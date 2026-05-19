Opinion During National Police Week and beyond, law enforcement officers merit respect Georgia needs leaders who understand that supporting law enforcement and pursuing justice go hand in hand. Members of various law enforcement agencies react during the Final Honors following the memorial service for DeKalb County police officer David Rose, who was killed while responding to the Aug. 8, 2025, shooting at the CDC, outside the First Baptist Church Atlanta, Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Sen. Randy Robertson and Josh McKoon – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 49 minutes ago Share

Every year during National Police Week (May 10-16 in 2026), Americans pause to honor the brave men and women who put on the badge and willingly place themselves in harm’s way to protect our communities. We remember the officers who made the ultimate sacrifice, pray for the families who carry that loss forever and recognize the thousands of law enforcement officers who continue serving despite growing challenges and hostility toward the profession.

For us, this issue is personal. Before serving in the Georgia State Senate, Randy Robertson spent more than 30 years in law enforcement. He witnessed firsthand the sacrifices officers make every day, missed holidays with family, dangerous overnight shifts and the emotional toll that comes with protecting communities from violence, addiction and crime. Chairman Josh McKoon has worked closely with law enforcement officers across Georgia for years and understands that safe communities are the foundation for economic opportunity, strong schools and a better quality of life. McKoon says that Republicans understand that public safety is not optional. It is the foundation that allows communities to thrive, businesses to succeed and citizens to live freely and securely. In Georgia, we will always back the blue and reject the soft-on-crime policies that have failed communities across the country.

Law enforcement needs the tools to be successful Sen. Randy Robertson, R-Cataula, a former law enforcement officer and current majority whip in the Georgia State Senate representing District 29. (Courtesy) Today, law enforcement officers are being asked to do more with less. Recruitment numbers are down across the state and country. Morale has suffered after years of anti-police rhetoric. Officers face dangerous situations while activists rush to vilify them before the facts are known. Our Georgia law enforcement officers are public servants who entered the profession to help others. They run toward danger while others run away. They comfort victims, rescue children, respond to mental health crises and remove dangerous criminals from our streets. Today, law enforcement officers are being asked to do more with less. Recruitment numbers are down across the state and country. Morale has suffered after years of anti-police rhetoric. Officers face dangerous situations while activists rush to vilify them before the facts are known. Our Georgia law enforcement officers are public servants who entered the profession to help others. They run toward danger while others run away. They comfort victims, rescue children, respond to mental health crises and remove dangerous criminals from our streets.

Loading... Georgia should always back the blue, not because it is convenient but because it is right. Republicans in Georgia have consistently worked to ensure law enforcement agencies have the tools, funding and support necessary to keep communities safe. Under Republican leadership, and with strong support from Gov. Brian Kemp, Georgia has prioritized public safety by increasing penalties for violent criminals, cracking down on gangs, supporting anti-human trafficking efforts and investing in training and recruitment. Gov. Kemp has made clear that those who protect our communities deserve backing, not blame, and that safe streets are essential to Georgia’s success. Georgia should always back the blue, not because it is convenient but because it is right. Republicans in Georgia have consistently worked to ensure law enforcement agencies have the tools, funding and support necessary to keep communities safe. Under Republican leadership, and with strong support from Gov. Brian Kemp, Georgia has prioritized public safety by increasing penalties for violent criminals, cracking down on gangs, supporting anti-human trafficking efforts and investing in training and recruitment. Gov. Kemp has made clear that those who protect our communities deserve backing, not blame, and that safe streets are essential to Georgia’s success. During the 2026 legislative session, Republicans advanced legislation supporting law enforcement. One of those measures, Senate Bill 285, sponsored by Sen. Robertson, addresses revenue shortfalls at the Peace Officers’ Annuity and Benefit Fund by reallocating 1.5% of local insurance premium tax revenue to meet budget needs while increasing the monthly benefit multiplier for each year of service. As a former law enforcement officer, Robertson understands how important those retirement and annuity benefits are for officers and their families. Robertson believes supporting law enforcement means more than saying thank you. It means ensuring the men and women who dedicate their lives to protecting our communities know their service will be honored long after they leave the job. SB 285 helps keep that promise to Georgia’s peace officers.

Loading... How to support and honor officers’ work and service Josh McKoon is an attorney and former Georgia state senator who now serves as chairman of the Georgia Republican Party. (Courtesy) Across the nation, we have seen what happens when leaders embrace soft-on-crime policies, demonize police or fail to hold criminals accountable. Crime rises. Communities suffer. Businesses close. Families move away. Innocent people pay the price. Now more than ever, our state needs leaders who understand that supporting law enforcement and pursuing justice go hand in hand. Georgia cannot follow that path. We also must recognize the burden carried by the families of law enforcement officers. Spouses, children, parents and loved ones live with the reality that their officer may not come home safely. They make sacrifices, too, and they deserve our gratitude and respect. We encourage Georgians to thank the officers serving in their communities. Attend memorial events. Support law enforcement charities. Teach young people to respect those who protect and serve. Most importantly, reject narratives that seek to paint all officers as villains. Learn more about National Police Week at policeweek.org. Across the nation, we have seen what happens when leaders embrace soft-on-crime policies, demonize police or fail to hold criminals accountable. Crime rises. Communities suffer. Businesses close. Families move away. Innocent people pay the price. Now more than ever, our state needs leaders who understand that supporting law enforcement and pursuing justice go hand in hand. Georgia cannot follow that path. We also must recognize the burden carried by the families of law enforcement officers. Spouses, children, parents and loved ones live with the reality that their officer may not come home safely. They make sacrifices, too, and they deserve our gratitude and respect. We encourage Georgians to thank the officers serving in their communities. Attend memorial events. Support law enforcement charities. Teach young people to respect those who protect and serve. Most importantly, reject narratives that seek to paint all officers as villains. Learn more about National Police Week at policeweek.org. America remains the greatest country in the world because generations of brave men and women have stepped forward to defend it, including those in law enforcement. The badge stands for honor, courage, sacrifice and service. In Georgia, we will continue fighting to ensure those values are respected and defended.