8 Georgia theaters awarded grants totaling $500,000 for major improvements

Christmas has come early to eight historic theaters and cultural landmarks across Georgia.
Through its Fox Gives initiative, the Fox Theatre has awarded $500,000 in grants to fund rehabilitation projects and upgrades, from restoring original architectural details to purchasing new seating and replacing outdated auditorium lighting.
The venues include Athens’ Morton Theatre, which received $57,000, Rome’s DeSoto Theatre, which received $62,500, and Columbus’ Springer Opera House, which received $58,500. The largest amount was awarded to Sautee Nacoochee in White County, which received $100,000 for the second phase of a multiyear project to restore a historic gymnasium at a cultural center that dates back to the 1930s.
This is the 17th year Fox Gives has awarded grants since its inception in 2008. The initiative was created to breathe new life into Georgia’s historic theaters by supporting preservation efforts, as well as providing operational consultation and professional development services.
In just under two decades it has contributed more than $4 million to more than 50 theaters, including the Plaza Theatre in Poncey-Highland and 7 Stages Theatre in Little Five Points. Some of this year’s recipients have been included in other Fox grant cycles.
Such an initiative is befitting of the Fox, said Leigh Burns, Fox Gives’ director of community partnerships.
Much of Fox Gives’ work is in the rural parts of the state, Burns said. Past recipients include theaters in Springfield, Hogansville, McRae and Eatonton.
The hope is that students, couples looking for a date night or anyone curious about the arts won’t have to go into the next county or the nearest major city to find a theater. Instead, theaters can be celebrated as a local landmark.
“A big part of what we do at Fox Gives is around economic development,” Burns said. “We want to see a Main Street thriving, and we do think that theater is a huge component of that. It’s a place where, unlike a courthouse, a school or other key landmarks, the theater is really there for entertainment and fun and celebration. It’s where all types of people gather. So it’s a great way to instill a sense of community.”
Another hope is that the rehabilitation projects will create a halo effect, Burns said. A theater reopening with new programming could lead to restaurants or other businesses staying open for longer or new ones to open.
Last year, Fox Gives launched a separate grant program that funds a single organization over two to four years. The first recipient was the Hart County Community Theatre. In 2026, it will announce its second grant of that same amount for another theater.
The grant money doesn’t come from donations or through fundraising. It comes from ticket revenues generated by shows at the Fox. Burns said the Fox is the only theater in the country she knows of that takes its revenues from shows and puts them back into other theaters.
“Our mission is to preserve and share, and (the Atlanta community) is the reason that we get to continue that work,” Burns said.
Grants awarded
Eight theaters received grants from the Fox Theatre’s Fox Gives initiative this season.
Sautee Nacoochee’s Historic Gymnasium: $100,000 to support the planned completion of rehabilitation work on the historic gymnasium at the Sautee Nacoochee Cultural Center
Thomasville Center for the Arts Auditorium: $65,000 to replace outdated lighting in the auditorium
Toccoa’s Ritz Theatre: $65,000 to purchase new seating
Rome’s DeSoto Theatre: $62,500 to improve the auditorium interior, which will include installing a new proscenium
Columbus’ Springer Opera House: $58,500 to complete repairs to the exterior second-level veranda, including restoring original wood elements and other defining architectural details
Athens’ Morton Theatre: $57,000 to build new auditorium stage stairs and make improvements to the stage pit area
Albany’s Ritz Theatre and Cultural Center: $47,000 to fund new stage rigging and curtains in the auditorium
Brunswick’s Colored Memorial Building Auditorium: $45,000 to support restoring the building’s historic interior auditorium windows