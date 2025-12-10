News

A.M. ATL: Take my money

Plus: MTG’s future and a non-boozy drink to consider
Morning, y’all! My kids are tearing open Advent calendars for the first time this year. One is tiny Bluey trinkets, the other squishy animals. They came from their Jewish grandma, who doesn’t even know what Advent is — it’s purely for commercial fun. What I didn’t know: This is apparently a whole thing. Social media feeds are being flooded with influencers unboxing high-end Advent calendars for things like wine, whiskey, THC, jewelry and caviar that can cost thousands of dollars.

I’ll count my blessings and pray my kids will be satisfied with “treasures” (aka junk) for at least a few more years. We can’t afford to unbox a real-life Bluey right now.

Now, let’s pop open some more of the good stuff.

BANK BLAST FROM THE PAST

Ryan C. Floyd would be president and CEO of Georgia Skyline Bank, which expects to complete fundraising early next year.
Building banks used to be cool.

In the late 1990s, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency received more than 100 de novo charter applications annually.

But new bank formation has stagnated across the U.S. since the Great Recession, which led to hundreds of bank failures nationwide. From 2011-2024, bank charter applications fell on average to fewer than four per year. In Georgia, only five new banks have started since 2016 — the most recent, Moultrie Bank & Trust in South Georgia, established in May 2022.

🏦 Enter a group of Atlanta area executives and investors who plan to buck the trend, writes the AJC’s Amy Wenk.

Why the bank slowdown: More stringent regulations and higher compliance costs.

Why now: Regulators are signaling an appetite for new banks under a more business-friendly Trump administration. North Fulton, Forsyth County, Cherokee County and parts of Gwinnett County have strong populations but lack locally headquartered banks, according to the Georgia Bankers Association.

More coming? Another new Georgia bank is attempting to start, Private Bank & Trust of Gainesville, which submitted an application to the FDIC on Nov. 28.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR MTG

In an interview with the AJC yesterday, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene reflected on her five years in office and a very public split with President Donald Trump. The Rome Republican also had a few things to say about her future:

“I like to help people fight for good things. I do. That will never change. And if I can make a difference — it's always to me about making a difference and just helping the people."

She added: “So, maybe I don’t know what I’m gonna do, and I know it’s hard for the political world to imagine someone actually just saying, ‘OK, I’m done,’ and stepping away. I know that’s hard for people to understand.”

👂You can hear the whole conversation on today’s Politically Georgia podcast

NEW SCHOOL IN SESSION

The tentative plan for Druid Hills High would be to demolish all of the existing buildings except for the main historic building, and replace them with a new four-story academic building.
After years of debate, the aging Druid Hills High School received a green light on a $185 million modernization plan.

The approved plan keeps the nearly 100-year-old school where it is, building almost an entirely new school on the campus. It will take three to four years to complete.

🔎 READ MORE: Money for the project will come from a sales tax on the ballot next November

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🗳️ Democrat Eric Gisler flipped a solidly Republican state House seat in a special election Tuesday to represent parts of Oconee and Clarke counties. In Cherokee County, Republican Bill Fincher and Democrat Scott Sanders will head to a runoff election Jan. 6.

⚖️ Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will testify about her conduct before a state Senate committee next week, her lawyer told the Georgia Supreme Court.

💰Through its Fox Gives initiative, the Fox Theatre awarded $500,000 in grants to fund rehabilitation projects and upgrades for eight historic theaters and cultural landmarks across Georgia.

IF YOU’RE CUTTING BOOZE IN 2026

Freshly prepared kava at Kava Mama is poured into halved coconut shells or small glasses.
If you’re considering a booze-free resolution in 2026, there’s an increasing number of options for you. That includes kava, the South Pacific Island plant that’s been used for centuries to make drinks for both recreation and traditional ceremonies. It’s known for producing a calming effect.

Kava bars, similar to coffeehouses, have a growing presence in the U.S., including in Atlanta.

🗣️ Angie Lizarraga, co-owner of Kava Mama in Mechanicsville: “In Fiji, they believe alcohol tears families apart, but kava brings them together.”

A researcher told the AJC’s Olivia Wakam that if you drink kava, do so in moderation because of slight chances of issues with your liver. Bula!

🔎 Read more: Atlanta kava bars offer island culture, alcohol-free social spaces

NEWS BITES

Netflix has several shows and films in the Georgia pipeline this month

Hulu is also shooting “Chad Powers” season two. Honest assessment: Is it worth watching?

Falcons’ Raheem Morris feels he has 100% of Arthur Blank’s support

I believe the long-suffering fans might grade with a different percentage.

Brunswick football coach resigns in wake of Gainesville altercation involving some 80 players

Garrett Grady led the Pirates to three region titles in four seasons.

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott gave $7.1 billion to nonprofits in 2025, a major increase

She really puts us all to shame, in the best way.

ON THIS DATE

Dec. 10, 1932

The Atlanta Constitution — Conference split; thirteen schools form new group. The long-rumored break within the Southern conference came tonight as 13 institutions officially presented their resignations and announced the formation of a new group to be known as the Southeastern conference. The teams to withdraw from the parent conference were Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, Sewanee, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisiana State, Tulane University, Mississippi and Mississippi State. … (University of Florida president Dr. John J. Tigert): “Since in our judgment the time has arrived for a more compact organization for the administration of athletics, it seems wise for a division of the Southern conference to be made solely on geographical lines.”

Ten of those 13 schools remain in the SEC. (Sewanee, the University of the South, left in 1940; Tech in 1964; and Tulane in 1966). Meanwhile, there’s an even newer SEC in Atlanta: the downtown stop on MARTA previously known as the GWCC/CNN Center Station.

ONE MORE THING

I love filling in for A.M. ATL since it lets me reconnect with our readers, who are truly remarkable. We love to hear from you, especially about what you’d like more of from us in 2026. Meet up for coffee, doughnuts and kava at our office in Midtown? SWAG opportunities? Trivia night?

I’d like to also clarify a few questions that popped into our inbox lately. Yes, AJ Willingham is, of course, a ray of sunshine we’re all lucky to wake up with each morning. She is not, however, actually chair of the College Football Playoff Committee, per the joke in a previous newsletter. And you’ll need to check with the source for her thoughts on Notre Dame.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL.

Until next time.

