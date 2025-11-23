‘Politically Georgia’ special edition: Marjorie Taylor Greene calls it quits

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is leaving Congress in January.
The Rome Republican posted the stunning video announcement of her plans Friday on X.
In a special weekend edition of “Politically Georgia,” Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalists Tia Mitchell, Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy talk about what the announcement means for Washington and Georgia.
The news comes on the heels of Greene’s bitter falling out with President Donald Trump.
By law, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will need to set a special election to fill her seat once she leaves office.
