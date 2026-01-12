Loading...
Is bigger better? Buc-ee’s expansion raises big questions

Buc-ee’s is blowing up in Georgia. The Texas-born mega rest stop has passed 50 locations nationwide and is already building its fourth Georgia store. But while fans can’t get enough of the beaver nuggets and brisket sandwiches, all that bigness comes with baggage. From sea turtle concerns on the coast to questions about environmental impact and even a few lawsuits over Buc-ee’s iconic mascot, the road to becoming America’s favorite pit stop isn’t exactly smooth. We break down why Buc-ee’s is booming, what locals love, and the issues its expansion is stirring up. Credits: AJC | Bucees/Instagram | Getty | Buc-ee's | ActionnewsjaxCBS47FOX30/YouTube | 7 Directions of Service | North Carolina Environmental Justice Network | News 4 San Antonio | Tom Fernandez/Facebook | Barc-ee's Brews & Chews | Born United | dunnhumby | Hyosub Shin/AJC | Sarah Peacock for the AJC | Houston Chronicle

AJC | 45 minutes ago

Mayor Andre Dickens on Atlanta. Credits: AJC|Arvin Temkar, Abbey Cutrer, Hyosub Shin, Jason Getz, Jonathan Newton/AJC|Jeffrey Greenberg/Getty|Gavin Godfrey/AJC

A group of Buddhist monks are on a 2,300-mile journey for peace — and metro Atlanta has been their latest stop.

Media literacy influencer Kelsey Russell joins the "It’s UATL" podcast to explain how algorithms shape what we see and why print helped her take back control.

Step inside the press as the AJC prints its final Sunday paper before going fully digital Jan. 1, 2026. After 157 years, the mission stays the same.