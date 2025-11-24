News

A.M. ATL: Life is the bubbles

Plus: MTG latest, neighbors helping neighbors
By
1 hour ago

Morning, y’all. Time to give thanks. I’ve been at the AJC almost a year and can’t begin to enumerate how many things I’m grateful for. I’ll try to name a few this week, starting with our AM ATL family.

I’m grateful for every piece of random wisdom, gentle grammatical correction, sweet observation and kind word we receive every day — even if I’m not the best at keeping up with our email. Yes, even those of you who like to tussle in the inbox (you know who you are). Respectful and informed disagreement is a wonderful whetstone for the mind, and it wouldn’t be the same without you.

Let’s get to it.

IT’S THE DARN DATA CENTERS AGAIN: GEORGIA POWER EDITION

Cooling towers at Plant Vogtle, operated by Georgia Power, in east Georgia's Burke County near Waynesboro.
Cooling towers at Plant Vogtle, operated by Georgia Power, in east Georgia's Burke County near Waynesboro.

Energy analysts warn that if Georgia Power is allowed to build out its proposed power fleet expansion to support data center energy needs, residential customers will be the ones paying for it. Literally.

🔎 READ MORE: Where those costs would come from and when they would take effect

OMG, MTG

Marjorie Taylor Greene announced she would be resigning from Congress in a video posted online Friday night.
Marjorie Taylor Greene announced she would be resigning from Congress in a video posted online Friday night.

As you most likely know, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced she’s resigning from Congress at the end of the year. There’s a lot to unpack, so here’s all we know so far:

🔎 READ MORE: From ‘Jewish space lasers’ to subcommittee spats, a summary of Greene’s time in Congress

LISTEN: The AJC’s politics team breaks down the surprising news in a special edition of Politically Georgia

What’s her next move?

🔎 READ MORE: The AJC’s Greg Bluestein weighs the possibilities

BREAKING BREAD TOGETHER

If it’s a time for thanks, it’s also a time for giving (it’s right there in the name, after all).

At the event, a teenager said her mother “didn’t believe it at first,” that people were giving away food to help those in need.

“At the end of the day, we got to realize these are all families, and we’re all just trying to eat,” she said.

🔎 READ MORE: The AJC’s Lautaro Grinspan talked to people at the event

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🪖 U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter wants more ICE officers in Atlanta. The Republican U.S. Senate hopeful put his request in a letter to the Trump administration and said Georgia residents “are clamoring for additional federal support.”

🛑 Georgia has suspended or eliminated several state programs for families and children in foster care. The Georgia Department of Human Services blamed the cuts on the federal government shutdown and a growing agency deficit.

📱 A Georgia school cellphone ban should be extended to high schools, the Georgia Department of Education says. In a recent survey, 90% of the 3,000 Georgia teachers polled said they supported such an expansion. The state passed a ban for grades K-8 earlier this year.

20 YEARS OF THE GEORGIA AQUARIUM

In its first full year, the Georgia Aquarium attracted 3.7 million visitors.
In its first full year, the Georgia Aquarium attracted 3.7 million visitors.

Can you believe the Georgia Aquarium has been around for 20 years? The massive facility, one of the best in the nation, is credited with helping revive Atlanta’s downtown area and supports important conservation efforts.

By the numbers

An evolving mission

We're looking at the next 20 years not in terms of how much more we can build, but how much more we can do — for animals, for ecosystems and for people.

- Travis Burke, president and CEO of Georgia Aquarium

🔎 READ MORE: The ups, downs and future of the Georgia Aquarium

NEWS BITES

‘Wicked: For Good’ soars to a $226 million global debut

The theater kid in me honors the theater kid in you.

Tech gets a bad loss, Georgia gets a win, both are ready for next week’s rivalry game

Georgia may have a long winning streak, but remember it took them eight overtimes to best Tech last season.

Three creative ways to reimagine Thanksgiving leftovers

Bookmark now to save yourself from four straight days of turkey sandwiches.

KPop Demon Hunters is officially eligible for the Oscars

🎵 We’re goin’ up up up, this is our moment !!! 🎵 ... et cetera, ad infinitum, ad absurdum. (Also, sorry for the morning ear worm — just when we were all getting past the obsession.)

ON THIS DATE

Nov. 23, 1977

Confidence for Braves. Bobby Cox has taken over as manager of the Atlanta Braves and demonstrates he is eager to set a confident tone for next baseball season. “… the main thing I want to establish is to have our players believing we can be a serious contender when we come out of spring training.”

❓ Today’s front page is a day off, but we couldn’t pass up a little Braves trivia: Cox is famous for holding which baseball-related record?

a. the most games as manager

b. the most ejections

c. the most mound visits

d. the longest pregame clubhouse speech

Answer right below.

ONE MORE THING

Cox, ever the passionate sportsman, holds the all-time record for most MLB ejections at 161 (that’s including postseason ones). If you’re so inclined, relive his 150th ejection in 2009 through photos.

Analysts warn Georgia Power bills will rise if PSC approves data center buildout

