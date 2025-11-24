A.M. ATL: Life is the bubbles

Morning, y’all. Time to give thanks. I’ve been at the AJC almost a year and can’t begin to enumerate how many things I’m grateful for. I’ll try to name a few this week, starting with our AM ATL family.
I’m grateful for every piece of random wisdom, gentle grammatical correction, sweet observation and kind word we receive every day — even if I’m not the best at keeping up with our email. Yes, even those of you who like to tussle in the inbox (you know who you are). Respectful and informed disagreement is a wonderful whetstone for the mind, and it wouldn’t be the same without you.
Let’s get to it.
IT’S THE DARN DATA CENTERS AGAIN: GEORGIA POWER EDITION
Cooling towers at Plant Vogtle, operated by Georgia Power, in east Georgia's Burke County near Waynesboro.
Energy analysts warn that if Georgia Power is allowed to build out its proposed power fleet expansion to support data center energy needs, residential customers will be the ones paying for it. Literally.
Analysts with the Georgia Public Service Commission’s staff say customers could see monthly bills jump $20 or more if the energy stockpiling plans continue as is.
Georgia Power has requested to add 10,000 megawatts to its power generation fleet in the next five years. Trust us, that’s a lot of power.
Environmental and consumer advocacy groups have also raised alarms.
Instead, PSC analysts recommend the commission approve only a third of the new power plants and batteries requested.
The PSC will vote on the Georgia Power expansion plans Dec. 19, less than two weeks before the two newly elected Democratic members take office, replacing two longstanding Republican members.
In its first full year, the Georgia Aquarium attracted 3.7 million visitors.
Can you believe the Georgia Aquarium has been around for 20 years? The massive facility, one of the best in the nation, is credited with helping revive Atlanta’s downtown area and supports important conservation efforts.
By the numbers
When the Georgia Aquarium opened in 2005, its 500,000-square-foot facility holding 8 million gallons of water and more than 100,000 animals crowned it the largest aquarium in the world.
More than 45 million visitors have passed through its watery wonders.
An evolving mission
In recent years, the aquarium launched conservation programs along the Flint River, including a project that surveys mussels critical to water filtration.
It’s also involved in global research projects and conservation studies. New innovations, like an in-house aquaculture system, raise sustainable fish and crustaceans for the aquarium’s animals, essentially producing the facility’s own, er, fish food.
We're looking at the next 20 years not in terms of how much more we can build, but how much more we can do — for animals, for ecosystems and for people.
- Travis Burke, president and CEO of Georgia Aquarium
🎵 We’re goin’ up up up, this is our moment !!! 🎵 ... et cetera, ad infinitum, ad absurdum. (Also, sorry for the morning ear worm — just when we were all getting past the obsession.)
ON THIS DATE
Nov. 23, 1977
Confidence for Braves. Bobby Cox has taken over as manager of the Atlanta Braves and demonstrates he is eager to set a confident tone for next baseball season. “… the main thing I want to establish is to have our players believing we can be a serious contender when we come out of spring training.”
❓ Today’s front page is a day off, but we couldn’t pass up a little Braves trivia: Cox is famous for holding which baseball-related record?
a. the most games as manager
b. the most ejections
c. the most mound visits
d. the longest pregame clubhouse speech
Answer right below.
ONE MORE THING
Cox, ever the passionate sportsman, holds the all-time record for most MLB ejections at 161 (that’s including postseason ones). If you’re so inclined, relive his 150th ejection in 2009 through photos.
Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.
