Politics

‘Politically Georgia’ special edition: Marjorie Taylor Greene calls it quits

In a special weekend edition of the podcast, the ‘Politically Georgia’ team talks about the bombshell announcement.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., arrives to a news conference on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. The Rome Republican is leaving Congress in January. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., arrives to a news conference on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. The Rome Republican is leaving Congress in January. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)
By
1 hour ago

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is leaving Congress in January.

The Rome Republican posted the stunning video announcement of her plans Friday on X.

RELATED
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s exit opens new political unknown in Georgia

In a special weekend edition of “Politically Georgia,” Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalists Tia Mitchell, Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy talk about what the announcement means for Washington and Georgia.

The news comes on the heels of Greene’s bitter falling out with President Donald Trump.

By law, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will need to set a special election to fill her seat once she leaves office.

New episodes of the “Politically Georgia” podcast are available every week wherever you get your podcasts. If you haven’t yet, be sure to subscribe for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or any other podcast platform. You can also ask your smart speaker to “play the ‘Politically Georgia’ podcast.”

Have a question or comment for the hosts? Call the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at 770-810-5297.

About the Author

Natalie Mendenhall is an award-winning producer for the "Politically Georgia" podcast. She also steps in front of the mic, creating compelling segments for the show. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.

More Stories

The Latest

House Lawmakers Return To Work On Capitol Hill

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s exit opens new political unknown in Georgia

Marjorie Taylor Greene says she is resigning from Congress

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s path, MAGA powerhouse to sudden resignation announcement

Keep Reading

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s exit opens new political unknown in Georgia

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s path, MAGA powerhouse to sudden resignation announcement

Marjorie Taylor Greene says she is resigning from Congress

Featured

A dozen killings of people who are homeless in metro Atlanta

‘Worst nightmares come true.’ Atlanta confronts shift in homelessness funding.

Microsoft’s newest AI ‘superfactory’ opens at sprawling Fayetteville campus

Atlanta officials quietly rebrand city’s DEI office