatures. At the same time, butterflies raised in the hotter conditions were more likely to be infected and develop more severe disease.
“Something happened where the monarchs just weren’t able to process or benefit from that toxicity when the temperatures were warmer,” Alitzer said. All of it, she said, indicates that “a warmer world might be a sicker world for monarchs.”
Jaret Daniels, curator of the Florida Museum of Natural History’s McGuire Center for Lepidoptera & Biodiversity, said the research provides new insight into how rising temperatures may affect monarchs.
“It’s a complex system to unravel, and it just shows that those interactions between species, host plants and pathogens are really, really important,” said Daniels, who was not affiliated with this study.
As the planet warms from human-caused climate change, Alitzer said there’s still much more to learn about these evolving relationships. The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change estimates global average temperatures are already about 2 degrees higher than they were in the late 19th-century. The planet is expected to get even hotter in the coming decades.
Halting climate change is a global challenge, but Altizer said there are ways individuals can help monarchs thrive.
Homeowners and renters can plant nectar plants, trees and shrubs to create monarch habitat in their yards. Planting milkweed helps, too, but Alitzer said to stick to native varieties. Georgians can also help by reporting monarchs they see to any number of the citizen-led tracking initiatives.
“It’s so important to give scientists a picture of what monarchs are doing and when,” Alitzer said.
A note of disclosure
This coverage is supported by a partnership with Green South Foundation and Journalism Funding Partners. You can learn more and support our climate reporting by donating at AJC.com/donate/climate.
Drew Kann is a reporter at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering climate change and environmental issues. His passion is for stories that capture how humans are responding to a changing environment. He is a proud graduate of the University of Georgia and Northwestern University, and prior to joining the AJC, he held various roles at CNN.
