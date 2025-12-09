AJC Varsity Brunswick football coach resigns in wake of Gainesville altercation Garrett Grady, who led Pirates to 36-10 record in 4 seasons, said GHSA penalties weren’t reason for decision. Brunswick's season ended in the second round of the playoffs Nov. 21 in a game that officials stopped following a fight involving both teams. The GHSA suspended 41 Brunswick players for their roles in the fight, enacted a playoff ban against the team and fined the school $5,000. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Brunswick football coach Garrett Grady resigned Tuesday morning after leading the Pirates to three region titles in his four seasons, the coach confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Brunswick is ineligible for the playoffs in 2026 because of an altercation involving some 80 players that a Brunswick player instigated during a Nov. 21 second-round playoff game against Gainesville.

RELATED GHSA relents, allows Gainesville to play Friday at near full strength Glynn County Schools released a statement announcing Grady’s resignation. It did not mention Brunswick’s penalties. Grady told the AJC that the GHSA penalties were not part of his decision. “Coach Grady’s impact goes far beyond his success on the field,” the statement read, in part. “He has been commended as not only a great football coach but also an exceptional teacher, mentor, role model and leader within the community. During his four years as head coach of the Pirates, Coach Grady significantly elevated the football program’s profile within Glynn County.” The statement included remarks from Grady.

“Serving as the head football coach at Brunswick High School has truly been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Grady said. “I am profoundly grateful for the trust placed in me, for the support I’ve received, and for the relationships that will remain long after my time in this position.”

RELATED Opinion: Gainesville’s challenge succeeds, but was it the right thing to do? Brunswick is appealing its 41 player suspensions and playoff ban to the GHSA’s Board of Trustees on Wednesday. The incident that led to those penalties began when a Brunswick player pulled the helmets off two Gainesville players and struck one in the head late in the third quarter of a game that was stopped with Gainesville leading 42-0. Another Brunswick player blindsided one of the two Gainesville players, knocking him to the ground. Scores of players rushed the field. The GHSA suspended 38 Gainesville players and 41 Brunswick players. Brunswick and Glynn County Schools athletic director Steve Waters apologized for Brunswick’s role in the altercation during a GHSA appeals hearing last month.