Is bigger better? Buc-ee’s expansion raises big questions

Buc-ee's is blowing up in Georgia. The Texas-born mega rest stop has passed 50 locations nationwide and is already building its fourth Georgia store. But while fans can't get enough of the beaver nuggets and brisket sandwiches, all that bigness comes with baggage. From sea turtle concerns on the coast to questions about environmental impact and even a few lawsuits over Buc-ee's iconic mascot, the road to becoming America's favorite pit stop isn't exactly smooth. We break down why Buc-ee's is booming, what locals love, and the issues its expansion is stirring up.

2:03