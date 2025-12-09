AJC Varsity

Brunswick football coach resigns in wake of Gainesville altercation

Garrett Grady, who led Pirates to 36-10 record in 4 seasons, said GHSA penalties weren’t reason for decision.
Brunswick's season ended in the second round of the playoffs Nov. 21 in a game that officials stopped following a fight involving both teams. The GHSA suspended 41 Brunswick players for their roles in the fight, enacted a playoff ban against the team and fined the school $5,000. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Brunswick's season ended in the second round of the playoffs Nov. 21 in a game that officials stopped following a fight involving both teams. The GHSA suspended 41 Brunswick players for their roles in the fight, enacted a playoff ban against the team and fined the school $5,000. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Brunswick football coach Garrett Grady resigned Tuesday morning after leading the Pirates to three region titles in his four seasons, the coach confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Brunswick is ineligible for the playoffs in 2026 because of an altercation involving some 80 players that a Brunswick player instigated during a Nov. 21 second-round playoff game against Gainesville.

RELATED
GHSA relents, allows Gainesville to play Friday at near full strength

Glynn County Schools released a statement announcing Grady’s resignation. It did not mention Brunswick’s penalties.

Grady told the AJC that the GHSA penalties were not part of his decision.

“Coach Grady’s impact goes far beyond his success on the field,” the statement read, in part. “He has been commended as not only a great football coach but also an exceptional teacher, mentor, role model and leader within the community. During his four years as head coach of the Pirates, Coach Grady significantly elevated the football program’s profile within Glynn County.”

The statement included remarks from Grady.

“Serving as the head football coach at Brunswick High School has truly been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Grady said. “I am profoundly grateful for the trust placed in me, for the support I’ve received, and for the relationships that will remain long after my time in this position.”

RELATED
Opinion: Gainesville’s challenge succeeds, but was it the right thing to do?

Brunswick is appealing its 41 player suspensions and playoff ban to the GHSA’s Board of Trustees on Wednesday.

The incident that led to those penalties began when a Brunswick player pulled the helmets off two Gainesville players and struck one in the head late in the third quarter of a game that was stopped with Gainesville leading 42-0.

Another Brunswick player blindsided one of the two Gainesville players, knocking him to the ground. Scores of players rushed the field.

The GHSA suspended 38 Gainesville players and 41 Brunswick players.

Brunswick and Glynn County Schools athletic director Steve Waters apologized for Brunswick’s role in the altercation during a GHSA appeals hearing last month.

“This whole incident would not have happened if not for two of our kids,” Waters said. “We’re here because of a lack of discipline on our part, and we’re taking responsibility for that. We’ve got a lot of soul-searching to do over next few months. We do want everybody to know we take full responsibility for what happened.”

RELATED
GHSA moves Gainesville back to stacked region, tweaks postseason, class format

The GHSA imposed the postseason ban on Brunswick and fined the coastal Georgia school $5,000.

Gainesville’s players were reinstated upon appeal to the GHSA’s Executive Committee last week after a Superior Court ruling issues a restraining order on the GHSA. Gainesville played at near full strength last week and defeated Hughes 40-32 in the Class 5A quarterfinals.

Grady’s record at Brunswick was 36-10. He had been Brunswick’s assistant head coach and offensive coordinator the five seasons before being promoted in 2022.

Grady previously assisted at his alma mater, Pierce County. He was part of national championship Valdosta State teams as a player in 2007 and a graduate assistant in 2012.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

More Stories

The Latest

aajc 082225 kevin winslette

Georgia high school football coaching changes: Brunswick job opens up

47m ago

Lincoln County, in first title game since 2006, focuses on 2 key success areas

53m ago

Buford picks up second No. 1 national ranking

2h ago

Keep Reading

Gainesville’s challenge succeeds, but was it the right thing to do?

Gainesville-Carver flag football playoff game shortened because of fight

Georgia football history in the Sugar Bowl as Bulldogs head back to New Orleans

Featured

Georgia districts forge their own way as troubled program faces a crossroads - DO NOT PUBLISH

Georgia districts forge their own way as troubled program faces a crossroads

Ex-Truett McConnell VP indicted in case tied to sex abuse probe

Dickens asks top donors for $250K to help fund inauguration events