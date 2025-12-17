Metro Atlanta Ethics Board advances probe into complaint against Henry County chair Carlotta Harrell is accused of unlawfully directing the removal of subpoenaed county employees from an ethics hearing. “They can investigate all they want to, but I will not be answering anything that they put out,” Henry County Commission Chair Carlotta Harrell said. (Natrice Miller/AJC 2023)

Henry County’s Ethics Board on Tuesday opted to launch an investigation into whether Commission Chair Carlotta Harrell unlawfully directed the removal of county employees from an ethics hearing in which they had been subpoenaed to testify. The board approved Ethics Officer Obreziah Bullard’s findings in a preliminary investigation that there is probable cause for allegations of inappropriate conduct by a commissioner and engaging in activity prohibited by law.

The votes triggered a deeper investigation and set the stage for a hearing, though a date has not been finalized. RELATED Henry Commission chair faces complaint over ethics hearing witnesses Harrell, reached by phone Wednesday, said the claims are baseless and she will refuse to attend any hearing before the board. “They can investigate all they want to, but I will not be answering anything that they put out,” Harrell said. “I haven’t done anything wrong and there’s no reason to investigate, because they’ve overstepped their bounds.” Laurin “Brie” Smith, a former member of Henry’s Ethics Board, filed the complaint this month, alleging Harrell directed the county attorney and county manager to advise employees in the transportation department to disregard lawful subpoenas during the November hearing, putting the staff at risk of “adverse actions.”

Harrell’s directive led to a dramatic interruption of the Nov. 12 hearing, when administrator Gloria Banister told the Ethics Board Harrell was asking that the witnesses leave and return to work. The hearing, which involved a complaint against the county’s transportation director, was postponed when the witnesses followed the directive and left.

Bullard said Tuesday night that state law empowers the Ethics Board to subpoena witnesses to testify and that anyone who refuses to appear can face penalties. Bullard also noted that state law prohibits Henry County commissioners from issuing directives to employees who report to the county manager. As evidence of inappropriate conduct, Bullard cited Harrell’s acknowledgment in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that she had directed the county manager and human resources director to send employees back to work. Because Harrell admitted in the AJC interview that she issued a directive to the HR director, who reports to the county manager, Bullard concluded there is probable cause for the allegation of inappropriate conduct by Harrell. “She did readily admit that she gave that directive,” Bullard said.

Henry County Chair Carlotta Harrell is accused of inappropriate conduct. (Natrice Miller/AJC) Bullard said she did not consider in her preliminary investigation an allegation that Harrell’s directive to remove the witnesses was an act of retaliation against the Ethics Board for removing a friend of Harrell’s from the board in April. Bullard said the board had already heard that allegation at a previous hearing and did not find inappropriate behavior by Harrell. Harrell told the AJC in the interview that she issued the directive because the entire transportation department had been called to testify. She added the Ethics Board has been overreaching into human resources matters. At Tuesday’s meeting, Bullard denied Harrell’s claim that the entire DOT had been called to testify in the Nov. 12 hearing. “Based on the last census that I have of the DOT department, there’s approximately 45 total employees,” Bullard said. “And so between the both of us, we subpoenaed probably nine of the 45, so it wasn’t necessarily the whole department,” or even close to it.